Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery (15709 Views)
Finally, Presidency Reacts To Offa Bank Robbery Attack , After 2 Days / PHOTOS: Bukola Saraki Visits Offa, Kwara State Over Robbery Attack / Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by BoneBlogger(m): 8:22pm On Jun 03
According to reports, the residents of Offa town in Kwara state have decided to take the bull by the horns in order to provide security for themselves following the robbery attacks on five banks in the area which led to the deaths of over 30 people and many injured in April.
Senate president; Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state governor; Abdulfatah Ahmed visited the community after the attack and promised to build a police station/barracks there.
Now it appears the people are no longer waiting for their leaders and are currently building a police barracks by themselves as seen in the picture.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/offa-residents-currently-building-police-barracks-in-kwara-state.html
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by Exwizard: 8:28pm On Jun 03
Just imagine
Where did we missed it in this country
People building a police station themselves
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by wristbangle(m): 8:33pm On Jun 03
It pierce my heart when I read uninspiring news in this country. Sometimes I ask God why did he make me a Nigerian.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by adem30: 8:33pm On Jun 03
Exwizard:
Yes, that's the fact, they only came to make useless promise to build a new police headquarters outside the main town. Only for the indigine to start the construction on their own
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by RemedyLab: 9:49pm On Jun 03
govt & their promise
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by clevvermind(m): 9:59pm On Jun 03
Nice one from the residents. there is no need to wait for those fake promises.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by Paperwhite(m): 10:00pm On Jun 03
poo country! Later the police will still ask them to pay for the crime they're constitutionally empowered to prevent,investigates & punish accordingly.
Meanwhile widespread hunger, hardship & insecurity have pervaded the land.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by falcon01: 10:24pm On Jun 03
nigeria is f*cked up!!
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by Jirate(m): 10:26pm On Jun 03
clevvermind:
Many of Those Promises Have Since been Cancelled.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by queensera(f): 10:35pm On Jun 03
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm On Jun 03
Hmmmmmmmm, MATTERS ARISING.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by AdoredLadyvida: 10:37pm On Jun 03
Nigeria I hope it will not take up to 20years to complete the Project.
.God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by AyLuxury(m): 10:39pm On Jun 03
This is Nigeria. Believe politicians at your own peril
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by utenwuson: 10:39pm On Jun 03
lol.... police station can't stop those guys in their numbers... maybe army barracks will salvage the situation
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by hardywaltz(m): 10:39pm On Jun 03
Good one by Offa people hope Benue people learn from this
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by elopee3000(m): 10:40pm On Jun 03
Look at the type of blocks Nigerians are using to build a police station gwaad one shot from ak47 the block will give away,Nigerian banks and all the police stations in Nigeria needs watch tower security will stay there 24 /7
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by anibirelawal(m): 10:42pm On Jun 03
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by westernized: 10:46pm On Jun 03
This is a big shame, i don't know why leaders in dz country try so hard to make us a laughing stock in d league of nations, this is totally absurd.After making promises no action was taken months after because they don't really care about d citizens but the votes.....God judge dz reckless leaders.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by anigold(m): 10:47pm On Jun 03
BoneBlogger:it's high time Nigerians come together to rebuild this country because the present crop of politicians will never do anything meaningful to the masses,their work is to loot,steal,loot ,steal until death..
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by addikt(m): 10:50pm On Jun 03
After building they will have to beg and sew police uniforms as well to resume work hahahahahhaa.....zoo, zooleZoo...
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by IbnHussein(m): 10:52pm On Jun 03
AdoredLadyvida:
Forget it...it won't. Offa people are known for selfless service. We built the first community Grammar school in the whole of northern Nigeria ourselves.
We built a central Mosque, Central church, an ultra modern hall and Oda tinz all by ourselves.
We av done it before and we will do it again
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by GoodMuyis(m): 10:53pm On Jun 03
AdoredLadyvida:
If it is Offa they will finish it soon, Most of their Modern Development was done by Offa Indigene
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by ipobarecriminals: 11:06pm On Jun 03
thumb up
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by killuminati(m): 11:36pm On Jun 03
And they have an indigene Senate President. What a damn shame!
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by Mutuwa(m): 11:40pm On Jun 03
Exwizard:
they are awake.
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by valdes00(m): 11:43pm On Jun 03
Part of the people building this barrack will still be brutalized and assaulted by the same police they are building the barrack for....
More like when winners members joined in the building of their university buh at the end, their children can't attend it...
No be today, people dey regret their kind gestures...
If you know, you know..
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by iammdshola: 11:46pm On Jun 03
Great People of Offa
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by hkidola00(m): 11:50pm On Jun 03
Tears almost strolling down my eyes reading this new, it will never be well with our politicians, they will suffer till they die health wise and calimity will befall them all
|Re: Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery by dandig(m): 12:00am
wristbangle:[color=#990000][/color]. I'm still going to ask him on judgement day.I've made up my mind
