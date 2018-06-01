Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Offa Residents Building Police Station/Barracks After The Bank Robbery (15709 Views)

Senate president; Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state governor; Abdulfatah Ahmed visited the community after the attack and promised to build a police station/barracks there.



Now it appears the people are no longer waiting for their leaders and are currently building a police barracks by themselves as seen in the picture.



According to reports, the residents of Offa town in Kwara state have decided to take the bull by the horns in order to provide security for themselves following the robbery attacks on five banks in the area which led to the deaths of over 30 people and many injured in April.

Just imagine





Where did we missed it in this country





People building a police station themselves 32 Likes 2 Shares

It pierce my heart when I read uninspiring news in this country. Sometimes I ask God why did he make me a Nigerian. 5 Likes

Exwizard:

Just imagine





Where did we missed it in this country





People building a police station themselves

Yes, that's the fact, they only came to make useless promise to build a new police headquarters outside the main town. Only for the indigine to start the construction on their own

govt & their promise



Nice one from the residents. there is no need to wait for those fake promises. 13 Likes 1 Share

poo country! Later the police will still ask them to pay for the crime they're constitutionally empowered to prevent,investigates & punish accordingly.

Meanwhile widespread hunger, hardship & insecurity have pervaded the land. 4 Likes 1 Share

nigeria is f*cked up!! 4 Likes 1 Share

clevvermind:

Nice one from the residents. there is no need to wait for those fake promises.





Many of Those Promises Have Since been Cancelled.





Hmmmmmmmm, MATTERS ARISING.

Nigeria I hope it will not take up to 20years to complete the Project.













This is Nigeria. Believe politicians at your own peril 1 Like

lol.... police station can't stop those guys in their numbers... maybe army barracks will salvage the situation

Good one by Offa people hope Benue people learn from this 3 Likes

Look at the type of blocks Nigerians are using to build a police station gwaad one shot from ak47 the block will give away,Nigerian banks and all the police stations in Nigeria needs watch tower security will stay there 24 /7

This is a big shame, i don't know why leaders in dz country try so hard to make us a laughing stock in d league of nations, this is totally absurd.After making promises no action was taken months after because they don't really care about d citizens but the votes.....God judge dz reckless leaders. 1 Like

BoneBlogger:

it's high time Nigerians come together to rebuild this country because the present crop of politicians will never do anything meaningful to the masses,their work is to loot,steal,loot ,steal until death..

After building they will have to beg and sew police uniforms as well to resume work hahahahahhaa.....zoo, zooleZoo...

AdoredLadyvida:

Forget it...it won't. Offa people are known for selfless service. We built the first community Grammar school in the whole of northern Nigeria ourselves.

We built a central Mosque, Central church, an ultra modern hall and Oda tinz all by ourselves.

Forget it...it won't. Offa people are known for selfless service. We built the first community Grammar school in the whole of northern Nigeria ourselves.

We built a central Mosque, Central church, an ultra modern hall and Oda tinz all by ourselves.

We av done it before and we will do it again

AdoredLadyvida:

If it is Offa they will finish it soon, Most of their Modern Development was done by Offa Indigene

thumb up thumb up

And they have an indigene Senate President. What a damn shame!

Exwizard:

they are awake. they are awake.



More like when winners members joined in the building of their university buh at the end, their children can't attend it...



No be today, people dey regret their kind gestures...

If you know, you know.. Part of the people building this barrack will still be brutalized and assaulted by the same police they are building the barrack for....More like when winners members joined in the building of their university buh at the end, their children can't attend it...No be today, people dey regret their kind gestures...If you know, you know..

Great People of Offa

Tears almost strolling down my eyes reading this new, it will never be well with our politicians, they will suffer till they die health wise and calimity will befall them all