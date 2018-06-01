₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by ichommy(m): 7:40am
The first female chartered accountant in Nigeria, Chief Olutoyin Olakunrin, is dead.
She died at the age of 80. She was said to have passed on Sunday morning after she slumped during church service .
She was a foundation member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1965. She was married to Mr. Simeon Olakunrin, a senior advocate of Nigeria.
https://www.emmy.ng/2018/06/first-female-chartered-accountant-dies.html
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by izzou(m): 7:43am
Rest in the Lord ma.
You've run your race.
Rest on
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Exwizard: 7:48am
And she remain beautiful even at 80, even Tboss can't be compare to her
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by damtan: 7:50am
1st chartered accountant in Nigeria!!! that is a great record.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:52am
ichommy:
Beautiful woman. Rest in peace
Beautiful woman. Rest in peace
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by nymphomaniac(m): 7:52am
Rest on Ma. Beautiful in old age.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:52am
REST IN PEACE MAMA.
What a beautiful Mama.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by harbeordune(f): 7:52am
RIP Mama
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by pointstores(m): 7:52am
Rest in peace
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Pavore9: 7:52am
That is a feat, may her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Lanretoye(m): 7:53am
damtan:first female...
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by SoapQueen(f): 7:53am
Gorgeous mama!
Sleep well, Amazon.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by OboOlora(f): 7:54am
Exwizard:
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Yankiss(m): 7:54am
Beauty and brain. May her soul rest in perfect peace, amen!
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Boyooosa(m): 7:55am
Where is NwaAmaikpe?
Its bn a while, did Seun finally ban him?
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by agbarisocket: 7:55am
where flat head dey when this woman dey go skool
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Abbey247: 7:55am
Rest in peace ma...what a rare feat you have attained...
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Suko110(m): 7:56am
Rest in peace, adieu great woman. To the family and ICAN...
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Houseofglam7(f): 7:56am
She was so beautiful!!!!
I ain't even 80 and with all em makeup, I don't look this Beautiful!
What a life
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by damtan: 7:56am
Lanretoye:oh....thanks for pointing that out.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Pigsandidiots: 7:56am
Exwizard:Who is Tboss?
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by agbarisocket: 7:56am
agbarisocket:yoruba Rock Education
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by eluquenson(m): 7:57am
Rip mama
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by dwilliams707: 7:57am
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by solasoulmusic(f): 7:59am
Wow saw her birthday pics very elegant you can tell she had no bitterness in her heart no overaging Bless her soul and comfort to her family
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Pigsandidiots: 7:59am
What a great slay queen. Not all these dumb mumus calling themselves slay queens that have nothing to offer aside puna.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by Virtualaccounts: 8:00am
Beauty with brains.
Beauty with brains.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by obowunmi(m): 8:01am
Thats my Aunty. ��
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by handsomeclouds(m): 8:01am
K
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by solasoulmusic(f): 8:02am
agbarisocket:on a distinguished woman’s thread the only thing in your mind is to put down another tribe have some respect an Igbo man was president and the country wasn’t sold like you all believe carry go rock ko Stone ni
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) by igwegeorgiano(m): 8:03am
RIP ma
RIP ma
