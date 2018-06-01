Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Olutoyin Olakunrin Slumps And Dies In Church (First Female Chartered Accountant) (4461 Views)

The first female chartered accountant in Nigeria, Chief Olutoyin Olakunrin, is dead.



She died at the age of 80. She was said to have passed on Sunday morning after she slumped during church service .



She was a foundation member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1965. She was married to Mr. Simeon Olakunrin, a senior advocate of Nigeria.



Rest in the Lord ma.



You've run your race.



Rest on 5 Likes

And she remain beautiful even at 80, even Tboss can't be compare to her 21 Likes

1st chartered accountant in Nigeria!!! that is a great record. 6 Likes

Beautiful woman. Rest in peace



Beautiful woman. Rest in peace

Rest on Ma. Beautiful in old age.

REST IN PEACE MAMA.



What a beautiful Mama. 1 Like 1 Share

RIP Mama

Rest in peace

That is a feat, may her soul rest in peace.

damtan:

1st chartered accountant in Nigeria!!! that is a great record. first female... first female... 10 Likes

Gorgeous mama!



Sleep well, Amazon. 2 Likes

Exwizard:

And she remain beautiful even at 80, even Tboss can't be compare to her 5 Likes

Beauty and brain. May her soul rest in perfect peace, amen! 1 Like

Where is NwaAmaikpe?

Its bn a while, did Seun finally ban him?

where flat head dey when this woman dey go skool 2 Likes

Rest in peace ma...what a rare feat you have attained...

Rest in peace, adieu great woman. To the family and ICAN... 1 Like



I ain't even 80 and with all em makeup, I don't look this Beautiful!

What a life She was so beautiful!!!!I ain't even 80 and with all em makeup, I don't look this Beautiful!What a life 2 Likes

Lanretoye:

first female... oh....thanks for pointing that out. oh....thanks for pointing that out.

Exwizard:

And she remain beautiful even at 80, even Tboss can't be compare to her Who is Tboss? Who is Tboss?

agbarisocket:

where flat head dey when this woman dey go skool yoruba Rock Education yoruba Rock Education 3 Likes

Rip mama

Wow saw her birthday pics very elegant you can tell she had no bitterness in her heart no overaging Bless her soul and comfort to her family 2 Likes

What a great slay queen. Not all these dumb mumus calling themselves slay queens that have nothing to offer aside puna.







Thats my Aunty. ��

K

agbarisocket:

yoruba Rock Education on a distinguished woman’s thread the only thing in your mind is to put down another tribe have some respect an Igbo man was president and the country wasn’t sold like you all believe carry go rock ko Stone ni on a distinguished woman’s thread the only thing in your mind is to put down another tribe have some respect an Igbo man was president and the country wasn’t sold like you all believe carry go rock ko Stone ni