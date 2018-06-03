



Its not surprising that she decided to go out head to toe dressed like one of her favorite people.Today,the actress stepped out in the red version of a white dress Alex wore last month and matched it with a gold belt and gold heels.Guys what do you think?



Who slayed the look better?



Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre, has denied knowledge of the semi-n*de picture of him and Alex which circulated on the Internet recently.



In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Tobi said, “I don’t know of any picture. There are usually a lot of things written about me online; so, I don’t usually have the time to keep up or comment on things I don’t know about.”



