|Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by 3Ebisco: 8:50am
Anita Joseph is definitely one of the biggest fan of the BBNaija ex-housemate, Alex.
Its not surprising that she decided to go out head to toe dressed like one of her favorite people.Today,the actress stepped out in the red version of a white dress Alex wore last month and matched it with a gold belt and gold heels.Guys what do you think?
Who slayed the look better?
Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre, has denied knowledge of the semi-n*de picture of him and Alex which circulated on the Internet recently.
In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Tobi said, “I don’t know of any picture. There are usually a lot of things written about me online; so, I don’t usually have the time to keep up or comment on things I don’t know about.”
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by pemiakd(f): 9:19am
None.
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by letusbepieces: 9:29am
Anita Joseph
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by itspzpics(m): 9:52am
Anita rocks
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by czarina(f): 1:39pm
Both
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by IamLaura(f): 2:05pm
This outfit is not for women with massive humongous thighs like Anita.
Alex wore it Better
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by davidodiba(m): 3:42pm
Nobody
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by slawomir: 3:42pm
iosright
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by opalu: 3:43pm
Kilode?
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by okey4reel(m): 3:43pm
Anita anyday, i like thick girls
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:43pm
The White one
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by timibare: 3:43pm
Alex erryday
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by Ellabae(f): 3:43pm
Anita
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by alphaconde(m): 3:43pm
the photographer is a great guy
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by Yuneehk(f): 3:44pm
Alex did. With those beautiful legs, babe's hotter!
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by JehanEddy07(m): 3:44pm
IamLaura:
Exactly..
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:44pm
Turkey laps vs mosquito laps
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by eddyslim(m): 3:45pm
Tobi
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by Neam: 3:46pm
Anita
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by tennaira01: 3:48pm
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by PedroEastman: 3:49pm
two ashawo
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by klimkid: 3:52pm
abeg na alex
|Re: Anita Joseph Vs Alex: Who Wore It Better? by Cupie22(f): 4:01pm
I give it to Alex.....Go girl
