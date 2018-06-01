Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos (6910 Views)

It was gathered that the suspect who has been arrested and is in police custody - was exposed after trying to flirt with a male client with the intention of scamming him before an alarm was raised.



A young man who decided to thrive on deceit has been apprehended by security operatives. According to Facebook user Emmanuel, the guy disguised himself as a lady with in order to be able to deceive unsuspecting men and obtain money from them.

Make them free the guy abeg he's only trying to earn a living. The person that deserves to be arrested in this scenario is the maga who fell for such a cheap scam . 4 Likes

These pictures made me laugh. See his hard face. Their headache not mine. 5 Likes

I cannot fit talk.the guy try shah

Homosexuality evolved from cult prostitution.





Love Sango Homosexuality evolved from cult prostitution.AseLove Sango

Oja ti burst 1 Like

Bobirisky

Future bob. This was how bob got exposure nd a gay rich man changed his life 1 Like























Bobrisky wannabe

Why has Brobrisky not been arrested since he/she started doing his or her own. Shege Dan iskaWhy has Brobrisky not been arrested since he/she started doing his or her own.

Lz, Look at his mascu-feminine structure Lz, Look at his mascu-feminine structure

These guys are the main reason straight folks keep hating on them for nothing can't they do the ish behind closed doors

bobrisky is thy mentor

More pretty than some female nairalanders...... Make no body quote me abeg.... My ears de scratch me.

niggar come and chop knuckles. anu mpama

Bobrisky will b very disappointed





Honestly this guy is more beautiful than most Yoruba girls in Unilag Honestly this guy is more beautiful than most Yoruba girls in Unilag