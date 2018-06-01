₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,649 members, 4,277,516 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 12:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos (6910 Views)
Robber Caught After Disguising As A Sick Patient At A Hospital In Kaduna. Photos / Armed Robbers Caught After Car Accident While Escaping With Money In Owerri.Pics / Man Arrested For Disguising As Woman And Defrauding Men (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:55am
A young man who decided to thrive on deceit has been apprehended by security operatives. According to Facebook user Emmanuel, the guy disguised himself as a lady with in order to be able to deceive unsuspecting men and obtain money from them.
It was gathered that the suspect who has been arrested and is in police custody - was exposed after trying to flirt with a male client with the intention of scamming him before an alarm was raised.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/man-apprehended-after-disguising-as-a-lady-in-order-to-deceive-male-clients-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by NwaChibuzor100: 9:58am
Make them free the guy abeg he's only trying to earn a living. The person that deserves to be arrested in this scenario is the maga who fell for such a cheap scam .
4 Likes
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:06am
These pictures made me laugh. See his hard face. Their headache not mine.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by nddydamzi(m): 10:35am
I cannot fit talk.the guy try shah
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by KingSango(m): 11:38am
dainformant:
Homosexuality evolved from cult prostitution.
Ase
Love Sango
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by ultimate121: 11:40am
y
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by anuoluwapo884: 12:17pm
Oja ti burst
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by froshMezie(m): 12:18pm
Upcoming
Bobirisky
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by Aarenasbaba(m): 12:18pm
See head
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by wetindey11: 12:18pm
One chance
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by yeyerolling: 12:19pm
Future bob. This was how bob got exposure nd a gay rich man changed his life
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by themonk(m): 12:19pm
Them full nairaland.
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by Pidginwhisper: 12:19pm
Bobrisky wannabe
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by simplyOJ(m): 12:20pm
Shege Dan iska Why has Brobrisky not been arrested since he/she started doing his or her own.
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by cutefergiee(m): 12:20pm
ok
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by PrincessB1(f): 12:20pm
L Lz, Look at his mascu-feminine structure
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by abdul6211: 12:20pm
Chai
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by Odey1997(m): 12:21pm
These guys are the main reason straight folks keep hating on them for nothing can't they do the ish behind closed doors
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by paymentvoucher: 12:21pm
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by BBM: 12:21pm
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by fullstreets: 12:23pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by dhabrite(m): 12:23pm
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by Samsimple(m): 12:24pm
bobrisky is thy mentor
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by grayht(m): 12:24pm
osas3020:U again! Stop modifyin tickets for ur selfish interest.
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by GoldenJAT(m): 12:24pm
More pretty than some female nairalanders...... Make no body quote me abeg.... My ears de scratch me.
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by Mzsolmi(f): 12:24pm
niggar come and chop knuckles. anu mpama
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by ajaymina(m): 12:25pm
dainformant:
Bobrisky will b very disappointed
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by BigSarah(f): 12:25pm
Honestly this guy is more beautiful than most Yoruba girls in Unilag
|Re: Man Caught After Disguising As A Lady In Order To Deceive Male Clients. Photos by KrystosCJ(m): 12:25pm
Alam's bro.
Police Corporal Shoots Inspector In Benin / Woman Bites Off Friends Lower Lip For Gossiping [PHOTO] / Nigerian Restaurant Shut Down For Selling Human Flesh To Customers
Viewing this topic: jossy4elated(f), dharmeelawlarh, lekanation(m), alakamariam, Skhibanj1015(m), ayokenny37(m), Bengazy82, Firefire(m), aworldcitizen, NWAFORH1(m), EvenInFreetown, letonB(f), karferguso(m), Talk2tobo(m), secpowell, ademidedavid(m), oluwaphyno(m), heazyconcept, xangerar, selfemployed(m), kingsnonny(m), denkingy(m), olamilokozzo, Yookney, olugbokedaniel, MayorMgbedike(m), mizzy2016(f), yemitexcel(m), shitshappen(m), morgang(m), ForValour, emeraldlife, LaughButton01(m), FatGuy, mbosolineos, molowogan, herxix(m), seyelnen(m), DNA123(m), thug, igwegeorgiano(m), Koolking(m), ilobex(m), Oleku93(m), dejive, Quadniyi, PrettyLolo(f), ahiboilandgas, preciousman(m), biggiesmallz15(m), koxi, hexy1, BMusdapha(m), jubrilcastle(m), otopxy, abeyvita(m), nonso3k(m), Tolu95(m), millomaniac, kitakoli(m) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13