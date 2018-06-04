Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS (4287 Views)

Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Set [PICS] / Fans Drool Over Mercy Johnsons Slim Waist & Huge Boobs In On-Set Pics / Faithia Balogun, Dayo Amusa, Others Stun On The Red Carpet Of BON Awards 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



New nollywood movie titled "OGHANIJA" coming your way stars famous actors; Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael okonkwo, DayoAmusa, Liz Da-Silva and Queen Nwokoye were all pictured on set.





Gist from GistMore



Read More Gist :: New nollywood movie titled "OGHANIJA" coming your way stars famous actors; Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael okonkwo, DayoAmusa, Liz Da-Silva and Queen Nwokoye were all pictured on set.Read More Gist :: http://www.gistmore.com/femi-adebayo-mike-ezuruonye-rachael-okonkwo-dayo-amusa-others-pictured-set

Let them continue 'setting' themselves

讓他們繼續設置本身

nice one ...IGBO Amaka





WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>>> http://www.gistmore.com/femi-adebayo-mike-ezuruonye-rachael-okonkwo-dayo-amusa-others-pictured-set

Wonderful ppl

They look fantastic and beautiful without make up. 1 Like

































Check my profile and call us today if you live in Jos and environs LoveliesCheck my profile and call us today if you live in Jos and environs

African magic films are the best. Not all this yeye modernized films like 30 days in Atlanta. 1 Like

Cool



Paypal fund and rmb for sale at good rate

Since the person above me couldn't type anything reasonable. The person below me, over to you.

They are looking good

Big boy Mike

isoright

ok, World cup on my mind.





To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE Check out over 50+ daily fat odds for BET9JA games on goal 9ja football forum. Over 10+ odds Green Ticket yesterday

Lauretta Onochie calls ex-presidents Obasanjo Ugly and Babangida bad.



See there hilarious photo and her comment >>>>>



http://kikiotolu.com/lauretta-onochie-calls-ex-presidents-obasanjo-babangida-bad-ugly-photo/





Any movie I see this guy or Odunlade Adekola mehn my focus can't be taken away. And what's funny is I'm not Yoruba neither do I understand the language well. But that doesn't stop me from enjoying their movies. I'm not sure there's any Yoruba movie I've watched and not enjoyed.



Unlike the ones called "English film" produced by Easterners. Very boring stuff with the same plot every time and riddled with inaccuracy. We are told that the Igbos never had kings but in all these movies there's always one igwe or the other. And the movies are unnecessarily stretched from Part 1 - Part 6. Femi Adebayo my guy.Any movie I see this guy or Odunlade Adekola mehn my focus can't be taken away. And what's funny is I'm not Yoruba neither do I understand the language well. But that doesn't stop me from enjoying their movies. I'm not sure there's any Yoruba movie I've watched and not enjoyed.Unlike the ones called "English film" produced by Easterners. Very boring stuff with the same plot every time and riddled with inaccuracy. We are told that the Igbos never had kings but in all these movies there's always one igwe or the other. And the movies are unnecessarily stretched from Part 1 - Part 6. 1 Like

"Set Pix"

Nkoli nwa nnsukka

Imee agae







Read Also



Revealed: UNIZIK Approves Annual Cash Award for Overall Best Student(This is what it looks like)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/unizik-approves-annual-cash-award/



Federal Poly Bida: Resumption Date for 2017/2018 2nd Semester is out (Click to view it)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/federal-poly-bida-resumption-date-for-2017-2018-2nd-semester-is-out-click-to-view-it/



Nigerian Universities to Begin Degree Programmes in Herbal Medicine (What are your thoughts)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/nigerian-universities-begin-degree-programmes-in-herbal-medicin/



UNN: 2017/2018 Academic Calendar for 2nd Semester is out(view it here)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/unn-academic-calinder-2nd-semester/



UNN: Postgraduate Students Regularization Deadline extended(This is what it looks like Now)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/unn-regularization-deadline-extended/



NDA: 2018/2019 List of Candidates for AFSB 70th Regular Course is out( Check it out)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/nda-list-candidates/



Reasons why IAUE Abolished Continuous Assessment over Unethical Conducts by Some Lecturers (It will melt your heart)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/iaue-abolished-continuous-assessment/



Revealed: IAUE to Commence Conversion of HND to Degree Programme (what are your thoughts)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/iaue-commence-hnd-degree-programme/



UNIPORT: 2018/2019 IIPELP Graduate Programme Admission Form is out(apply now)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/uniport-iipelp-graduate-programme-admission-form/



Crescent University 2018/2019 Post UTME/Direct Entry Screening Form is out(apply now)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/crescent-university-form/



AFIT 2018/2019 ND Admission Screening Form is out(post-UTME)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/afit-nd-admission-screening-form/



AFIT: 2018/2019 Pre-HND, HND and PGD Admission Forms is out (apply now)

http://schoolruns.com.ng/afit-admission-forms/ I hope it will be interestingRead AlsoRevealed: UNIZIK Approves Annual Cash Award for Overall Best Student(This is what it looks like)Federal Poly Bida: Resumption Date for 2017/2018 2nd Semester is out (Click to view it)Nigerian Universities to Begin Degree Programmes in Herbal Medicine (What are your thoughts)UNN: 2017/2018 Academic Calendar for 2nd Semester is out(view it here)UNN: Postgraduate Students Regularization Deadline extended(This is what it looks like Now)NDA: 2018/2019 List of Candidates for AFSB 70th Regular Course is out( Check it out)Reasons why IAUE Abolished Continuous Assessment over Unethical Conducts by Some Lecturers (It will melt your heart)Revealed: IAUE to Commence Conversion of HND to Degree Programme (what are your thoughts)UNIPORT: 2018/2019 IIPELP Graduate Programme Admission Form is out(apply now)Crescent University 2018/2019 Post UTME/Direct Entry Screening Form is out(apply now)AFIT 2018/2019 ND Admission Screening Form is out(post-UTME)AFIT: 2018/2019 Pre-HND, HND and PGD Admission Forms is out (apply now)

Kingsley Moghalu for President 2019.



*Former CBN deputy chief

*Former UN official

*Needs 20 million votes

*YPP is the party

*Fav quote: "Politics is too important to be left only to politicians."



Click Like to agree that you deserve better. 2 Likes

Ok. That's good.

TheUbermensch:

Femi Adebayo my guy.



Any movie I see this guy or Odunlade Adekola mehn my focus can't be taken away. And what's funny is I'm not Yoruba neither do I understand the language well. But that doesn't stop me from enjoying their movies. I'm not sure there's any Yoruba movie I've watched and not enjoyed.



Unlike the ones called "English film" produced by Easterners. Very boring stuff with the same plot every time and riddled with inaccuracy. We are told that the Igbos never had kings but in all these movies there's always one igwe or the other. And the movies are unnecessarily stretched from Part 1 - Part 6. You are right on this. I am not a fan of movies, but anytime I feel like watching movies I just switch to African magic Yoruba. They have better script and I do learn some lessons in their movies even though their production is a bit poor. Many non-yoruba actors that are into Yoruba movie attested to it. You are right on this. I am not a fan of movies, but anytime I feel like watching movies I just switch to African magic Yoruba. They have better script and I do learn some lessons in their movies even though their production is a bit poor. Many non-yoruba actors that are into Yoruba movie attested to it.

TheUbermensch:

Femi Adebayo my guy.



Any movie I see this guy or Odunlade Adekola mehn my focus can't be taken away. And what's funny is I'm not Yoruba neither do I understand the language well. But that doesn't stop me from enjoying their movies. I'm not sure there's any Yoruba movie I've watched and not enjoyed.



Unlike the ones called "English film" produced by Easterners. Very boring stuff with the same plot every time and riddled with inaccuracy. We are told that the Igbos never had kings but in all these movies there's always one igwe or the other. And the movies are unnecessarily stretched from Part 1 - Part 6.

let know body reply this guy...his just seeking attention to start a tribal war let know body reply this guy...his just seeking attention to start a tribal war