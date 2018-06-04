₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by CastedGist: 10:34am
New nollywood movie titled "OGHANIJA" coming your way stars famous actors; Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael okonkwo, DayoAmusa, Liz Da-Silva and Queen Nwokoye were all pictured on set.
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by eezeribe(m): 10:36am
Let them continue 'setting' themselves
讓他們繼續設置本身
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by geraldmezi(m): 10:37am
nice one ...IGBO Amaka
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by CastedGist: 10:39am
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by itspzpics(m): 10:41am
Wonderful ppl
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Treasure17(m): 11:12am
They look fantastic and beautiful without make up.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by czarina(f): 1:43pm
Lovelies
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by ANNOY(m): 3:45pm
African magic films are the best. Not all this yeye modernized films like 30 days in Atlanta.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Mikeross62: 3:46pm
Cool
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Phemi93(m): 3:46pm
Since the person above me couldn't type anything reasonable. The person below me, over to you.
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Ellabae(f): 3:46pm
They are looking good
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:47pm
Big boy Mike
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by slawomir: 3:47pm
isoright
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by titanolomo: 3:48pm
ok, World cup on my mind.
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by tennaira01: 3:49pm
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by dammy13(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by TheUbermensch: 3:50pm
Femi Adebayo my guy.
Any movie I see this guy or Odunlade Adekola mehn my focus can't be taken away. And what's funny is I'm not Yoruba neither do I understand the language well. But that doesn't stop me from enjoying their movies. I'm not sure there's any Yoruba movie I've watched and not enjoyed.
Unlike the ones called "English film" produced by Easterners. Very boring stuff with the same plot every time and riddled with inaccuracy. We are told that the Igbos never had kings but in all these movies there's always one igwe or the other. And the movies are unnecessarily stretched from Part 1 - Part 6.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Sirpaul(m): 3:53pm
"Set Pix"
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Sweetcollins: 3:54pm
Nkoli nwa nnsukka
Imee agae
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by danwilliams4u(m): 3:58pm
I hope it will be interesting
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Moghalu4Pres: 4:00pm
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:13pm
Ok. That's good.
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 4:13pm
TheUbermensch:You are right on this. I am not a fan of movies, but anytime I feel like watching movies I just switch to African magic Yoruba. They have better script and I do learn some lessons in their movies even though their production is a bit poor. Many non-yoruba actors that are into Yoruba movie attested to it.
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by victrick105: 4:15pm
TheUbermensch:
let know body reply this guy...his just seeking attention to start a tribal war
|Re: Femi Adebayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Rachael Okonkwo, Dayo Amusa, Others On Set - PICS by SoNature(m): 4:15pm
ANNOY:
It's not African Magic...it's Africa Magic
Is it too difficult to learn?
