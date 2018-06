Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Awilo Longomba And Flavour Pose Same Style In London(photo) (5577 Views)

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid And Awilo Longomba Hang Out In London (Photos) / "Virtuous Woman": Flavour Poses With His Mother / Awilo Longomba Poses Wit Peter Okoye & Okocha As He Hangout Wit Them In Lagos(pi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



Two music legends Awilo Longomba and Flavour were pictured together at 'One Africa Music Fest'



Gist from GistMore :: Two music legends Awilo Longomba and Flavour were pictured together at 'One Africa Music Fest':: http://www.gistmore.com/awilo-longomba-flavour-poses-style-london-photo





SEE MORE PHOTOS.>>> http://www.gistmore.com/awilo-longomba-flavour-poses-style-london-photo













Gone at those days i can't stay without listening to Awilo, as i grew up, i came to realised that i was listening to a whole lots of poo.



May God forgive me. Gone at those days i can't stay without listening to Awilo, as i grew up, i came to realised that i was listening to a whole lots of poo.May God forgive me. 5 Likes

old man ur time is up, leave the swags for the young ones

Papa ooo

See the list of The Top 20 Most Loved Nigerian Musicians 2018.



Flavour ranking than Wizkid and Other....



http://kikiotolu.com/top-20-loved-nigerian-musicians/

Gate Le coin!



On va gater le coin, allez allez sukuma Yaye libabe ya ndende yaye, kuna tumuki ndambu ndambu ya kuenda kuami



One thing is sure; he is not standing erect







Sometimes this Flavour I am not understand you Is it my eyes or is Flavour bending his waist like a slay queen in that pics?One thing is sure; he is not standing erectSometimes this Flavour I am not understand you





She Almost Killed Him With Her Backside.



Watch Video HERE >>Watch Video

Nice

fine pose rubbish post

He is old

he don old

Extra musica





Where are they now sef

Awilo with the sauce

the man can dance

If anyone tells me how meaningful oldie days songs were ehn

Anigreat:













Gone at those days i can't stay without listening to Awilo, as i grew up, i came to realised that i was listening to a whole lots of poo.



May God forgive me. UR ASS IS BEING FOREGIVEN







MEANWHILE GO GET UR PVC UR ASS IS BEING FOREGIVENMEANWHILE GO GET UR PVC

LAZY AFRICANS

Abeg are these nairaland copy and paste bloggers making any money

Flavor still dey? Chai Hin time don dey pass small small...

isoright

Is it that flavour is phobic to a shirt that he choose to open his body like coloured apes? Even better superstars whose body look like that of Roman gods don’t show it often but because flavour has little chest we can’t see him on cloth again.

If he had the body of Lebron James, John Cena, or Terry Crews then nah only boxers him for Dey wear.

Well it shows that he’s narcissistic. 1 Like

The show pants n bra in our today music was originated by Awilo songs

New one coming

Flavour is cool

Anigreat:













Gone at those days i can't stay without listening to Awilo, as i grew up, i came to realised that i was listening to a whole lots of poo.



May God forgive me. lol if it made you happy as a child don't criticize it as an adult... lol if it made you happy as a child don't criticize it as an adult...





To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE Check out over 50+ daily fat odds for BET9JA games on goal 9ja football forum. Over 10+ odds Green Ticket yesterday

Anigreat:













Gone at those days i can't stay without listening to Awilo, as i grew up, i came to realised that i was listening to a whole lots of poo.



May God forgive me. lol lol