He was buried in a low key ceremony graced by few friends.



The Nigerian Aiye cultist who was brutally murdered by rival gang in South Africa last month - has been laid to rest. The deceased nicknamed Romeo – was attacked and shot dead by suspected cultists. According to confirmed reports, the deceased was said to be a member of the Aiye confraternity otherwise known as Black Axxe cult group a.k.a Egede.

There a so many benefits of being a cultist.

Protection

Courage

Girls

Easy access to politicians

Money and lastly,

You will be feared by people you fear before.







NwaChibuzor100:

.......plus you will live FAST, die YOUNG and make a BEAUTIFUL corpse.

NwaChibuzor100:

hello ? he just died sir , how many type of protection do we have ? or protection from what do you mean ? hello ? he just died sir , how many type of protection do we have ? or protection from what do you mean ? 15 Likes

Cultism is chidish.. its a shortcut to both death and hell 11 Likes 1 Share

NwaChibuzor100:

So to what end? So to what end? 3 Likes

NwaChibuzor100:

Ignoratus Ignoratus 10 Likes

NwaChibuzor100:

Then you will die at a tender age





These 2 will follow him soon. 3 Likes

Live by the sword, die by the sword...

No peace for the Wicked.... Say no to cultism.. It starts from secondary school here in Nigeria 1 Like

And they will be doing like they have two lives



Oya wake up now..wake up!!



You fool...son of a bitch. 2 Likes

I want to use this medium to present to you Our Lord Jesus Christ.

He is calling on you today to surrender your life to Him.

Make Him your Lord and personal Saviour today and you'll never regret doing so.

Ciao! 8 Likes

NwaChibuzor100:

This guy is trying to be like NwaAmaipke This guy is trying to be like NwaAmaipke 2 Likes

Still they no wan hear, asif their lives have spare they kept @home, what do I know self juman like me....

No gain!

Abjay97:

Cultism is chidish.. its a shortcut to both death and hell

you know nothing son.

humans hate what they don't understand

too many benefits once you choose to be rugged

once you are confirmed and rugged then you can sail through the valley of evil men without fear

90 percent of females love rugged men(that is a fact)

once you rugged then life becomes easy

an unexamined life and a life without ruggedity is not worth living

we were born to die

and death is only the beginning

we the neo black say rest in peace from Benin city to that gallant son of ours. vengeance is ours not for God

we are like Hydra. we don't die. when our head is chopped off then expect an instant head as an outgrowth from different part of the body.

we control ekosodin, osasogie, edpa and all other Uniben environment.

you fucck with us then we knock your head off your neck with an ak49

guns don't kill people

you know nothing son.
humans hate what they don't understand
too many benefits once you choose to be rugged
once you are confirmed and rugged then you can sail through the valley of evil men without fear
90 percent of females love rugged men(that is a fact)
once you rugged then life becomes easy
an unexamined life and a life without ruggedity is not worth living
we were born to die
and death is only the beginning
we the neo black say rest in peace from Benin city to that gallant son of ours. vengeance is ours not for God
we are like Hydra. we don't die. when our head is chopped off then expect an instant head as an outgrowth from different part of the body.
we control ekosodin, osasogie, edpa and all other Uniben environment.
you fucck with us then we knock your head off your neck with an ak49
guns don't kill people
people kill people

māy ālmįgђţy God çomƒoŗţ ђįş pāŗęŋţş āŋd oţђęŗş pęoplę ţђęŗę çђįldŗęŋ pųţ įŋ şųçђ şoŗŗowƒųl şţāţę.

One mumu don go. Others to follow.

NwaChibuzor100:

What is really the benefit of all this things you have listed when you life can be snuffed out at any time, why not live a normal successful life without fears.

That's good for him. In his next life, he will run away from cultism.

NwaChibuzor100:

How many handles would only u operate

oga70563:







This guy is trying to be like NwaAmaipke

He is same person He is same person