The Nigerian Aiye cultist who was brutally murdered by rival gang in South Africa last month - has been laid to rest. The deceased nicknamed Romeo – was attacked and shot dead by suspected cultists. According to confirmed reports, the deceased was said to be a member of the Aiye confraternity otherwise known as Black Axxe cult group a.k.a Egede.
He was buried in a low key ceremony graced by few friends.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/nigerian-cultist-shot-dead-in-south-africa-laid-to-rest-in-low-key-fashion-photos.html
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by NwaChibuzor100: 3:06pm
There a so many benefits of being a cultist.
Protection
Courage
Girls
Easy access to politicians
Money and lastly,
You will be feared by people you fear before.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 3:21pm
☣ ☠
∆ South Africa � ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by T9ksy(m): 3:23pm
NwaChibuzor100:
.......plus you will live FAST, die YOUNG and make a BEAUTIFUL corpse.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by casydigital(m): 3:23pm
NwaChibuzor100:hello ? he just died sir , how many type of protection do we have ? or protection from what do you mean ?
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Abjay97(m): 3:24pm
Cultism is chidish.. its a shortcut to both death and hell
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:24pm
NwaChibuzor100:So to what end?
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by lonlytroy(m): 3:24pm
NwaChibuzor100:
Ignoratus
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by deebsman1(m): 3:24pm
NwaChibuzor100:Then you will die at a tender age
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by queensera(f): 3:24pm
>>
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by hollywater: 3:24pm
These 2 will follow him soon.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 3:25pm
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Viergeachar: 3:25pm
Live by the sword, die by the sword...
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 3:25pm
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by JohnieWalker12(m): 3:25pm
No peace for the Wicked.... Say no to cultism.. It starts from secondary school here in Nigeria
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by oga70563: 3:25pm
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Herlertah(m): 3:25pm
And they will be doing like they have two lives
Oya wake up now..wake up!!
You fool...son of a bitch.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:25pm
I want to use this medium to present to you Our Lord Jesus Christ.
He is calling on you today to surrender your life to Him.
Make Him your Lord and personal Saviour today and you'll never regret doing so.
Ciao!
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:25pm
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by oga70563: 3:25pm
NwaChibuzor100:
This guy is trying to be like NwaAmaipke
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by chachauche(m): 3:25pm
Still they no wan hear, asif their lives have spare they kept @home, what do I know self juman like me....
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by nymphomaniac(m): 3:26pm
No gain!
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by slawomir: 3:26pm
Abjay97:
you know nothing son.
humans hate what they don't understand
too many benefits once you choose to be rugged
once you are confirmed and rugged then you can sail through the valley of evil men without fear
90 percent of females love rugged men(that is a fact)
once you rugged then life becomes easy
an unexamined life and a life without ruggedity is not worth living
we were born to die
and death is only the beginning
we the neo black say rest in peace from Benin city to that gallant son of ours. vengeance is ours not for God
we are like Hydra. we don't die. when our head is chopped off then expect an instant head as an outgrowth from different part of the body.
we control ekosodin, osasogie, edpa and all other Uniben environment.
you fucck with us then we knock your head off your neck with an ak49
guns don't kill people
people kill people
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Lorechino(m): 3:26pm
māy ālmįgђţy God çomƒoŗţ ђįş pāŗęŋţş āŋd oţђęŗş pęoplę ţђęŗę çђįldŗęŋ pųţ įŋ şųçђ şoŗŗowƒųl şţāţę.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 3:26pm
One mumu don go. Others to follow.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by shurlermoz(m): 3:26pm
NwaChibuzor100:What is really the benefit of all this things you have listed when you life can be snuffed out at any time, why not live a normal successful life without fears.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by agbadamal: 3:26pm
That's good for him. In his next life, he will run away from cultism. Check out my signature if you are an exporter.
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 3:26pm
NwaChibuzor100:
How many handles would only u operate
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 3:27pm
oga70563:
He is same person
|Re: Burial Of Nigerian Cultist Shot Dead In South Africa (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:27pm
Abeg, what does that oshuka in the 3rd picture represent?
All these cultist sef?
Instead of an able bodied youth to embrace Christ and live a peaceful life out there,
he choose to be winning and dinning with the devil.
**Heaven is Real, Hell is Real***
The choice is yours!
