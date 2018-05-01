₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by autojosh: 3:35pm
Bovi Ugboma, known simply by the stage name, Bovi, is a comedian, actor, writer and show promoter.
Within a short period, he has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most-respected standup comedian and event hosts.
Bovi has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts such as “Bovi Man on Fire” across the globe.
The Benin City-born theatre arts graduates have been massively financially favoured by his comic enterprise. The success has earned him reasonable measure of fortune. And as such, this celebrated comic has acquired for himself a good number of choice cars.
Autojosh.com presents “Comedian Bovi’s Cars Collection”.
G-Wagon G55
Hyundai Sonata
Toyota Prado
Ford Limited
https://autojosh.com/checkout-comedian-bovis-cars-collection/
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Thegeneralqueen(f): 3:37pm
Where are the cars....?
14 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by autojosh: 3:37pm
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by fuckerstard: 3:47pm
I know some people go still come ask who bovi is..
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by timibare: 4:04pm
the only "" CAR"" I saw is G-wagon
9 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by sunnysunny69(m): 4:04pm
Buying luxury cars now, I don't wish him bad but he shouldn't come out tomorrow begging Nigerians for hospital money in India
26 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by EzendiEgo1: 5:26pm
Rubbish God bless my hustle let me show this people how people should live their life.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by moststylish(m): 5:33pm
point of correction, bovi is not Benin born but Delta born
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Heartmender1: 5:44pm
Find X
13 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by damola1: 5:45pm
sunnysunny69:
God forbid
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Benekruku(m): 5:46pm
The only car he has is a G55
The rest are automobile scraps!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by ruggedtimi(m): 5:46pm
lol
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Opinionated: 5:46pm
For where this guys get where dem dey sample cars just like These Top 3 Auction Companies Nigerians Buy Tokunbo Cars From
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by loadedvibes: 5:47pm
Just from comedy ... make them te us o
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Hollman(m): 5:47pm
Naija go better!!!
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by StarUp: 5:48pm
I no dey beef Bovi o BUT am still searching for the cars...
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Kizchristo(m): 5:48pm
EzendiEgo1:
How can God bless your hustle if you are not happy with other people's success?
5 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Sundayfhd1: 5:48pm
Oops
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by TheUbermensch: 5:49pm
Who or what is a bovi?
This guy is not even that funny.
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by geeben112: 5:49pm
Who u epp
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by TheUbermensch: 5:49pm
Kizchristo:
Nigga never said he wasn't happy with Bovi's success. He only called his car collection rubbish.
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by omodaiye(m): 5:49pm
fuckerstard:Oooo
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Hennepin: 5:50pm
Person wey snap beside hin neighbour car, especially that sonata. Autojosh behave
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by solochris(m): 5:50pm
Thegeneralqueen:
Cant you appreciate good things for once?
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Egein(m): 5:50pm
Bovi is Delta-born, not Benin-born, please.
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by Emilokoiyawon: 5:50pm
Just like A.Y, this guy is NOT funny at all at all...YET they make millions from 'comedy.' My brother this life is not even about talent. Na grace.
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 5:51pm
I know they are all vanity but I wanna enjoy the vanity on earth before going to heaven.
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by alphaconde(m): 5:51pm
just from comedy
|Re: Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection by hannysur8(m): 5:51pm
The best comedian out of Africa
