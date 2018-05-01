Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Checkout Comedian Bovi’s Car Collection (13635 Views)

Checkout Davido’s Stupendous Car Collection / E-money’s Car Collection Will Blow Your Mind (see Photo) / Checkout Comedian AY Before And Now - Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Within a short period, he has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most-respected standup comedian and event hosts.



Bovi has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts such as “Bovi Man on Fire” across the globe.



The Benin City-born theatre arts graduates have been massively financially favoured by his comic enterprise. The success has earned him reasonable measure of fortune. And as such, this celebrated comic has acquired for himself a good number of choice cars.



Autojosh.com presents “Comedian Bovi’s Cars Collection”.





G-Wagon G55







Hyundai Sonata







Toyota Prado







Ford Limited



https://autojosh.com/checkout-comedian-bovis-cars-collection/ Bovi Ugboma, known simply by the stage name, Bovi, is a comedian, actor, writer and show promoter.Within a short period, he has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most-respected standup comedian and event hosts.Bovi has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts such as “Bovi Man on Fire” across the globe.The Benin City-born theatre arts graduates have been massively financially favoured by his comic enterprise. The success has earned him reasonable measure of fortune. And as such, this celebrated comic has acquired for himself a good number of choice cars.Autojosh.com presents “Comedian Bovi’s Cars Collection”.

Where are the cars....? 14 Likes

I know some people go still come ask who bovi is..

the only "" CAR"" I saw is G-wagon 9 Likes

Buying luxury cars now, I don't wish him bad but he shouldn't come out tomorrow begging Nigerians for hospital money in India 26 Likes





Rubbish God bless my hustle let me show this people how people should live their life. 5 Likes 1 Share

point of correction, bovi is not Benin born but Delta born

Find X 13 Likes

sunnysunny69:

Buying luxury cars now, I don't wish him bad but he shouldn't come out tomorrow begging Nigerians for hospital money in India

God forbid God forbid 1 Like

The only car he has is a G55





The rest are automobile scraps! 3 Likes 1 Share

lol

Just from comedy ... make them te us o

Naija go better!!!

I no dey beef Bovi o BUT am still searching for the cars... 2 Likes

EzendiEgo1:







Rubbish God bless my hustle let me show this people how people should live their life.













How can God bless your hustle if you are not happy with other people's success? How can God bless your hustle if you are not happy with other people's success? 5 Likes

Oops





This guy is not even that funny. Who or what is a bovi?This guy is not even that funny.

Who u epp

Kizchristo:

















How can God bless your hustle if you are not happy with other people's success?

Nigga never said he wasn't happy with Bovi's success. He only called his car collection rubbish. Nigga never said he wasn't happy with Bovi's success. He only called his car collection rubbish.

fuckerstard:

I know some people go still come ask who bovi is.. Oooo Oooo

Person wey snap beside hin neighbour car, especially that sonata. Autojosh behave

Thegeneralqueen:

Where are the cars....?

Cant you appreciate good things for once? Cant you appreciate good things for once? 2 Likes

Bovi is Delta-born, not Benin-born, please.

Just like A.Y, this guy is NOT funny at all at all...YET they make millions from 'comedy.' My brother this life is not even about talent. Na grace. 1 Like

I know they are all vanity but I wanna enjoy the vanity on earth before going to heaven. 1 Like

just from comedy