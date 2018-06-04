₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by WotzupNG: 3:39pm
In an Exclusive interview with Wotzup ONTV, popular Veejay, Denrele Edun spoke on his relationship and the struggles he and his family went through while he was growing up.
When asked about his relationship status, Denrele spoke of how he was very involved with Titi Adelagun Oyinsan aka Titi Fanta who hosts the popular show Wake Up Nigeria. According to him, he was very involved with her to the extent that he believes his life started and ended with her. ”I’m like Titi’s very first boyfriend”, he emphatically said.
Speaking further, Denrele said he’s not been very lucky with relationships. He said the last one he got out of was with the most disrespectful person he’s ever met.
Watch the interview below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yM0DxEBFns
https://www.wotzup.ng/denrele-titi-fanta-boyfriend/
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by ajibolabd(m): 3:46pm
transgendered, she.mal.e
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by newsynews: 5:54pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by TheUbermensch: 6:02pm
.. How people still don't believe that this dude is homosexual surprises me.
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by CYBERCRIME(m): 6:02pm
GOAT
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by vizkiz: 6:03pm
I don't think there is any girl in her right mind will want to "settle down" with a guy like denrele
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Metuh: 6:03pm
ajibolabd:Are you in anyway better than him Hypocrite
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Sundayfhd1: 6:03pm
Kikiki
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by EXLOVER(m): 6:03pm
I'm confuse oh, this Denrele of a guy is she a boy or a girl?
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by crestedaguiyi: 6:03pm
Afonja, thats an achievement
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Opinionated: 6:03pm
story every where that's how this one stole ma time the other day ‘Failure of the First Night’
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Hollman(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by chukwukahenry(m): 6:04pm
and this is news
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by continentalceo(m): 6:05pm
Gay nigga pls shift
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by alphaconde(m): 6:05pm
bobrisky couldnt continue to pretend he was a man but the guy is
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by ibroauthen(m): 6:05pm
OK should we now fry Fanta?
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Sundayfhd1: 6:05pm
See this....
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by alphaconde(m): 6:06pm
the guy is now yellow congrats
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Sijo01(f): 6:06pm
Show the world your present girlfriend.
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Goodlyhrt(m): 6:06pm
Why is he telling eh? So that we stop frying our bread abi
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by slysteel: 6:07pm
TheUbermensch:He is not,contrary to popular opinion
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by ikorodureporta: 6:07pm
I watchd him, stylishly scratching d left part of his hair.....no be small bug go don hyde there
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Speakdatruth: 6:09pm
Nonsense, dis guy wan trend
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Goandie: 6:10pm
TheUbermensch:
if you get sis kindly introduce her to him, she go help you confirm if him be gay or not.
denrele az neva bn gay, dis whole thing he dos are just his selling point.
do u think if he dressd normal he will be as popular az he iz now
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:10pm
CONGRATULATIONS
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by ikorodureporta: 6:11pm
Speakdatruth:ar u titi?
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Speakdatruth: 6:13pm
ikorodureporta:how you take know
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by oyetunder(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by saif351(m): 6:13pm
u peoples said gay is evil,bad.so he has decide 2 follow d rite part inspite of his wrong doing.pls accept it 4 good!!
|Re: Denrele Edun: I Was Titi Fanta Oyinsan's First Boyfriend (VIDEO) by Ekaka1(m): 6:14pm
CYBERCRIME:Greatest of average times (GOAT)
