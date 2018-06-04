



When asked about his relationship status, Denrele spoke of how he was very involved with Titi Adelagun Oyinsan aka Titi Fanta who hosts the popular show Wake Up Nigeria. According to him, he was very involved with her to the extent that he believes his life started and ended with her. ”I’m like Titi’s very first boyfriend”, he emphatically said.





Speaking further, Denrele said he’s not been very lucky with relationships. He said the last one he got out of was with the most disrespectful person he’s ever met.



Watch the interview below.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yM0DxEBFns





