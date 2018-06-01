₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Yomzzyblog: 7:00pm
@YomzzyBlog
Big Brother Naija 2018 Finalist, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C has continued to show class in her fashion taste as she rocks a lovely yellow jumpsuit. Even former housemate, Khloe likened her to the Famous Kim Kardashian.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/06/our-own-kim-k-cee-c-slays-in-yellow.html
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Yomzzyblog: 7:00pm
The real slay queen, beauty with brain
See more photos here >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/06/our-own-kim-k-cee-c-slays-in-yellow.html
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:04pm
Pretty lady
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by SleakBuzzPR: 7:54pm
All I see is a bloody bag of meat and some bone wrapped in yellow.
She still hasn't found someone to fvck sense into her....
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by EXLOVER(m): 7:54pm
our own Kim K? what of their own Cee C ?
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Tanmusparties: 7:54pm
King cee_c looking all shades of dope..
King cee_c looking all shades of dope..
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Zonex1(m): 7:55pm
u want attention u gatt it ma'm
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Lordgel(m): 7:55pm
And you call this news?
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by datfreshdoc(m): 7:55pm
Cee-C is hot!
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by killuminati(m): 7:55pm
Vendetta gyal come wine pon me cocky till me cocky bruk off
Wine pon me cocky till me cocky bruk off
Come wine pon me cocky till me cocky bruk off
Wine pon it, come wine pon it
Wine, wine
Pon it
Pon it gyaaaaal
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by guuudy87(m): 7:55pm
She dey wear yansh
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by proxillin(m): 7:56pm
Fake
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:56pm
Stop posting trash op. Last warning
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required*
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by abike12(f): 7:56pm
lol. kim k? y'all reaching
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by maxtop(m): 7:56pm
So make we fry beans cuz of this.? Abeg next page jare.
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by rotexteymie(f): 7:56pm
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Ajoboss(m): 7:57pm
I sorry for nigeria
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Bossontop(m): 7:57pm
Only kim k??...wat about our kim Jong Un??.......oga blogger bekiafu ooo
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by titiforever: 7:57pm
Slayer
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Oyindidi(f): 7:58pm
Fine girl
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Benekruku(m): 7:59pm
And Tobi is busy with his Great Grand mother disguised as Alex
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by coolebux(m): 8:00pm
I de hear
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by ominilongest(m): 8:00pm
Kim what?... She no tall reach mi not to talk of kim
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by rawpadgin(m): 8:01pm
Kim Kardashian with big forehead
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Andyibest: 8:01pm
nao
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by SoapQueen(f): 8:01pm
Classy lady
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by Greizman: 8:02pm
Kim k ko.. Dick k ni
Make. Dis. Short devil go siddon I beg.
Who she epp
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by JamaicanLove(f): 8:03pm
killuminati:
Yeye
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by colonist: 8:04pm
nonsense n ingridents
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by killuminati(m): 8:08pm
JamaicanLove:na my track you dey call yeye?
|Re: Cee-C Slays In Yellow Jumpsuit: Khloe Reacts "Our Own Kim K" by ifymadu: 8:11pm
Kim k koooo, Kim k niiiii?
