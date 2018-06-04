Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda (9045 Views)

The mother of the little girl, Oliver Kemigisa who confirmed the incident which she said occurred a few minutes after 5pm on Sunday when she was preparing dinner at their home, told Newsvision that she had left the baby with another baby in the verandah, while she moved a few meters away to cook.



The lady revealed that after she heard the babies crying, she turned around and saw over 20 chimpanzees surrounding the babies. According to her, one had already picked Karungi and the others also aiming at the three-year-old boy as he cried. Kemigisa said she wrestled with the chimpanzees for the boy as she raised an alarm. She managed to save the boy, but the primates ran away with Karungi.



“When I saw that they (chimpanzees) wanted to take my other child, I became firm and fought them. That is how I saved the boy,” said Kemigisa.



She said that Karungi was taken into the nearby bush, but residents turned up immediately and began chasing them. The animals had hidden the baby in the grass after removing the skirt she was wearing.



When the baby was discovered, she was unconscious and was immediately rushed to Muhorro Health center III where she is currently admitted. She said that on a daily basis these chimpanzees traverse the area in search of food and they usually chase people.



This is coming after it was reported that a newborn, who was sleeping under a mosquito net at his home in eastern India, was scooped by a monkey who carried him away. The mother told authorities that she watched helplessly as the animal invaded their home over the weekend in a village in Banki, Odisha, and took her days-old son, according to Agence France-Presse.



https://lailasnews.com/community-rescues-baby-kidnapped-by-chimpanzees/





Chimpanzee turned kidnapper? 3 Likes

Couldn't even collect ransome. that chimpanzee is a fulani 8 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmmmmmmmm 1 Like

Wow!! 1 Like

Wahala full everywhere 3 Likes

Dem for leave am make we get Real life Tarzan 8 Likes

Thank God the Baby was rescued.. 3 Likes

Chai, nothing person no go hear for NL 2 Likes

CHINEKEMEEE! CHIMPA KIDNAPPING CHILDREN KWA IN 21ST CENTURY? CHAI, BUHARI U SEE WETIN U CAUSED 4 Likes

Chimpanzee kidnaps baby...or careless mother abandons baby 2 Likes 1 Share

Naija na snake dey swallow money 2 Likes

End time is near, all these strange events happening daily are indications that we are at the edge.



if the world will end at 8:30, we are already at 6:45

Jungle book.

Eeyah... Those are end time animals. Thank God your baby was rescued.

If NO, then they're better than those fulani kidnappers along Kaduna road.



