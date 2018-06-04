₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Letenwam: 7:14pm
A five-month-old baby girl, Rachael Karungi, who was kidnapped by a troupe of chimpanzees, was reportedly rescued by members of the Kyamajaka village, Muhorro town council, Uganda, on Sunday.
The mother of the little girl, Oliver Kemigisa who confirmed the incident which she said occurred a few minutes after 5pm on Sunday when she was preparing dinner at their home, told Newsvision that she had left the baby with another baby in the verandah, while she moved a few meters away to cook.
The lady revealed that after she heard the babies crying, she turned around and saw over 20 chimpanzees surrounding the babies. According to her, one had already picked Karungi and the others also aiming at the three-year-old boy as he cried. Kemigisa said she wrestled with the chimpanzees for the boy as she raised an alarm. She managed to save the boy, but the primates ran away with Karungi.
“When I saw that they (chimpanzees) wanted to take my other child, I became firm and fought them. That is how I saved the boy,” said Kemigisa.
She said that Karungi was taken into the nearby bush, but residents turned up immediately and began chasing them. The animals had hidden the baby in the grass after removing the skirt she was wearing.
When the baby was discovered, she was unconscious and was immediately rushed to Muhorro Health center III where she is currently admitted. She said that on a daily basis these chimpanzees traverse the area in search of food and they usually chase people.
This is coming after it was reported that a newborn, who was sleeping under a mosquito net at his home in eastern India, was scooped by a monkey who carried him away. The mother told authorities that she watched helplessly as the animal invaded their home over the weekend in a village in Banki, Odisha, and took her days-old son, according to Agence France-Presse.
https://lailasnews.com/community-rescues-baby-kidnapped-by-chimpanzees/
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by opera1(m): 7:39pm
Chimpanzee turned kidnapper?
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by kessling: 7:41pm
Couldn't even collect ransome. that chimpanzee is a fulani
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Valro(m): 8:08pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Hollman(m): 8:08pm
Wow!!
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Sommydisaster(m): 8:08pm
Wahala full everywhere
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Abjay97(m): 8:08pm
Dem for leave am make we get Real life Tarzan
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by dbynonetwork: 8:08pm
Lalai news Ko LAI mohammed news ni....
Hungry bloggers at work..... Smh
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by pol23: 8:08pm
Thank God the Baby was rescued..
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by BabaIbo: 8:08pm
Chai, nothing person no go hear for NL
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by santopelele(m): 8:09pm
CHINEKEMEEE! CHIMPA KIDNAPPING CHILDREN KWA IN 21ST CENTURY? CHAI, BUHARI U SEE WETIN U CAUSED
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by SkgeeBoss(m): 8:09pm
Chimpanzee kidnaps baby...or careless mother abandons baby
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Lizilicious(f): 8:09pm
Na wah ooo..
Shey chimpanzee don turn kidnappers nii?
This life is a set up
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by inoki247: 8:09pm
wu will handle d Case Maybe Sarz
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Emilokoiyawon: 8:09pm
Awon eyan Evans...awon Potorpotorians...These chimpanzees are only trying to develop Uganda
Warisdis1 saying? Read my signature.
elopee3000:
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Badookelzi(m): 8:09pm
w
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by ChiefEmeka003(m): 8:10pm
Why won't i blame Buhari, I saw those chimpanzee in the airport boarding plane...
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Oyindidi(f): 8:10pm
Naija na snake dey swallow money
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by pastorcyrus(m): 8:11pm
Letenwam:Hahaha,nothing person no go hear for this Africa. Snake swallowed money,chimpanzee kidnapped a child.
Next now will be that gorilla impeached a governor
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by olatunyemi(m): 8:12pm
End time is near, all these strange events happening daily are indications that we are at the edge.
if the world will end at 8:30, we are already at 6:45
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Eneyerin: 8:12pm
Jungle book.
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by godofuck231: 8:12pm
Letenwam:Evans for reach there again, his cousins are at it again
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by skywalker240(m): 8:12pm
Chai. chimpazee join too ?
water don pass akamu. hr0r
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by package7(m): 8:14pm
Eeyah... Those are end time animals. Thank God your baby was rescued.
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by givan: 8:14pm
Did the chimpanzees demand ransom If NO, then they're better than those fulani kidnappers along Kaduna road.
UP CHIMPANZEES!!!
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Ejiphill09(m): 8:14pm
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Benjaniblinks(m): 8:15pm
Tarzan ( The Film).....nd the film 4 dey intresting fa.....muhmuh locals And Stewpid Bloggers.
|Re: Community Rescues Baby Kidnapped By Chimpanzees In Uganda by Speakdatruth: 8:15pm
The facial appearance of most Ugandan men and this chimpanzee..........................
