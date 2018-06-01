₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Angelanest: 9:23am
Residents of Sheka in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano Stateare calling on the Kano state government to come to their aid after torrential rain in the area caused flooding which exhumed corpses from their graves. This unfortunate development means that burial ground is in a deplorable condition and needs urgent attention.
Gwadabe Nana Asmau who was taken round the cemetery revealed that one of the maintenance staff said human skeletons, as well as fresh corpses, had been washed out of their graves by the flood in the area in recent days.
“Whenever there is heavy rainfall, most of our dead bodies would be washed out and seen floating in the burial ground, he lamented.
An alarm was previously raised last month concerning the cemetery but it appears nothing was done about it. The people are calling on well-meaning individuals, companies and groups to intervene and save the cemetery from this impending epidemic.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/heavy-rainfall-exhumes-corpses-from-graves-in-sheka-cemetery-in-kano.html
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by HungerBAD: 9:23am
Interesting.
They are pleading for aid to fix the burial ground?that should not be any problem. Kano state has more local government areas in Nigeria than any other state, even if there are 500 people living inside each LGA.
The state is actually richer than some states in the South,due to their bogus claims of large numbers of people living there.
Let the Government spend those BOGUS money they collect,on building a good burial ground.
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Anigreat: 9:26am
Foolishness of one religion like that to be burying people in a shallow grave.
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Blessynokoro: 9:27am
nawa o
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by mistacoco: 9:29am
Am not seeing any corpse.
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Don4eva(m): 9:32am
Maybe they have been given a political appointment by PMB as usual. They surely deserve an accolade for proving that there is life after death
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by chris4gold(m): 9:33am
lobatan
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by NwaChibuzor060: 9:37am
Allahu Akbar
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by apprentist(m): 9:39am
Abeg, OP which eyes are you using to see the corpse?
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by inoki247: 9:39am
Thank God is not happening in our Land IpOb go start to dey Accuse uz now say na we send Rain. so we can minne Skull.. �
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by CriticMaestro: 9:40am
Skeletons everywhere, what's so wrong in putting someone down six feet under the ground?
No coffin sef
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by adisabarber(m): 9:40am
I saw the warning on Nairaland a few weeks back
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by cerowo(f): 9:41am
where is d corpse
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Anonymous1017: 9:41am
Buhari Wan use them rig election come 2019
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by godofuck231: 9:41am
Even the bad conditions affect dead people for grave, that means the living are doomed of buhari is re elected
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by neolboy(m): 9:42am
Don't always Be in a hurry learn to bury your dead at six feet below to avoid stories that touches
Although i tried looking for the corpse here i no see maybe i need to go for eye test
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by pasada1900: 9:44am
mistacoco:I knew you were expecting to see full length bodies
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Obumorji: 9:44am
Anigreat:
That thing you want is coming
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by iceberryose(m): 9:44am
apprentist:eyePhone 2 legbegbe
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Scoobiano1991: 9:45am
Don4eva:
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by tuoyoojo(m): 9:47am
see free food for ritualist o
poor maintenance making it impossible for the dead to rest in peace when after they have left this world
but it brings to mind the fact, that for rain to wash off dead bodies the depth of the grave may not be up to six feets
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by LIVEBYTRUTH: 9:47am
Disadvantage of shallow graves, very soon there would be an epidemic in Kano, and later all the Northern states, dig your graves 6 feet or more.
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by obembet(m): 9:47am
Someone said god is angry with northeners
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Deltatoto: 9:50am
mistacoco:so u actually came to c corpse?
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:50am
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by macphilip: 9:51am
Religion is the opium of many Northerners
|Re: Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos by Lightening: 9:52am
Angelanest:
Hope Sani Abacha own no follow dey there. We cannot risk a second coming o.
