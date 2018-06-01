Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Rainfall Exhumes Corpses From Graves At A Cemetery In Kano. Photos (6830 Views)

Gwadabe Nana Asmau who was taken round the cemetery revealed that one of the maintenance staff said human skeletons, as well as fresh corpses, had been washed out of their graves by the flood in the area in recent days.



“Whenever there is heavy rainfall, most of our dead bodies would be washed out and seen floating in the burial ground, he lamented.



An alarm was previously raised last month concerning the cemetery but it appears nothing was done about it. The people are calling on well-meaning individuals, companies and groups to intervene and save the cemetery from this impending epidemic.



Interesting.



They are pleading for aid to fix the burial ground?that should not be any problem. Kano state has more local government areas in Nigeria than any other state, even if there are 500 people living inside each LGA.



The state is actually richer than some states in the South,due to their bogus claims of large numbers of people living there.



Let the Government spend those BOGUS money they collect,on building a good burial ground. 9 Likes







Foolishness of one religion like that to be burying people in a shallow grave. Foolishness of one religion like that to be burying people in a shallow grave. 16 Likes 1 Share

nawa o

Am not seeing any corpse. 7 Likes 1 Share

Maybe they have been given a political appointment by PMB as usual. They surely deserve an accolade for proving that there is life after death 2 Likes

lobatan

Allahu Akbar 1 Like

Abeg, OP which eyes are you using to see the corpse? 6 Likes 1 Share

Thank God is not happening in our Land IpOb go start to dey Accuse uz now say na we send Rain. so we can minne Skull.. � 7 Likes 1 Share

Skeletons everywhere, what's so wrong in putting someone down six feet under the ground?



No coffin sef 3 Likes

I saw the warning on Nairaland a few weeks back

where is d corpse

Buhari Wan use them rig election come 2019

Even the bad conditions affect dead people for grave, that means the living are doomed of buhari is re elected

Don't always Be in a hurry learn to bury your dead at six feet below to avoid stories that touches





Although i tried looking for the corpse here i no see maybe i need to go for eye test 2 Likes

mistacoco:

Am not seeing any corpse. I knew you were expecting to see full length bodies I knew you were expecting to see full length bodies

Anigreat:







Foolishness of one religion like that to be burying people in shallow grave.



That thing you want is coming That thing you want is coming

apprentist:

Abeg, OP which eyes are you using to see the corpse? eyePhone 2 legbegbe eyePhone 2 legbegbe 3 Likes

Don4eva:

Maybe they have been given a political appointment by PMB as usual. They surely deserve an accolade for proving that there is life after death

see free food for ritualist o



poor maintenance making it impossible for the dead to rest in peace when after they have left this world



but it brings to mind the fact, that for rain to wash off dead bodies the depth of the grave may not be up to six feets

Disadvantage of shallow graves, very soon there would be an epidemic in Kano, and later all the Northern states, dig your graves 6 feet or more.

Someone said god is angry with northeners

mistacoco:

Am not seeing any corpse. so u actually came to c corpse? so u actually came to c corpse?

Religion is the opium of many Northerners