₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,282 members, 4,279,678 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 02:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them (11363 Views)
Bride Abandons Groom For Tobi Bakre After He Stormed Their Wedding / Roman Goddess Trolls Laura Ikeji For Dumping Her Wig On Bambam's Head / Meet Tobi Bakre: BBNaija 2018 Contestant, A Banker & A Rich Kid (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by jennifermahan(f): 11:04am
Ex-big brother naija housemates, Tobi and BamBam were once paired together at the initial stage of the reality game show and they had a fantastic chemistry before things went sour.
Second runner-up in the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Tobi Bakre has opened up on what went wrong with his friendship with fellow ex- housemate, BamBam, during the show.
During their stay in the house, Tobi was briefly paired with BamBam. The pairing was in line with the theme for the week: bonding.
The chemistry between Tobi and BamBam elicited several social media reactions, with some wishing for a romantic relationship between them.
However, things changed between them when Tobi repeatedly told other housemates and the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he got the vibe that BamBam and her relationship with fellow housemate Teddy A, was fake.
Speaking in an interview with Pulse Magazine, Tobi said: “I don’t like talking about the house anymore, because everybody saw the story and the gist of everything that happened in the house and everybody has moved on. We are cool now.
“But then, everything in the house was more like, you get into an environment and you’re trying to know each other, and then you’re obviously going to misunderstand each other one way or the other.”
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/tobi-opens-up-on-what-went-wrong-between-him-and-bambam-bbnaija/
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:00pm
Enough of all these already pleaseeee.
Whatever happened between you guys.
Let us REST now!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by solochris(m): 1:00pm
You people want to start recycling this porn movie again abi? Im not interested biko
4 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by simonlee(m): 1:00pm
gu
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by DonV6: 1:01pm
Sorry I missed out on FTC, I'll keep trying .
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by BAVOSKI: 1:01pm
Wow 1st to comment
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:01pm
As Ceecee said he gossips like a woman
5 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Kelvin30286063(m): 1:01pm
Is that all?
Where is the opening up?
3 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:01pm
I don’t like talking about the house anymore, because everybody saw the story and the gist of everything that happened in the house and everybody has moved on. We are cool now.
.......better!
Good boy!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:02pm
BAVOSKI:Hahahaah
Doh!!
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:02pm
Anakogheri
5 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Tunesplayng: 1:02pm
This Bbnaija Neva finish self
The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Adebowhales(m): 1:02pm
It's been a long way without Airforce1 here to show us his Plasma
2 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:02pm
Freebrowsing12:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by AutoSpaNg: 1:02pm
id686tfygi
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Sirpaul(m): 1:03pm
owk
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by nabegibeg: 1:03pm
jennifermahan:
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by QuitNotice(m): 1:03pm
So in all your post now, what did he say happened between them?
Make una leave persin abeq, dis sun too much
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by soldadoe(m): 1:03pm
News man! Freaking news! Whats this Tobi...taju..bambam..kettle..khole..chinko...teny! Whats this
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by iamleumas: 1:04pm
Ok
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by tucee31: 1:04pm
Not interested
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Desdola(m): 1:04pm
Who cares?
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by joystickextend1(m): 1:04pm
Ok..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by emmabest2000(m): 1:05pm
Bam bam is lucky that Tobi belongs to those guys that hit & run , If not .......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by Houseofglam7(f): 1:05pm
Dude just shut up already
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by iamleumas: 1:06pm
Ahh
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by emelda86(f): 1:07pm
Shameless boy gossip league...
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by frankmoney(m): 1:08pm
Nobody cares
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by osas3026: 1:08pm
call or whatsapp the below if interested 250 odd
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by pedrilo: 1:09pm
emelda86:I wee beats u oh. why arth thou cursing my tobilolo?
2 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On Bambam & What Went Wrong Between Them by mumihaja(f): 1:10pm
wetin concern me?
Girl Climb’s Stage Without Clothes For Fashion Parade Show [VIDEO] / This Girl Corazon Kwamboka Has The Biggest And Sexiest Booty In Africa (pics) / Meet Warri's Biggest Boy (photos Inclusive) Stylish And Flambouyant Lifestyle
Viewing this topic: Nwapst(m), architectHUrSH(m), rotexteymie(f), nineville(m), Nwabundo38(f), Ekennedy, chy200(f), ochia21(m), AngelicBeing, wakpo77, aafin3, emyibe(m), Wole4real, loverence(m), rossyc(f), isaac7819(m), Qasim6(m), lexxydoo, Pistolx(m), huzhomah(m), Jetmovic, runathread, dondo83(m), Matadi, Bbsharon(f), carlkenny, haully, Yazzy(m), victormeg(m), adaweezy(m), asquaredz(m), luemz(m), sisitito01 and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15