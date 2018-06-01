



Second runner-up in the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Tobi Bakre has opened up on what went wrong with his friendship with fellow ex- housemate, BamBam, during the show.



During their stay in the house, Tobi was briefly paired with BamBam. The pairing was in line with the theme for the week: bonding.



The chemistry between Tobi and BamBam elicited several social media reactions, with some wishing for a romantic relationship between them.



However, things changed between them when Tobi repeatedly told other housemates and the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he got the vibe that BamBam and her relationship with fellow housemate Teddy A, was fake.



Speaking in an interview with Pulse Magazine, Tobi said: “I don’t like talking about the house anymore, because everybody saw the story and the gist of everything that happened in the house and everybody has moved on. We are cool now.



“But then, everything in the house was more like, you get into an environment and you’re trying to know each other, and then you’re obviously going to misunderstand each other one way or the other.”



