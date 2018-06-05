₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,278 members, 4,279,654 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 02:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer (7586 Views)
Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer / Neymar, World's Most Expensive Player Always Travels With His Family (Photos) / World Most Valuable Players Under 21 List (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by hollawahlay(m): 12:58pm
Football star, Harry Kane has been named as the most valuable player in the world ahead of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who both are ranked second and third respectively.
According to the CIES Football Observatory algorithm, the 24-year-old Tottenham and England striker is worth £176million.
While, Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are worth £171m and £163m respectively.
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (£161m), Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£150m) and Spurs’ Dele Alli (£149.8m) were placed in the next three places.
Below are the top10 most valuable players in the world
1. Harry Kane (£176m) – England/Tottenham Hotspurs
2. Neymar (£171m) – Brazil/ Paris Saint-Germain
3. Kylian Mbappe (£163m) – France/Paris Saint-Germain
4. Lionel Messi (£161m) – Argentina/ Barcelona
5. Mohamed Salah (£150m) – Egypt/ Liverpool
6. Dele Alli (£149.8m) – England/ Tottenham Hotspurs
7. Kevin De Bruyne (£146m) – Belgium/ Manchester City
8. Antoine Griezmann (£144.1m) – France/ Atlético Madrid
9. Paulo Dybala (£143.9m) – Argentina/ Juventus
10. Romelu Lukaku (£143.2m) – Belgium/ Manchester United
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/6445462/harry-kane-neymar-lionel-messi-most-valuable-player/amp/
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Funnicator: 1:08pm
1-10 & and no ronaldo
i guess he's place is 0, ahead of .
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Lipscomb(m): 1:26pm
That stupid Dele Ali still claiming oyin land shame.
2 Likes
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:50pm
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by ichommy(m): 1:51pm
Lipscomb:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by kingthreat(m): 1:51pm
maint
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:52pm
Dele Alli dey chop mullah o!
2 Likes
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by akeentech(m): 1:52pm
No Mikel Obi abi? The list is bushit without our skipper
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Marygold637: 1:52pm
CR7 nko?
1 Like
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Emilokoiyawon: 1:52pm
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by reantv(m): 1:52pm
Cool. Wish him the best.
Choosing an investment or home location that has all features: Security, nearness to social amenities, city centers, comfort, serene environment and more? Choose right...See signature for more details...
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by hotwax: 1:52pm
This guy is overrated...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Viergeachar: 1:53pm
Yoruba man must be in the list.
Proudly Yoruba
6 Likes
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:53pm
HE IS WORTH IT
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Authoreety: 1:53pm
Too much money for only one person!
My own loading.......
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by vision2050: 1:53pm
Hazard[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by samuelchimmy(m): 1:53pm
if harry kane is 24 ,then im 12
5 Likes
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by kingthreat(m): 1:53pm
Mbappe, Dybala, Dele Alli and Lukaku, should not be in this list.
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Sijo01(f): 1:53pm
Too much money
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Nairalandmentor(m): 1:53pm
Wawu
That's N84,802,058,880.00 Nigerian Naira
Football pays.
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by silenze: 1:53pm
and no world best HAZARD?
1 Like
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by dennisworld1(m): 1:53pm
No Hazard
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by yamendiva(f): 1:53pm
Top 10 brother Ronaldo no they
2 Likes
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by KrystosCJ(m): 1:54pm
Finally, a list that CR7 is not on. There's always a first time for everything.
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by Sijo01(f): 1:54pm
hotwax:
His account(s) is not
1 Like
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by nymphomaniac(m): 1:54pm
Where is G.O.A.T Roanldo biko?
They should have made BANCE number 1 since the useless Lukaku cud make number 10
1 Like
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by fiaya: 1:54pm
Where is tonaldo
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by kpaofame: 1:54pm
The Way CR7 fans be looking at the list that place Lukaku more valuable than him...
2 Likes
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by GuntersChain(m): 1:54pm
this list needs to be probed. where is hazard?
1 Like
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by BabaIbo: 1:54pm
|Re: Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer by tragergeorge(m): 1:54pm
Which kid small Pikin talk be this one?? Carry talk just de worry them, Kane no 1 while the best players in same league de 5 and 7 mbappe de number 3 ,wetin dem take calculate this rubbish?
Watch Crusaders Vs Reds Live Streaming Online TV / Predict Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Match And Get Cash Rewards.....more Matches On / Investment & Loan Offer To All Nigerians Join Today!!!!
Viewing this topic: dyoung, MeReal1221(m), katme, lidnet, bayocanny, emmmillenium, Adamsdelrio(m), javalove(m), tobiit(m), Akinolore(m), Donproey(m), bunmmy5, kariby, dondazie(m), akinkk(m), omonla10(m), cremeboy, wonahanthony, flinder, Akpacha(m), olybaby50(m), onwards, IgboAmakaa(f), Romzii, Afomahmud, Lordleno(m), Jack65, Igyeseh(m), Terror666(m), Toyade888(m), Richkid97(m), dafemnet, kaybeeee(m), 6pax, Longman23(m), emmydee(m), femadefs, sarutobi, samfuntua, murrayblinks(m), gozzy121(m), Drlazy333, nofij(m), Mustos, Dsholz(m), NelsonNeo(m), omofela85(m), akosy(m), Modeola, Olanivalue(m), donmatin(m), CID, SirClad, Sheunma, Rajosh(m), georgeakins, Zaynabtemmy, Marpol, mideope, Wangxiao(m), CSTR1003, engrdosmen01(m), benedictilemona(m), Nomeh17, manuell1021, sleepking(m), owomida1, emeernest, adeoladele, Seanixking, abokikhalifa, Nelat, Jubril4194, tobtap, lobinche101(m), taikonet005, anthonanik, MAURI, paparazy09, gagashuffle, blaze007(m), bouncin04(m), Godian45(m), sochima1989(m), signeddocuments, tartar9(m), billtommy(m), Jykes(m), pafisayo(m), corlarthey, Vidamia(m), GreenMavro, vickay1759, Ugbekoko, VLongstrider(m), kimacent(m), Seenyo, AdesegunSanni89, BaddaMan, opensine, ccruns, beenpaid01(m), loyedammy, swagdopey, chosengocap, Only1Toss(m), fini22, obrien2k(m), TOPCRUISE(m), Alishaaa(f), survivor1986(m), Ojeikpo22(m), yvonnelynx, umoslink(m), maryblackz(f), sshyne(m), macaphan007(m), basisop(m), hollawahlay(m), artworks1, Oblion(m), Shedrak1(m), zanebaddo(m), lexluthur007(m), johnyace(m), chaidavese, Lastanza, Kockane(m), Sketch007(m), tourphland(m), Lesgupnigeria(m), Disneylady(f), evy1(m), Heanry(m), Luvantidote, Glorygee(f), daniska3yaro(m), hidee20(m), Coldsteel(m), Fabulous100, dkdigits(m), rawpadgin(m), MacMaster01(m), RafaelPLANET(m), Omoboricash, Teejayphillip(m), kraftyiyk, aluko360(m), NOC1(m), Ayinlaokin(m), UrRealG, Lexusgs430, olatunjida, awoononi(m), JamiuO, Martinsvp1(m), Heywhizzy(m), peterz(m), Beetroot, MTKbudapest(m), KoredeOye(m), kelvinDavids(m), Mexyz(m), bashorunbazok, hensben(m), Guruscrew, PossibleUN(m), Fidelmalek(m), Iwantaccolades, qeemus and 318 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5