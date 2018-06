Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Harry Kane Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer (7586 Views)

Football star, Harry Kane has been named as the most valuable player in the world ahead of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who both are ranked second and third respectively.



According to the CIES Football Observatory algorithm, the 24-year-old Tottenham and England striker is worth £176million.



While, Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are worth £171m and £163m respectively.



Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (£161m), Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£150m) and Spurs’ Dele Alli (£149.8m) were placed in the next three places.



Below are the top10 most valuable players in the world



1. Harry Kane (£176m) – England/Tottenham Hotspurs



2. Neymar (£171m) – Brazil/ Paris Saint-Germain



3. Kylian Mbappe (£163m) – France/Paris Saint-Germain



4. Lionel Messi (£161m) – Argentina/ Barcelona



5. Mohamed Salah (£150m) – Egypt/ Liverpool



6. Dele Alli (£149.8m) – England/ Tottenham Hotspurs



7. Kevin De Bruyne (£146m) – Belgium/ Manchester City



8. Antoine Griezmann (£144.1m) – France/ Atlético Madrid



9. Paulo Dybala (£143.9m) – Argentina/ Juventus



10. Romelu Lukaku (£143.2m) – Belgium/ Manchester United



That stupid Dele Ali still claiming oyin land shame. 2 Likes

Lipscomb:

That stupid Dele Ali still claiming oyin land shame. 12 Likes 1 Share

maint

Dele Alli dey chop mullah o! 2 Likes

No Mikel Obi abi? The list is bushit without our skipper

CR7 nko? 1 Like

Cool. Wish him the best.



This guy is overrated... 5 Likes 1 Share



Proudly Yoruba Yoruba man must be in the list.Proudly Yoruba 6 Likes

HE IS WORTH IT

Too much money for only one person!











My own loading.......

Hazard[color=#000099][/color]

if harry kane is 24 ,then im 12 5 Likes

Mbappe, Dybala, Dele Alli and Lukaku, should not be in this list.

Too much money





That's N84,802,058,880.00 Nigerian Naira



Football pays.





That's N84,802,058,880.00 Nigerian Naira

Football pays.



and no world best HAZARD? 1 Like

No Hazard

Top 10 brother Ronaldo no they 2 Likes

Finally, a list that CR7 is not on. There's always a first time for everything.

hotwax:

This guy is overrated...

His account(s) is not His account(s) is not 1 Like

Where is G.O.A.T Roanldo biko?





They should have made BANCE number 1 since the useless Lukaku cud make number 10 1 Like

Where is tonaldo





The Way CR7 fans be looking at the list that place Lukaku more valuable than him... 2 Likes

this list needs to be probed. where is hazard? 1 Like