Football star, Harry Kane has been named as the most valuable player in the world ahead of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who both are ranked second and third respectively.



According to the CIES Football Observatory algorithm, the 24-year-old Tottenham and England striker is worth £176million.



While, Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are worth £171m and £163m respectively.



Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (£161m), Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£150m) and Spurs’ Dele Alli (£149.8m) were placed in the next three places.



Below are the top10 most valuable players in the world



1. Harry Kane (£176m) – England/Tottenham Hotspurs



2. Neymar (£171m) – Brazil/ Paris Saint-Germain



3. Kylian Mbappe (£163m) – France/Paris Saint-Germain



4. Lionel Messi (£161m) – Argentina/ Barcelona



5. Mohamed Salah (£150m) – Egypt/ Liverpool



6. Dele Alli (£149.8m) – England/ Tottenham Hotspurs



7. Kevin De Bruyne (£146m) – Belgium/ Manchester City



8. Antoine Griezmann (£144.1m) – France/ Atlético Madrid



9. Paulo Dybala (£143.9m) – Argentina/ Juventus



10. Romelu Lukaku (£143.2m) – Belgium/ Manchester United



