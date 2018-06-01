₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:34pm
It would be recalled that in the past few days, activities of secret cults in the State has taken an alarming dimension following a fierce battle of supremacy between rival cult groups leading to loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties. These dastardly acts perpetrated by misguided youths usually under the influence of hard drugs use offensive weapons such as guns, machetes, knives, etc to intimidate, assault, maim and even kill their perceived rivals including innocent citizens in Anambra State.
The miscreants also engage in other forms of criminal activities such as Armed Robbery, Extortion and House Breaking among others thereby causing serious security threat in the State. Worried by these emergent trends of Criminality and other nefarious activities, the Command under my watch has reviewed its crime prevention strategies and embarked on intensive patrol, aggressive raid of black spots/ flash points and other criminal hideouts in order to nip in the bud all forms of crime and criminality in the State.
These strategies started yielding positive results as during the week under review the Command has arrested Thirty Five (35) suspected cult members belonging to different sect groups from various black spots within the State particularly Awka, Obosi, Enugu-Ukwu and Okija as follows;
i. Chukwudi Machie 'm' aged 34yrs
ii. Chukwudi Igwebueze 'm' aged 32yrs
iii. Onyeka Igbanugo 'm' aged 28yrs
iv. Ifeanyi Anazoba 'm' aged 32yrs
v. Chukwuemeka Nwokoye 'm' Aged 32yrs.
The aforementioned suspects confessed to be members of Black Axxe/Vikings Fraternity and have direct link with the ongoing cult activities in Awka and the alleged murder of one Chukwudozie Patrick Nwosu 'm' aged 30yrs, Sunday Nwaboko 'm', Victor Omemma 'm', Ifeanyi Ndubuisi, Nnamdi Anih 'm' and others at various areas within the metropolis.
However, other arrested suspects who are not directly involved in the alleged murder but belonged to various cult groups are as follows,
i. Arinze Chimiezie 'm' Junior Vickings JVC
ii. Obunabo Uba 'm' Black Dagger
iii. Elenem Victor 'm' Black Dagger
iv. Chinwuba Ugochukwu 'm' Black Dagger
V. Okwuchukwu Okafor 'm' Senior Vikings (SVC)
Vi. Egwele Chibuokem 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Vii. Okafor Chiemerie 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Viii. Uche Mmuoneke 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
ix. Akametaru Chibuike 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
x. Okeke Chidubem 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xi. Ibeh Chimezie 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xii. Ezeokoli Izuchukwu 'm'
Xiii. Aka Izuchukwu 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xiv. Obighara Nzube 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xv. Ikueze Chibuzor 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xvi. Ezeokoli Chukwuebuka 'm' Buccaneer
Xvii. Nwabueze Chibuike 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xviii. Ezeh Chukwuemeka 'm'
Xix. Okwuchukwu Odilik 'm' Buccaneer
Xx. Obi Chukwunonye 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xxi. Udemmadu Obichukwu 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xxii. Amobichukwu Izuogu 'm' Costral Marine Patrol
Xxiii. Ekene Uga 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xxiv. Okpara Nonso 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)
Xxv.Chimezie Ifeduba 'm' 2-2
Xxvi. Arinze Chiemelie 'm' 2-2
Xxvii.Okwuchukwu Okafor 'm' SVC
Xxviii. Chukwuma Aguneyie 'm' Junior Vicking (JVC)
In a related development, the command has equally arrested eleven suspected armed robbers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/various-criminal-elements-and-cultists-arrested-by-police-in-anambra.html
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:34pm
This Vikings is a Joke.
Only una dey blend females,as seen with the burial of your vikings queen last week.
Only una them arrest like fish. Touts. Look at them?look at how haggard they look like. Money you guys could use to buy good clothes and food is wasted on guns.
I am officially done with all Vikings news on Nairaland. These guys are a disgrace.
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Olalan(m): 7:44pm
A state of emergency needs to be declared on cultism in Nigeria cause the way things are going it's seems like a wildfire spreading so fast.
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by malificent(f): 8:19pm
Pathetic faces.. All of them look hungry. I'm not surprised it's the JVC, SVC are busy making money. These toutish ones are busy getting themselves into trouble.
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by oshe11: 8:34pm
See as JVC many there self....
Na waooo
Una mate dey be SY and Emeretus while una dey fool unasef......
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Movic1(m): 8:38pm
At 28,32 ,34 you re a member of a cult group When exactly will you sit to plan your life? Na wa o. Some people no dey use thr head think....
The dangers associated with cultism should be preached to the people. but who exactly should preach this? Maybe schools, religious houses, Parents, government, non-governmental organization . Coz ordinary person wey preach against cultism for street or anywhere should have it in mind them go find you come house.....
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 8:39pm
Cult is bad..stay away
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by espn(m): 8:52pm
Hungry looking guys...
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:56pm
☣ ☠
∆ We don't have to go "tribalistic" on this thread. It's tribalistic already.
$HŪÑ CULTISM ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 9:09pm
NCAN
Comment reserved
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Emzyme(m): 9:10pm
oshe11:
lol nwa
rtd nko
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Mouthgag: 9:11pm
Osu!
Crime!
5&6
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by aziaka111(m): 9:11pm
mumu people
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by softMarket(m): 9:12pm
some of them might be innocent
just unlucky being at the right place at the wrong time!!
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 9:12pm
so dem get senior and junior
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 9:12pm
useless people
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by OgahBohz: 9:12pm
Summarize before I comment ..
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Authoreety: 9:13pm
Vvv
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by kmaster007: 9:13pm
dis pple won't learn. see una life nw
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 9:14pm
Join Cult and die young
Mu² una mate dey buy house dey employ people una dey there dey form Jvs, svs..
Let me pray for all cultists on nairaland, bow down � your head
YOU WILL NOT KILL ANY INNOCENT PERSON TILL YOUR FELLOW CULTIST KILL YOU..
AMEN
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Richimills(m): 9:14pm
yet to see air benders ...tabi we call them averta
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by gidzbobby: 9:15pm
Cultists that can't even afford the super eagles jersey, is that one a cultist ?
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Mutemenot(m): 9:16pm
when my Ugu Governor be their grandpa
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:16pm
Cultism.... Thank God my school had no cult.. if VC catch you ehen...
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by anibi9674: 9:18pm
egede kpoi. ayinpkerere Fire.
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 9:18pm
Abobi Rugged u
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 9:19pm
Send them to sambisa as punishment
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Enuguboy4nsk: 9:19pm
anambra state and cultism and ritualism na 5 and 6
|Re: Vikings And Aiye Cult Members Arrested In Anambra (Photos) by Follygunners: 9:20pm
Awon De-ve-lo-pers and savagery... be 5&6
