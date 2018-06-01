



The miscreants also engage in other forms of criminal activities such as Armed Robbery, Extortion and House Breaking among others thereby causing serious security threat in the State. Worried by these emergent trends of Criminality and other nefarious activities, the Command under my watch has reviewed its crime prevention strategies and embarked on intensive patrol, aggressive raid of black spots/ flash points and other criminal hideouts in order to nip in the bud all forms of crime and criminality in the State.



These strategies started yielding positive results as during the week under review the Command has arrested Thirty Five (35) suspected cult members belonging to different sect groups from various black spots within the State particularly Awka, Obosi, Enugu-Ukwu and Okija as follows;



i. Chukwudi Machie 'm' aged 34yrs

ii. Chukwudi Igwebueze 'm' aged 32yrs

iii. Onyeka Igbanugo 'm' aged 28yrs

iv. Ifeanyi Anazoba 'm' aged 32yrs

v. Chukwuemeka Nwokoye 'm' Aged 32yrs.



The aforementioned suspects confessed to be members of Black Axxe/Vikings Fraternity and have direct link with the ongoing cult activities in Awka and the alleged murder of one Chukwudozie Patrick Nwosu 'm' aged 30yrs, Sunday Nwaboko 'm', Victor Omemma 'm', Ifeanyi Ndubuisi, Nnamdi Anih 'm' and others at various areas within the metropolis.



However, other arrested suspects who are not directly involved in the alleged murder but belonged to various cult groups are as follows,

i. Arinze Chimiezie 'm' Junior Vickings JVC

ii. Obunabo Uba 'm' Black Dagger

iii. Elenem Victor 'm' Black Dagger

iv. Chinwuba Ugochukwu 'm' Black Dagger

V. Okwuchukwu Okafor 'm' Senior Vikings (SVC)

Vi. Egwele Chibuokem 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Vii. Okafor Chiemerie 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Viii. Uche Mmuoneke 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

ix. Akametaru Chibuike 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

x. Okeke Chidubem 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xi. Ibeh Chimezie 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xii. Ezeokoli Izuchukwu 'm'

Xiii. Aka Izuchukwu 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xiv. Obighara Nzube 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xv. Ikueze Chibuzor 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xvi. Ezeokoli Chukwuebuka 'm' Buccaneer

Xvii. Nwabueze Chibuike 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xviii. Ezeh Chukwuemeka 'm'

Xix. Okwuchukwu Odilik 'm' Buccaneer

Xx. Obi Chukwunonye 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xxi. Udemmadu Obichukwu 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xxii. Amobichukwu Izuogu 'm' Costral Marine Patrol

Xxiii. Ekene Uga 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xxiv. Okpara Nonso 'm' Junior Vickings (JVC)

Xxv.Chimezie Ifeduba 'm' 2-2

Xxvi. Arinze Chiemelie 'm' 2-2

Xxvii.Okwuchukwu Okafor 'm' SVC

Xxviii. Chukwuma Aguneyie 'm' Junior Vicking (JVC)



In a related development, the command has equally arrested eleven suspected armed robbers.



