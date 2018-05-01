Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman (16370 Views)

Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) / Tongue Of Fire Restoration Ministry Pastor In Sex Scandal (photos) / George Castro-Yankey Caught In Sex Scandal - VIDEO (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See screenshots from their chats and how people reacted below





Source: Zambian pastor Prophet T L Kelvin who has been feasting on another's man wife has been exposed.In the intimate chats he had with the lady,he even asked her to divorce her husband.See screenshots from their chats and how people reacted belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/zambian-pastor-prophet-tl-kelvin.html

Marriage is a scam and bondage. Let he who hasn't cheated or have an affair outside marriage be the first to cast a stone. Even the likes of Folu Adeboye and Faith Oyedepo sure must have cheated before . The problem with marriages today is that we focus more on loyalty than love.



Fact is I'm not married yet but when I do I will definitely have numerous affairs outside because I can't use egusi soup to eat for the rest of my life .

Man gats try new soups once in a while. 5 Likes

zoba88:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/zambian-pastor-prophet-tl-kelvin.html more more

OP, how are we sure this isn't a set up to discredit the pastor. I have been looking for proof linking the pastor to sleeping with the woman but i can't see any except for random Facebook messages which can be forged..



we should learn to differentiate real news from garbage like this. there is no proof 1 Like





(2) secondly, spouses look more attractive to outsider more once married. Learn to discipline yourself on self control...





So many talking points for married people this season! (1) Wise thing to do is to hear both sides first.... Looks like a set up to me.(2) secondly, spouses look more attractive to outsider more once married. Learn to discipline yourself on self control...So many talking points for married people this season! 4 Likes

What's wrong with this pipu?

NwaChibuzor060:

Marriage is a scam and bondage. Let he who hasn't cheated or have an affair outside marriage be the first to cast a stone. Even the likes of Folu Adeboye and Faith Oyedepo sure must have cheated before . The problem with marriages today is that we focus more on loyalty than love.



Fact is I'm not married yet but when I do I will definitely have numerous affairs outside because I can't use egusi soup to eat for the rest of my life .

Man gats try new soups once in a while. I know your brain was on sleep mode while typing this. I'm just surprised you didn't make any typo error I know your brain was on sleep mode while typing this. I'm just surprised you didn't make any typo error 15 Likes

Please, stop calling him a prophet coz he's not 1 Like 1 Share

If this Prophet was in Nigeria, even with all the proofs, his church members would still defend him and implore God to punish those "bringing disrespect to their pastors".



It seems the moment some people become born again they leave their brain on the spot of baptism. 9 Likes

zoba88:

Zambian pastor Prophet T L Kelvin who has been feasting on another's man wife has been exposed.In the intimate chats he had with the lady,he even asked her to divorce her husband.



See screenshots from their chats and how people reacted below





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/zambian-pastor-prophet-tl-kelvin.html

NwaChibuzor060:

Marriage is a scam and bondage. Let he who hasn't cheated or have an affair outside marriage be the first to cast a stone. Even the likes of Folu Adeboye and Faith Oyedepo sure must have cheated before . The problem with marriages today is that we focus more on loyalty than love.



Fact is I'm not married yet but when I do I will definitely have numerous affairs outside because I can't use egusi soup to eat for the rest of my life .

Man gats try new soups once in a while.

You are an amazing fool. You are an amazing fool. 8 Likes

Puss.y sweet pass puss.y nah

Pastor X. 1 Like





Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Adelaide, 2018

www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/05/study-in-australia-for-free_9.html Nowadays, I don't understand what is going on in the religious section. What is really going on

NwaChibuzor060:

Marriage is a scam and bondage. Let he who hasn't cheated or have an affair outside marriage be the first to cast a stone. Even the likes of Folu Adeboye and Faith Oyedepo sure must have cheated before . The problem with marriages today is that we focus more on loyalty than love.



Fact is I'm not married yet but when I do I will definitely have numerous affairs outside because I can't use egusi soup to eat for the rest of my life .

Man gats try new soups once in a while.



God help you make you no go chow NEW SOUP wey go purge you God help you make you no go chow NEW SOUP wey go purge you 4 Likes

Pitiable 1 Share

Just imagining their comments if it was an imam 3 Likes

The pastor has tasted the forbidden fruit. Gbam! 1 Like

nobody is a pastor,they are all looking for what to devour 2 Likes

NwaChibuzor060:

Marriage is a scam and bondage. Let he who hasn't cheated or have an affair outside marriage be the first to cast a stone. Even the likes of Folu Adeboye and Faith Oyedepo sure must have cheated before . The problem with marriages today is that we focus more on loyalty than love.



Fact is I'm not married yet but when I do I will definitely have numerous affairs outside because I can't use egusi soup to eat for the rest of my life .

Man gats try new soups once in a while. You want to commit suicide abi You want to commit suicide abi

/*



I don't understand why God will not hand over the trumpet to an angel who is very proactive. The current custodian has failed to blow the trumpet on numerous occasions.



*/ 3 Likes

God help us...

100% cooked story. Fake Mtchewwwwwww

IS IT A BAD TIN FOR A PASTOR TO DO THE NEEDFUL AGAIN

Free the sheeple but their "my pastor says"mentality will never allow it.

not new



Y'all can help me overtake 'em by liking if you haven't and sharing to friends and groups, it is just to *LIKE*

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjfncj3FRlE/ What's I have climbed to 200likes being the 2nd now. 1st is 290likes,Y'all can help me overtake 'em by liking if you haven't and sharing to friends and groups, it is just to *LIKE*