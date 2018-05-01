₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by zoba88: 8:03pm On Jun 05
Zambian pastor Prophet T L Kelvin who has been feasting on another's man wife has been exposed.In the intimate chats he had with the lady,he even asked her to divorce her husband.
See screenshots from their chats and how people reacted below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/zambian-pastor-prophet-tl-kelvin.html
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by zoba88: 8:04pm On Jun 05
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by NwaChibuzor060: 8:04pm On Jun 05
Marriage is a scam and bondage. Let he who hasn't cheated or have an affair outside marriage be the first to cast a stone. Even the likes of Folu Adeboye and Faith Oyedepo sure must have cheated before . The problem with marriages today is that we focus more on loyalty than love.
Fact is I'm not married yet but when I do I will definitely have numerous affairs outside because I can't use egusi soup to eat for the rest of my life .
Man gats try new soups once in a while.
5 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by zoba88: 8:04pm On Jun 05
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Gossiplover: 8:05pm On Jun 05
OP, how are we sure this isn't a set up to discredit the pastor. I have been looking for proof linking the pastor to sleeping with the woman but i can't see any except for random Facebook messages which can be forged..
we should learn to differentiate real news from garbage like this. there is no proof
1 Like
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by danny56(m): 8:10pm On Jun 05
(1) Wise thing to do is to hear both sides first.... Looks like a set up to me.
(2) secondly, spouses look more attractive to outsider more once married. Learn to discipline yourself on self control...
So many talking points for married people this season!
4 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by shatta419(f): 8:14pm On Jun 05
What's wrong with this pipu?
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Simonrom(m): 8:39pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:I know your brain was on sleep mode while typing this. I'm just surprised you didn't make any typo error
15 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Simonrom(m): 8:40pm On Jun 05
Please, stop calling him a prophet coz he's not
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by TheUbermensch: 10:21pm On Jun 05
If this Prophet was in Nigeria, even with all the proofs, his church members would still defend him and implore God to punish those "bringing disrespect to their pastors".
It seems the moment some people become born again they leave their brain on the spot of baptism.
9 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by openmine(m): 10:21pm On Jun 05
zoba88:
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by TheUbermensch: 10:23pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:
You are an amazing fool.
8 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by akeentech(m): 10:24pm On Jun 05
Puss.y sweet pass puss.y nah
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by CodeTemplar: 10:24pm On Jun 05
Pastor X.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Andyibest: 10:24pm On Jun 05
Nowadays, I don't understand what is going on in the religious section. What is really going on
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by azraeljaheel: 10:24pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:
God help you make you no go chow NEW SOUP wey go purge you
4 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by IME1: 10:25pm On Jun 05
Pitiable
1 Share
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 10:25pm On Jun 05
Just imagining their comments if it was an imam
3 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Celestyn8213: 10:25pm On Jun 05
The pastor has tasted the forbidden fruit. Gbam!
1 Like
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Unik3030: 10:26pm On Jun 05
nobody is a pastor,they are all looking for what to devour
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Sirakj(m): 10:26pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:You want to commit suicide abi
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by InvertedHammer: 10:26pm On Jun 05
/*
I don't understand why God will not hand over the trumpet to an angel who is very proactive. The current custodian has failed to blow the trumpet on numerous occasions.
*/
3 Likes
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by spartan50(m): 10:26pm On Jun 05
God help us...
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by dotcomnamename: 10:27pm On Jun 05
100% cooked story. Fake Mtchewwwwwww
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Nairalandmentor(m): 10:27pm On Jun 05
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by AngelicBeing: 10:27pm On Jun 05
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Ejlove4u(m): 10:28pm On Jun 05
IS IT A BAD TIN FOR A PASTOR TO DO THE NEEDFUL AGAIN
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Paperwhite(m): 10:28pm On Jun 05
Free the sheeple but their "my pastor says"mentality will never allow it.
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by cameeeeel(m): 10:29pm On Jun 05
not new
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Jfrankination(m): 10:29pm On Jun 05
|Re: Prophet TL Kelvin In Sex Scandal, Sleeps With Married Woman by Almunjid(m): 10:30pm On Jun 05
zoba88:Lol, 21st century prophet.
His favorite quote is: Do as I said, don't do as I do.
