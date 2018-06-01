₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by zoba88: 8:33pm
The Berom of Plateau State allegedly killed and matched many cow in Plateau state.
The clash between Berom and Fulani community has been a long standing clash.6yrs ago,Chairman of the Berom Community in Abuja, Mr. Peter Gai, told journalists in Jos that his people had always been at the receiving end of the attacks and were always having to react to defend themselves.He said they have lost over 10,000 people and property worth more than N180 billion to Fulani herdsmen since the attacks began.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/berom-people-of-plateau-kill-many.html
1 Like
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by zoba88: 8:34pm
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Funnicator: 8:39pm
thank God.
atleast the meat will be cheaper.
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by 4kDdullard: 8:41pm
Nice one
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 8:43pm
All these nonsense pales down to Buhari the failure
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Toks06: 8:43pm
Berom people don buy market..Hmmm
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by fergie001(m): 8:49pm
Injuring these cattle isn't good,
But for a terrorist who treasure in suicide vests and bombs calling those who injure cows terrorists,is the height of idiocy....
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by comshots(m): 8:56pm
Mass funeral and sobbing awaiting buhari and his Fulani herdsmen goons.The berom should be vigilant and prepare for any reprisal attack because Fulani herdsmen are coming with assist from the military and dss.
60 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by OChimex: 9:07pm
This is exactly how the Fulani's will slaughter them in return.
Let them not sleep with their eyes closed now.
4 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by hammer6F: 9:08pm
I KNOW THE FULANI VERY WELL.
THEY DID DAT TO THEIR COW.
ASK YOURSELF, WHERE THEY WERE WEN BEROM WAS DOING ALL THAT?
WAT I UNDERSTAND IS THAT, PLATEAU HAVE NOT BE ATTACKED RECENTLY IN COMPARISION TO THE PAST.
HENCE, PLATEAU JUST GOT A WARNING OF AN IMPENDING ATTACK.
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Sarkin(m): 9:08pm
ANY HUMAN THAT SEES THIS AND THINK IT'S COOL IS A WILD ANIMAL.
THIS IS TOO HORRIBLE.
I NEVER SUPPORT EVIL, I KNOW PEOPLE SILL STILL SAY SH!T
THINGS NEED TO CHANGE, AND FAST.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Authoreety: 9:08pm
That cow in d second to last pix...
Nice pose though
2 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 9:08pm
We can now clearly see that the modern day cattle herder is enlightened. He is aware of political discusses online and he believes the social media is a strong tool for political development and he uses it in his favor.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 9:08pm
at least na only animal dem kill
5 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by alsudaes1(m): 9:08pm
Toks06:No be small one
5 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 9:08pm
So Fulani don get P.R.O for Facebook
13 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:08pm
Let this itinerant marauders leave people's communities for heaven sake. Let them go back to their villages. Nobody will look for them there
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 9:09pm
mtwee i come here make i see fulani bodies
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by lastmaster(m): 9:09pm
ghen! ghen!! reprisal loading
2 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by deepwater(f): 9:09pm
Wahala dey oo
2 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by babeosisi: 9:10pm
The sad thing is that Fulanis will retaliate and they won't kill their goats but their men,women and kids in large numbers
The carnage and wickedness in Nigeria is depressing
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Nduemma12(m): 9:10pm
This is Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by WhoBeThisMan: 9:10pm
I guess this will justify them when they raid and kill a full village right?
2 Likes
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by chuksanambra: 9:10pm
babeosisi:
Very soon, the fulanis would need to fight everyone in Nigeria. That's when they would realise their folly but it would be too late. They must be pushed back to the north.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by eDeity: 9:11pm
|Re: Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:11pm
Pls if you're a sane being living in plateau, it's time to relocate now.
It's definitely not going to go down well or easy.
5 Likes 1 Share
