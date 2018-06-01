Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Berom People Of Plateau Kill Fulani Cows, Machete Many Of Them (Photos) (28396 Views)

The clash between Berom and Fulani community has been a long standing clash.6yrs ago,Chairman of the Berom Community in Abuja, Mr. Peter Gai, told journalists in Jos that his people had always been at the receiving end of the attacks and were always having to react to defend themselves.He said they have lost over 10,000 people and property worth more than N180 billion to Fulani herdsmen since the attacks began.







thank God.



atleast the meat will be cheaper. 50 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 14 Likes 4 Shares

All these nonsense pales down to Buhari the failure 40 Likes 1 Share

Berom people don buy market..Hmmm 26 Likes 2 Shares

Injuring these cattle isn't good,

But for a terrorist who treasure in suicide vests and bombs calling those who injure cows terrorists,is the height of idiocy.... 78 Likes 2 Shares

Mass funeral and sobbing awaiting buhari and his Fulani herdsmen goons.The berom should be vigilant and prepare for any reprisal attack because Fulani herdsmen are coming with assist from the military and dss. 60 Likes 5 Shares

This is exactly how the Fulani's will slaughter them in return.

Let them not sleep with their eyes closed now. 4 Likes

I KNOW THE FULANI VERY WELL.





THEY DID DAT TO THEIR COW.





ASK YOURSELF, WHERE THEY WERE WEN BEROM WAS DOING ALL THAT?





WAT I UNDERSTAND IS THAT, PLATEAU HAVE NOT BE ATTACKED RECENTLY IN COMPARISION TO THE PAST.





HENCE, PLATEAU JUST GOT A WARNING OF AN IMPENDING ATTACK. 28 Likes 5 Shares

ANY HUMAN THAT SEES THIS AND THINK IT'S COOL IS A WILD ANIMAL.





THIS IS TOO HORRIBLE.



I NEVER SUPPORT EVIL, I KNOW PEOPLE SILL STILL SAY SH!T



THINGS NEED TO CHANGE, AND FAST. 5 Likes 1 Share

That cow in d second to last pix...















Nice pose though 2 Likes

We can now clearly see that the modern day cattle herder is enlightened. He is aware of political discusses online and he believes the social media is a strong tool for political development and he uses it in his favor. 5 Likes 1 Share

at least na only animal dem kill 5 Likes

Toks06:

Berom people don buy market..Hmmm No be small one No be small one 5 Likes

So Fulani don get P.R.O for Facebook 13 Likes





Let this itinerant marauders leave people's communities for heaven sake. Let them go back to their villages. Nobody will look for them there Let this itinerant marauders leave people's communities for heaven sake. Let them go back to their villages. Nobody will look for them there 3 Likes 1 Share

mtwee i come here make i see fulani bodies

ghen! ghen!! reprisal loading 2 Likes

Wahala dey oo 2 Likes

The sad thing is that Fulanis will retaliate and they won't kill their goats but their men,women and kids in large numbers

The carnage and wickedness in Nigeria is depressing 8 Likes 1 Share

This is Nigeria 1 Like

I guess this will justify them when they raid and kill a full village right? 2 Likes

babeosisi:

The sad thing is that Fulanis will retaliate and they won't kill their goats but their men,women and kids in large numbers

The carnage and wickedness in Nigeria is depressing

Very soon, the fulanis would need to fight everyone in Nigeria. That's when they would realise their folly but it would be too late. They must be pushed back to the north. Very soon, the fulanis would need to fight everyone in Nigeria. That's when they would realise their folly but it would be too late. They must be pushed back to the north. 14 Likes 1 Share