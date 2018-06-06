Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) (8618 Views)

The BBNaija ex-housemate who has been trending ever since the end of the TV show has now taken the advise of some Nigerians to go back to school and complete her studies at the Imo State University (IMSU).



She made this declaration on twitter where she informed her fans she would be returning to school on Monday, she wrote;



“I really can’t wait to be in school on monday”



FTC..



Check the time of the guy up and me before you quote me..after all there is shared Nobel prize...



Guess its time to get serious. Goodluck to her..



Just go tooo Government house , look for Okorocha's office



Fuuuuukc Uncle Rochas very well till both legs are straight





Right in front of you he would call the VC of your skol to award you the best CGPA available









Oh better fun e o!

Better for her

How is this news 2 Likes

Good for her...

I must go bbn next year

Free automatic ticket to fp 2 Likes

OK

Una no de taya for this girl mata?

make student take their own share make student take their own share

Highqueen schoolmate

enzyme03:

fear God oo fear God oo

No make she no go ...abi she think say na forever she go trend...next year next show new stars ..new foolish followers 3 Likes

Good one girl, you need to retouch your brain

She should also get a personal English tutor 2 Likes 1 Share

Hope she can concentrate now?. Don't bribe.... Lol

pgodson7:

How is this news

FTC Sha u dey use snail network u dey use snail network

Nice one

pgodson7:

How is this news

Op warn yaself

Okk...so what next

Pls start all over again o

Yy

No need.

Mutemenot:

;D6 iswallker:

G enzyme03:

See dem land grapper See dem land grapper

But her being educated has nothing to do with the masses.



It's her choice.

Her lecturers can't wait to see her if u know what I mean. 2 Likes

To continue her ducation or to show off as a celebrity ?



I need 5000$ PayPal sha 1 Like





