|Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by teddynaijaboy: 9:53am
Big Brother Naija 2018 star, Nina has just revealed that she would be going back to school on Monday being the 11th of June, 2018.
The BBNaija ex-housemate who has been trending ever since the end of the TV show has now taken the advise of some Nigerians to go back to school and complete her studies at the Imo State University (IMSU).
She made this declaration on twitter where she informed her fans she would be returning to school on Monday, she wrote;
“I really can’t wait to be in school on monday”
Source: https://lailasnews.com/nina-reveals-she-would-be-going-back-to-school/
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by iswallker(m): 12:18pm
Yipeee...
FTC..
Check the time of the guy up and me before you quote me..after all there is shared Nobel prize...
Guess its time to get serious. Goodluck to her..
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by pyyxxaro: 12:18pm
Nooo need going to skol Nina
Just go tooo Government house , look for Okorocha's office
Fuuuuukc Uncle Rochas very well till both legs are straight
Right in front of you he would call the VC of your skol to award you the best CGPA available
Thank me later
9 Likes
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Gideonmi(m): 12:18pm
Oh better fun e o!
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by dmbb: 12:18pm
Better for her
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by pgodson7(m): 12:18pm
How is this news
2 Likes
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Ajoboss(m): 12:18pm
Good for her...
I must go bbn next year
Free automatic ticket to fp
2 Likes
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Leggys: 12:18pm
OK
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Netanyahu1: 12:18pm
Una no de taya for this girl mata?
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Mutemenot(m): 12:18pm
make student take their own share
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by DonPiiko: 12:18pm
Highqueen schoolmate
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Gideonmi(m): 12:19pm
enzyme03:fear God oo
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by ariesbull: 12:19pm
No make she no go ...abi she think say na forever she go trend...next year next show new stars ..new foolish followers
3 Likes
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Luukasz(m): 12:19pm
Good one girl, you need to retouch your brain
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by aAK1(m): 12:19pm
She should also get a personal English tutor
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Vicolan: 12:19pm
Hope she can concentrate now?. Don't bribe.... Lol
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Ajoboss(m): 12:19pm
pgodson7:u dey use snail network
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by papascode: 12:19pm
Nice one
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Ajoboss(m): 12:19pm
pgodson7:u dey use snail network
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Buffalowings3: 12:19pm
So, how does this send bubu back to daura
Op warn yaself
Let this bbn matter die pls
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Notion(m): 12:19pm
Okk...so what next
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Jaimedappa(f): 12:19pm
Pls start all over again o
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by Obierika: 12:19pm
Yy
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by engrkaz(m): 12:20pm
No need.
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by OhiOfIhima: 12:20pm
Mutemenot:
iswallker:
enzyme03:See dem land grapper
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by pornhub: 12:20pm
But her being educated has nothing to do with the masses.
It's her choice.
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by eazysally: 12:20pm
Her lecturers can't wait to see her if u know what I mean.
2 Likes
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by HazzanTazzan(m): 12:20pm
To continue her ducation or to show off as a celebrity ?
I need 5000$ PayPal sha
1 Like
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by BigDaddyNick(m): 12:20pm
We are talking money and you are greeting money.. Lol
Watch this funny video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIFxGMy2DEY
|Re: Nina Goes Back To School (IMSU) by TroubleMaker47(m): 12:20pm
Time for those randy IMSU lecturers to collect dia own share!
