According to her, she pretends to be in need of money or any other thing and waits for their responses. She believes it is okay to know the ones that truly care for you and since one is getting old, one needs to know those that are really worth one's time.



Damilola Adegbite wrote



Sometimes I do this little thing, I ask certain people in my life for some help, monetary or otherwise. Just to see how eager they will be to assist. We all need to be sure who to call in times of need, those who genuinely care for us, and lately, I’d rather not wait till the last minute. The older one gets, the more important it is to know who your TRUE friends are.



So if I ever, randomly, I mean from nowhere asked you for help, and you thought, “Hmmm, that’s really strange coming from Dami”, maybe, just maybe…it was a test



Are you a friend to Damilola Adegbite, know that the next time she is asking you for money, it is best you send it to her on time because she might just be putting you to a test.



https://lailasnews.com/this-is-how-i-test-my-true-friends-damilola-adegbite/



You be true friend? 7 Likes

You ask random friends for money and other "things", so, when they eventually send the money or "things" for you, do you return it?



Irrelevant! 27 Likes 2 Shares









Who you hep Go look forest with ur grinding stone headWho you hep 5 Likes 1 Share

So you judge people by the number of turn down you generate from your incessant requests? Do you know how hard it is to survive in this Buhari economy?



I think women are losing it on a daily. At this point, they are resolving to what I call "desperation tactics." This particular one has her head in the clouds. What could be worse than dating a lady with an over-bloated ego and a very high sense of entitlement like this one?



Ladies like these think the world revolves around them. Just because you got a pretty face and a banging body, you think everyone is automatically indebted to you? Bítch get the fúck out of here! 28 Likes 4 Shares

Mek this hanty kuku tell us she is broke ni. 1 Like

what a failed way to test friendship.... the same people she asked and then told them it was a test, will then turn and laugh at her the day she really do need their help. 5 Likes

delugajackson:

Ok





Come and test me by leaving me and your beautiful unclad friend together in the same room.....I swear she will pass a pregnancy test wen am done Come and test me by leaving me and your beautiful unclad friend together in the same room.....I swear she will pass a pregnancy test wen am done

Why is my mind telling me that this one has begged someone for money and the person turned her down, and she came up with this just to save face?

No be only test, ma exam 16 Likes 1 Share

friendship with benefits

go Bleep yourself

bich 1 Like

She's trying to cover some shït





Anyways, she's not fine. She looks like killabeauty of nairaland 1 Like



delugajackson:

Not entirely reliable



N0favors:

She's trying to cover some shït





Anyways, she's not fine. She looks like killabeauty of nairaland You are Wise my brother 1 Like

Broke ass bitch with smelling pussy, gerrarahia 4 Likes

Test varies with individuals.



so if I don't have money to give that makes me a bad friend? 4 Likes

delugajackson:

Bros, you said it all.



Na Jupiter THUNDER go fire her, I swear. Bros, you said it all.Na Jupiter THUNDER go fire her, I swear. 4 Likes

Look at ds broke ass bitch o...







As if she makes her money for anybody...





Na money begging u take dey kno friends abi?







Shes a fool 2 Likes

You stylishly beg for money which one is test there...is asking for money the only way to test people.... Wehdin madam tester 1 Like

IBreakRules:

You are Wise my brother

She obviously borrowed money from a friend who declined her. Now she's trying to make poo excuse





These celebrities tho. Is it a crime to beg for money or ask for help? Dem dey like do like alpha and Omega She obviously borrowed money from a friend who declined her. Now she's trying to make poo excuseThese celebrities tho. Is it a crime to beg for money or ask for help? Dem dey like do like alpha and Omega 2 Likes

Just make your money woman and be happy...Gosh!



Whoever is dumb enough to be her friend probably deserves it 1 Like

Corporate beggar. Testing ko, testing ni 2 Likes