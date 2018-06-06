₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 03:55 PM
|Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by FlirtyKaren(f): 12:50pm
Actress Damilola Adegbite has revealed the ways she tests friends, to understand who among them is her true friend and who is just there for friendship sake.
According to her, she pretends to be in need of money or any other thing and waits for their responses. She believes it is okay to know the ones that truly care for you and since one is getting old, one needs to know those that are really worth one's time.
Damilola Adegbite wrote
Sometimes I do this little thing, I ask certain people in my life for some help, monetary or otherwise. Just to see how eager they will be to assist. We all need to be sure who to call in times of need, those who genuinely care for us, and lately, I’d rather not wait till the last minute. The older one gets, the more important it is to know who your TRUE friends are.
So if I ever, randomly, I mean from nowhere asked you for help, and you thought, “Hmmm, that’s really strange coming from Dami”, maybe, just maybe…it was a test
Are you a friend to Damilola Adegbite, know that the next time she is asking you for money, it is best you send it to her on time because she might just be putting you to a test.
https://lailasnews.com/this-is-how-i-test-my-true-friends-damilola-adegbite/
lalasticlala
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Oyindidi(f): 12:52pm
You be true friend?
7 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Drniyi4u(m): 12:52pm
You ask random friends for money and other "things", so, when they eventually send the money or "things" for you, do you return it?
Irrelevant!
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by pyyxxaro: 12:56pm
Go look forest with ur grinding stone head
Who you hep
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by delugajackson: 1:03pm
So you judge people by the number of turn down you generate from your incessant requests? Do you know how hard it is to survive in this Buhari economy?
I think women are losing it on a daily. At this point, they are resolving to what I call "desperation tactics." This particular one has her head in the clouds. What could be worse than dating a lady with an over-bloated ego and a very high sense of entitlement like this one?
Ladies like these think the world revolves around them. Just because you got a pretty face and a banging body, you think everyone is automatically indebted to you? Bítch get the fúck out of here!
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Chinachriss(m): 1:47pm
Mek this hanty kuku tell us she is broke ni.
1 Like
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by MrBrownJay1(m): 1:49pm
what a failed way to test friendship.... the same people she asked and then told them it was a test, will then turn and laugh at her the day she really do need their help.
5 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Evablizin(f): 2:03pm
delugajackson:Damn,damn,damn !!! But i gbado your comment. Gbamest comment.
11 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by OboOlora(f): 2:50pm
Ok
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by GreenMavro: 2:50pm
Come and test me by leaving me and your beautiful unclad friend together in the same room.....I swear she will pass a pregnancy test wen am done
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Sochimaobim(m): 2:54pm
Why is my mind telling me that this one has begged someone for money and the person turned her down, and she came up with this just to save face?
No be only test, ma exam
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by HoodBillionaire: 2:54pm
friendship with benefits
go Bleep yourself
bich
1 Like
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by N0favors: 2:54pm
She's trying to cover some shït
Anyways, she's not fine. She looks like killabeauty of nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by IBreakRules: 2:54pm
baba Don vex
delugajackson:
2 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by TissuePaper: 2:55pm
Not entirely reliable
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by IBreakRules: 2:55pm
You are Wise my brother
N0favors:
1 Like
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by gabpaul: 2:56pm
Broke ass bitch with smelling pussy, gerrarahia
4 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by reantv(m): 2:56pm
Test varies with individuals.
Choosing an investment or home location that has all features: Security, nearness to social amenities, city centers, comfort, serene environment and more? Choose right...See signature for more details...
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 2:56pm
so if I don't have money to give that makes me a bad friend?
4 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Follygunners: 2:56pm
delugajackson:
Bros, you said it all.
Na Jupiter THUNDER go fire her, I swear.
4 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Authoreety: 2:57pm
Look at ds broke ass bitch o...
As if she makes her money for anybody...
Na money begging u take dey kno friends abi?
Shes a fool
2 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Factfinder1(f): 2:57pm
You stylishly beg for money which one is test there...is asking for money the only way to test people.... Wehdin madam tester
1 Like
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by N0favors: 2:57pm
IBreakRules:She obviously borrowed money from a friend who declined her. Now she's trying to make poo excuse
These celebrities tho. Is it a crime to beg for money or ask for help? Dem dey like do like alpha and Omega
2 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by MrLouisVanGaal1: 2:57pm
Just make your money woman and be happy...Gosh!
See my signature if you want to learn video animation and sell it.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by jtwest(m): 2:58pm
Whoever is dumb enough to be her friend probably deserves it
1 Like
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Fukafuka: 2:58pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by Adekdammy: 2:58pm
Corporate beggar. Testing ko, testing ni
2 Likes
|Re: Damilola Adegbite: I Test My True Friends Demanding Money From Them by chuks34(m): 2:59pm
stop ranting
are u a true friend?
1 Like
