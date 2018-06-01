₦airaland Forum

Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos

Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos

Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Pre-Wedding Photos / Michael Okon Impregnated Married Woman & Got A Daughter - Stella Dimoko Korkus / Thin Tall Tony On A Movie Set With Mike Okon And Mercy Aigbe (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:13pm


The traditional wedding of Nollywood actor Michael Okon to his fiancee, Kosi Obialor, took place in Imo state last weekend.

The lovely couple is looking great and natural in these photos.

Congratulations to them.

See More of the photos below:

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/photos-from-nollywood-actor-michael-okons-traditional-wedding/







2 Likes

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Anigreat: 1:21pm
shocked





Happy married life!

More energy to your manhood

3 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by markidoo(m): 1:22pm
I rep Akwa Ibom

3 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:41pm
markidoo:
I rep Akwa Ibom
God bless you

3 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by markidoo(m): 3:17pm
BrainnewsNg:

God bless you
R u an Akwa Ibomite?

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Uyiii: 9:29pm
A very handsome dude. I wish him a happy married life.
cheerssmiley

7 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Amberon11: 9:30pm
Fine boy that doesn't know how to act tongue

2 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:31pm
This woman looks older than him, congrats well congrats Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by IME1: 9:33pm
Happy married life

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:34pm
Love is a BEAUTIFUL thingy
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Horus(m): 9:35pm
Beautiful couple

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Ellabae(f): 9:35pm
God bless ur union
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Andyibest: 9:35pm
wow
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Giddymoney(m): 9:36pm
Please guys how can I create a topic it's really urgent
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Idydarling(f): 9:36pm
Welcome home lady
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by sean1000x: 9:39pm
Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!

7 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by rozayx5(m): 9:39pm
Owo annang EDI owo uko



cool cool


Akwa ibom for life
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Saviour22(m): 9:48pm
the bride is not that Bright undecided
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by DREAMZZZ(m): 9:50pm
sean1000x:
Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!
na wa ooooo guy wetin naa? undecided

3 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by mayze: 9:52pm
sean1000x:
Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!
Yawns..very boring line...looking for cheap likes that won't add any value to your life. .don't u guys get tired of this tribal bullshit?

8 Likes

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Fkforyou(m): 9:57pm
sean1000x:
Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!

Disgusting piece of shiit... undecided

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by cinoedhunter: 10:00pm
Where's chioma from again sef ? undecided
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by KingsCare: 10:08pm
wow
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BreakupNigeria: 10:12pm
Beautiful Biafrans cool
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:13pm
markidoo:
R u an Akwa Ibomite?
Yes dear

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Yuneehk(f): 10:14pm
Hay gawd! He's off the market cry cry

Congratulations. Happy married life to them both
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 10:15pm
Gold digger.

The Lady is a Nurse in the US and a US citizen.

They allegedly met last November, courtesy of Okon's former girlfried who made the mistake of bringing him overf to visit her 'friend'....only for Oga to see green card and jump on this babe.

I hope he enjoys married life and realises that marrying US citizen no be beans, you cannot scam your way out of it
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by MhisTahrah: 10:19pm
sean1000x:
Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!
Iya eleyi ti f'idi jona.Emptyhead.

1 Like

Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by ogkrakkid(m): 10:23pm
markidoo:
I rep Akwa Ibom

God bless our promise land.AMEN.
Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by austinereds(m): 10:39pm
safarigirl:
Gold digger.

The Lady is a Nurse in the US and a US citizen.

They allegedly met last November, courtesy of Okon's former girlfried who made the mistake of bringing him overf to visit her 'friend'....only for Oga to see green card and jump on this babe.

I hope he enjoys married life and realises that marrying US citizen no be beans, you cannot scam your way out of it

why e come dey pain you? is it your marriage? you even sabi him tori. hope say hmm hmm hmm hmm hmm

1 Like

