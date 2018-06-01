Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos (15151 Views)

The traditional wedding of Nollywood actor Michael Okon to his fiancee, Kosi Obialor, took place in Imo state last weekend.



The lovely couple is looking great and natural in these photos.



Congratulations to them.

See More of the photos below:



Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/photos-from-nollywood-actor-michael-okons-traditional-wedding/

Happy married life!



More energy to your manhood Happy married life!More energy to your manhood 3 Likes

I rep Akwa Ibom 3 Likes

markidoo:

I rep Akwa Ibom God bless you God bless you 3 Likes

BrainnewsNg:



God bless you R u an Akwa Ibomite? R u an Akwa Ibomite? 1 Like



cheers A very handsome dude. I wish him a happy married life.cheers 7 Likes 3 Shares

Fine boy that doesn't know how to act 2 Likes

This woman looks older than him, congrats well congrats Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor

Happy married life 1 Like

Love is a BEAUTIFUL thingy

Beautiful couple 1 Like

God bless ur union

wow

Please guys how can I create a topic it's really urgent

Welcome home lady

Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things! 7 Likes 2 Shares















Akwa ibom for life Owo annang EDI owo ukoAkwa ibom for life

the bride is not that Bright

sean1000x:

Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things! na wa ooooo guy wetin naa? na wa ooooo guy wetin naa? 3 Likes 1 Share

sean1000x:

Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things! Yawns..very boring line...looking for cheap likes that won't add any value to your life. .don't u guys get tired of this tribal bullshit? Yawns..very boring line...looking for cheap likes that won't add any value to your life. .don't u guys get tired of this tribal bullshit? 8 Likes

sean1000x:

Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!

Disgusting piece of shiit... Disgusting piece of shiit... 1 Like

Where's chioma from again sef ?

wow

Beautiful Biafrans

markidoo:

R u an Akwa Ibomite? Yes dear Yes dear 1 Like





Congratulations. Happy married life to them both Hay gawd! He's off the marketCongratulations. Happy married life to them both

Gold digger.



The Lady is a Nurse in the US and a US citizen.



They allegedly met last November, courtesy of Okon's former girlfried who made the mistake of bringing him overf to visit her 'friend'....only for Oga to see green card and jump on this babe.



I hope he enjoys married life and realises that marrying US citizen no be beans, you cannot scam your way out of it

sean1000x:

Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things! Iya eleyi ti f'idi jona.Emptyhead. Iya eleyi ti f'idi jona.Emptyhead. 1 Like

markidoo:

I rep Akwa Ibom

God bless our promise land.AMEN. God bless our promise land.AMEN.