₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,066 members, 4,282,642 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 11:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos (15151 Views)
Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Pre-Wedding Photos / Michael Okon Impregnated Married Woman & Got A Daughter - Stella Dimoko Korkus / Thin Tall Tony On A Movie Set With Mike Okon And Mercy Aigbe (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:13pm
The traditional wedding of Nollywood actor Michael Okon to his fiancee, Kosi Obialor, took place in Imo state last weekend.
See More of the photos below:
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/photos-from-nollywood-actor-michael-okons-traditional-wedding/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:14pm
See more beautiful photos from the traditional wedding at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/photos-from-nollywood-actor-michael-okons-traditional-wedding/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:16pm
cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Anigreat: 1:21pm
Happy married life!
More energy to your manhood
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by markidoo(m): 1:22pm
I rep Akwa Ibom
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:41pm
markidoo:God bless you
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by markidoo(m): 3:17pm
BrainnewsNg:R u an Akwa Ibomite?
1 Like
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Uyiii: 9:29pm
A very handsome dude. I wish him a happy married life.
cheers
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Amberon11: 9:30pm
Fine boy that doesn't know how to act
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:31pm
This woman looks older than him, congrats well congrats Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by IME1: 9:33pm
Happy married life
1 Like
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:34pm
Love is a BEAUTIFUL thingy
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Horus(m): 9:35pm
Beautiful couple
1 Like
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Ellabae(f): 9:35pm
God bless ur union
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Andyibest: 9:35pm
wow
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Giddymoney(m): 9:36pm
Please guys how can I create a topic it's really urgent
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Idydarling(f): 9:36pm
Welcome home lady
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by sean1000x: 9:39pm
Beautiful Biafran people...look at how attractive they are! Afonjas will be looking at them like this and asking...I thought we have sown a seed of hate to divide them perpetually. Wicked things!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by rozayx5(m): 9:39pm
Owo annang EDI owo uko
Akwa ibom for life
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Saviour22(m): 9:48pm
the bride is not that Bright
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by DREAMZZZ(m): 9:50pm
sean1000x:na wa ooooo guy wetin naa?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by mayze: 9:52pm
sean1000x:Yawns..very boring line...looking for cheap likes that won't add any value to your life. .don't u guys get tired of this tribal bullshit?
8 Likes
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Fkforyou(m): 9:57pm
sean1000x:
Disgusting piece of shiit...
1 Like
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by cinoedhunter: 10:00pm
Where's chioma from again sef ?
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by KingsCare: 10:08pm
wow
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BreakupNigeria: 10:12pm
Beautiful Biafrans
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:13pm
markidoo:Yes dear
1 Like
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by Yuneehk(f): 10:14pm
Hay gawd! He's off the market
Congratulations. Happy married life to them both
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 10:15pm
Gold digger.
The Lady is a Nurse in the US and a US citizen.
They allegedly met last November, courtesy of Okon's former girlfried who made the mistake of bringing him overf to visit her 'friend'....only for Oga to see green card and jump on this babe.
I hope he enjoys married life and realises that marrying US citizen no be beans, you cannot scam your way out of it
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by MhisTahrah: 10:19pm
sean1000x:Iya eleyi ti f'idi jona.Emptyhead.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by ogkrakkid(m): 10:23pm
markidoo:
God bless our promise land.AMEN.
|Re: Michael Okon And Kosi Obialor Traditional Wedding Photos by austinereds(m): 10:39pm
safarigirl:
why e come dey pain you? is it your marriage? you even sabi him tori. hope say hmm hmm hmm hmm hmm
1 Like 1 Share
Nnamdi Oboli Celebrates Omoni's Birthday / Dammy Krane To Host Mega Concert, Proves All Is Well Between Him & Wizkid / Ebony Reigns' Management To Visit Her Grave With Awards
Viewing this topic: marioken(m), ugotex85, Litmus, blu3tooth(m), oshiomuagbo11, bangiskings, SEHHYTEX(m), pushking(m), lagdmark(m), AutumnSpring, MayorMgbedike(m), Organiza619(m), melody91, NictisZorander(m), gamechanger1 and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13