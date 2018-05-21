₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 2:10pm
Audu Danjuma, one of the slain officers who was butchered by Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa council area, has been laid to rest. He was buried earlier today amid tears and tight security at his hometown in Akwanga area of the state.
The slain police officer who was the brother of Nasarawa Amazons’ goalkeeper coach, Audu Yahaya, was hacked to death with machetes in an attack reported to have been carried out by suspected cattle rustlers in a mountainous area in Nasarawa Local Council of Nasarawa State.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/sars-officer-who-was-butchered-by-fulani-herdsmen-laid-to-rest-amid-tears-photos.html
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by HungerBAD: 2:14pm
Rest in peace Sars-man.
Your death should be a gentle reminder to other Sars-men that are fond of harassing,intimidating,extorting and killing innocent Nigerians, that we all have a date with destiny and karma.
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by JasonScoolari: 2:15pm
SARS butchered by the marauding Herdsmen... No sympathy whatsoever.
Call me heartless, a furck is what i won't give.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:17pm
May Allah accept your soul Audu Danjuma, forgive your sins, line you with the pious ones and comfort your love ones.
Sai Baba score card on Fulani terrorists is going from worst to more worst. I'm sure PMB knows he will answer to Allah SWT one day over this killings.
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:18pm
RIP man ..i am sure he was one of those shouting Sai Buhari 2019 just last week because of religion but today the herdsmen didn't ask him if he was pro Buhari or not before metting him with fierce blows from a blunt Fulani sword... there are no winners when a tyrant and evil man is on the throne .... Remember part of your duty as a citizen is to defend this country and that includes defending Nigeria with your vote against bad leadership
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Anigreat: 2:19pm
And one idiotic president will open his mouth odour mouth to say Nigeria is "SAFE AND SECURE"
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 2:24pm
It's quite unbelievble that I have such people as my fellow citizens
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Maldek666: 2:33pm
One down....more to.....
Sars are criminals.
7 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Blessynokoro: 2:55pm
r i p
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Lalajeje11: 5:12pm
Mixed feelings
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Kylekent59: 5:12pm
Why would a Fulani Heardsmen butcher a SARS Officer. Weren't they afraid of the name SARS. I guess the real Fulani Heardsmen wouldn't do such a thing but the political thugs in the name of Heardsmen.
For those that would want to watch the world cup in a football viewing center should be very careful.
Their new method now is to wait till match end. Like 9pm to 11pm games, after then football fans will start coming out and the arrest begins.
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 5:13pm
RIP gallant officer. It won't be well with your killers and their sponsors.
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by frfr: 5:13pm
It's so unfortunate he had to die that way.
Buh then karma is a bitch.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Oreofepeters(m): 5:14pm
I don't give a flying fvck
8 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by nonyceezy(m): 5:14pm
RIP SARS Officer.....but don't come here looking for love
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by onward4life(m): 5:14pm
They turn the Nigg to KRATOS
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by tonguengineer(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 5:15pm
You won't hear anything from MURIC
9 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 5:15pm
Buhari boys have finished Nigerians kpatakpata
We must remount the goalposts, enough is enough
RIP
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by bjayx: 5:15pm
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Zarazzini: 5:15pm
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Alejoc(m): 5:15pm
So Fulani strong pass almighty SARS
Nigeria is already in a one sided war already.... With all of our security votes and defence budget?
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by rosy16(f): 5:15pm
RIP. ..so sad to die this way
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Olalan(m): 5:16pm
RIP to him. Just so unfortunate that SARS personnel have lost public sympathy
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by dimohurux: 5:16pm
okay
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by sundamonex: 5:16pm
JasonScoolari:
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by modaink333: 5:18pm
I can never cry for such... how many people has he killed? if not, how many people have been killed by his Co workers?
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by phreakabit(m): 5:18pm
This thing can be result of somebodies swear o....
Anyways R.I.P
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by ibkgab001: 5:18pm
Lagos are you waady
|Re: Burial Of SARS Officer Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa (Photos) by Nukilia: 5:19pm
The end of every human... Hope his family will remember to vote for PMB in the next election?
