The slain police officer who was the brother of Nasarawa Amazons’ goalkeeper coach, Audu Yahaya, was hacked to death with machetes in an attack reported to have been carried out by suspected cattle rustlers in a mountainous area in Nasarawa Local Council of Nasarawa State.



Audu Danjuma, one of the slain officers who was butchered by Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa council area, has been laid to rest. He was buried earlier today amid tears and tight security at his hometown in Akwanga area of the state. The slain police officer who was the brother of Nasarawa Amazons' goalkeeper coach, Audu Yahaya, was hacked to death with machetes in an attack reported to have been carried out by suspected cattle rustlers in a mountainous area in Nasarawa Local Council of Nasarawa State.

Rest in peace Sars-man.



Your death should be a gentle reminder to other Sars-men that are fond of harassing,intimidating,extorting and killing innocent Nigerians, that we all have a date with destiny and karma. 61 Likes 1 Share

May Allah accept your soul Audu Danjuma, forgive your sins, line you with the pious ones and comfort your love ones.



Sai Baba score card on Fulani terrorists is going from worst to more worst. I'm sure PMB knows he will answer to Allah SWT one day over this killings. 4 Likes

RIP man ..i am sure he was one of those shouting Sai Buhari 2019 just last week because of religion but today the herdsmen didn't ask him if he was pro Buhari or not before metting him with fierce blows from a blunt Fulani sword... there are no winners when a tyrant and evil man is on the throne .... Remember part of your duty as a citizen is to defend this country and that includes defending Nigeria with your vote against bad leadership 25 Likes 1 Share















And one idiotic president will open his mouth odour mouth to say Nigeria is "SAFE AND SECURE" And one idiotic president will open his mouth odour mouth to say Nigeria is "SAFE AND SECURE" 1 Like

It's quite unbelievble that I have such people as my fellow citizens

Sars are criminals. 7 Likes

Mixed feelings 1 Like







Why would a Fulani Heardsmen butcher a SARS Officer. Weren't they afraid of the name SARS. I guess the real Fulani Heardsmen wouldn't do such a thing but the political thugs in the name of Heardsmen.







For those that would want to watch the world cup in a football viewing center should be very careful.





Their new method now is to wait till match end. Like 9pm to 11pm games, after then football fans will start coming out and the arrest begins. Why would a Fulani Heardsmen butcher a SARS Officer. Weren't they afraid of the name SARS. I guess the real Fulani Heardsmen wouldn't do such a thing but the political thugs in the name of Heardsmen.For those that would want to watch the world cup in a football viewing center should be very careful.Their new method now is to wait till match end. Like 9pm to 11pm games, after then football fans will start coming out and the arrest begins. 2 Likes





RIP gallant officer. It won't be well with your killers and their sponsors.



It's so unfortunate he had to die that way.

Buh then karma is a bitch. 1 Like

I don't give a flying fvck 8 Likes

RIP SARS Officer.....but don't come here looking for love 1 Like

They turn the Nigg to KRATOS







You won't hear anything from MURIC 9 Likes

Buhari boys have finished Nigerians kpatakpata









We must remount the goalposts, enough is enough



RIP 4 Likes







Nigeria is already in a one sided war already.... With all of our security votes and defence budget? So Fulani strong pass almighty SARSNigeria is already in a one sided war already.... With all of our security votes and defence budget?

RIP. ..so sad to die this way

RIP to him. Just so unfortunate that SARS personnel have lost public sympathy 2 Likes

I can never cry for such... how many people has he killed? if not, how many people have been killed by his Co workers?

