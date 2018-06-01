₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by muckross(m): 4:34pm
The Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad has arrested seven barons for importing 8 physically challenged children into Lagos for begging on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.
The seven Barons along with 6 of their 8 beggars were arrested mid - day on Monday, after almost a week of monitoring.
Amongst the Barons arrested were: Sanni Isiaku (40), Abubakar Gahu (50), Abdullahi Mohammed (45), Nasiru Yusman (21), Mato Abdullahi (20), Nura Idris (17) and Sagiru Ibrahim (26).
The physically challenged children found in their possession are: Aminu Kabiru (12), Yusuph Nasiru (9), Amina Kabir (12), Ayuba Idris (12),
According to Mato Abdullahi, “I borrowed Amina Kabir from her mother who happened to be my sister. I bring her early in the morning to ‘Underbridge’ to beg. She begged while I wait around.
At the end of the day, we make between N3000 and N4000. Depending on what we made, I remove my own and I hand over the remaining to the lady.
Before, we make between N5000 and N6000. But now, things have changed. We don’t make up to that anymore. A lot of us are here now. Before you get to one car, another set of beggars have gotten there.
We have other people we settle daily. He is like our overseer. He has his own cut in what everybody makes. He comes through for us whenever there are problems like arrests.
According to Abubakar Gahu, “I use my son for begging. There are five of them. He is physically challenged. Three others are in school in Agege. The last one is still very young.
He is the one I use in making the money from begging. While his brothers go to school, I bring him here for begging. It is whatever we raise daily that we use in maintaining the family.”
The case has been handed over to the Gender Department of the Lagos State Police Command.
Source:
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/7-people-arrested-for-importing-physically-challenged-kids-to-beg-in-lagos/
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by FortifiedCity: 4:36pm
In the north, begging is a legitimate business. Some established it like a conglomerate, having frontliners in different states
Ask the masterminds, they'll tell you they only came to establish a subsidiary right here in Lagos.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by madridguy(m): 4:37pm
Nigerians and funny kinda of hustle.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Simonrom(m): 4:37pm
Aboki, una mates dey do yahoo and drug, na wetin una dey do be this abi?
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by hisgrace090: 6:40pm
Inhuman behavior
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:41pm
According to Mato Abdullahi, “I borrowed Amina Kabir from her mother who happened to be my sister.
Na wa o, when she is not a piece of cloth!
SERIOUS HUMAN TRAFFICKING
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Chuknovski(m): 9:42pm
naija united see the one on far right smiling for the camera, he probably thinks they will be employed to ministry of begging affairs, poor things
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by uzeba(m): 9:42pm
this one na full time job Ooooh..
3000 naira a day!!
nawa Ooooh...
3000 *30 =90000 (ninety thousand naira)
even some graduate never get this type of money ooo...
how will they stop it.. when minimum wage is still at 18000 naira!!
you can imagine!!
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by GreatDreams: 9:42pm
Isn't that their major business? .....they only want to have a branch in Lagos like every other business do or probably make Lagos their Headquarter.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by dakeskese(m): 9:43pm
Hahahahaha
Begging is a noble profession in the north.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by jboy73: 9:43pm
Allow aboki to invest peacefully now... U don't want them to develop the area?
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by emeijeh(m): 9:43pm
Import indeed.
Namecheckers, have you arrived?
The names are crystal clear!
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by TheUbermensch: 9:43pm
They now import people? Interesting.
Someone with a kind heart in US or Canada should please import me.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by islandmoon: 9:43pm
oh, so you dont know even chad people, mali and niger has been sending barons and disable here for okada business, as herdmen , beggers and fighers, look at the okada men, you will see jihadist from mali amoung them, the reason okada was banned in Jos
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Wapgod(m): 9:44pm
Wow,I can't talk
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by neonly: 9:44pm
Buhari oooo
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by BabaIbo: 9:44pm
May God help us
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by itiswellandwell: 9:44pm
Na that importation dey funny me.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Mille: 9:44pm
NwaChibuzor060:
I never insult people online but permit me sir, To call you an Idiot.
What a stupid mindset.
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Emvico34: 9:45pm
ftc
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by massinola(m): 9:45pm
Wetin these people de add to this country apart from confusion and backwardness?
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by labisibrass(m): 9:46pm
I blame Fredrick Lugard for this!
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Lawalemi(m): 9:46pm
This country can be tiring sometimes
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by CHECKMYADS: 9:46pm
Na wa oooo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5J4t5DUhZk
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:48pm
The kinda human beings God creates this our generation, no be small thing
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by bedspread: 9:49pm
IMPORTING kids
Seriously.... Nigeria tire me
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by sapeleboi(m): 9:49pm
hmmm names are clear
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by tayo4ng: 9:49pm
hustle is real
|Re: 7 People Arrested For Importing Physically Challenged Kids To Beg In Lagos. by ogorwyne(f): 9:50pm
Human importation. what will I not hear in this country?
