Hi All!



Back again with my quick and easy OKRO SOUP recipe.

So I felt like having some swallow today and thought why not make some okro soup accompanied with either Garri (eba) or Pounded yam (my fav)



Ingredients;

Beef( lamb)

Smoked Turkey

Cow skin (just like ponmo)

Large Smoked prawns

Palm oil

Boullion cube (maggi/knorr)

Onions

Crayfish

Scotch bonnet pepper

All purpose seasoning

Spinach /Ugu leaves

OKRO

First I wash my meat , but I boil the cow skin first as I find it takes longer to soften , once cooked I add my beef and smoked turkey last and seasoning.

Soak your smoked prawns in boiling hot water (this gets rid of sand and all that dirty yucky stuff)

Once beef is soft , I drain the stock and save for later .

Fry the onions and peppers, Garlic together in palm oil , add the prawns and crayfish to fry a bit before adding the beef stock .

Once it starts to boil chop and wash vegetables and add to pot. Leave to simmer for about 10mins.

Once all is cooked your soup is ready to be eaten ...

This is one of the quickest and easiest soul to make especially when you are hungry and don't have time to wait for hours ....

Biko, ayam not seeing any OKRO soup na





MODIFIED.





That looks nice. Make I bring my plate?

Lalas the dish looks really tasty even though I am not a fan of okro as it looks slimy like Afonja ewedu. The cray fish looks like shrimps is Inna your dish, must taste nice. Wife material 3 Likes

Lol what is Afonja ewedu

Join me



My favourite swallow combo. (With a chilled glass of juice)

Nice!

My favourite swallow combo. (With a chilled glass of juice)

Nice!

I swear! Food is bae

Join me

Oya oo i have switched on my xender.....transmission my share sharp sharp ooo

looks yummy

A very easy to prepare soup. When I am tired I prepare this. A very easy to prepare soup. When I am tired I prepare this. 2 Likes

Nice but the soup is too dark plus garlic is no no for me 1 Like

OKORO soup not, Okro soup, abeg!



Real okro soup prepared by the real owners (Yoruba pple) no dey get the leaves.



If you know, you know! All I can see nasoup not,soup, abeg!Real okro soup prepared by the real owners (Yoruba pple) no dey get the leaves.If you know, you know! 8 Likes

The end product is not beautiful @ all

... dat ur watery Egusi soup wey u cook dat year still dey fresh 4 our mind Dis girl again... dat ur watery Egusi soup wey u cook dat year still dey fresh 4 our mind 2 Likes

me I just finished arranging my beans and plantain. but I won't post it sha 2 Likes

90000 yards. This is how I want my own wife to slay biko 1 Like

To use okro soup break my fast dy hungry me