₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,033 members, 4,282,472 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 09:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! (9038 Views)
Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt / Learn How To Make Bitter Leaf And Okro Soup / Quick And Easy Okro Soup (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Lalas247(f): 4:43pm
Hi All!
Back again with my quick and easy OKRO SOUP recipe.
So I felt like having some swallow today and thought why not make some okro soup accompanied with either Garri (eba) or Pounded yam (my fav)
Ingredients;
Beef( lamb)
Smoked Turkey
Cow skin (just like ponmo)
Large Smoked prawns
Palm oil
Boullion cube (maggi/knorr)
Onions
Crayfish
Scotch bonnet pepper
All purpose seasoning
Spinach /Ugu leaves
OKRO
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Lalas247(f): 4:44pm
First I wash my meat , but I boil the cow skin first as I find it takes longer to soften , once cooked I add my beef and smoked turkey last and seasoning.
Soak your smoked prawns in boiling hot water (this gets rid of sand and all that dirty yucky stuff)
Once beef is soft , I drain the stock and save for later .
Fry the onions and peppers, Garlic together in palm oil , add the prawns and crayfish to fry a bit before adding the beef stock .
Once it starts to boil chop and wash vegetables and add to pot. Leave to simmer for about 10mins.
Once all is cooked your soup is ready to be eaten ...
This is one of the quickest and easiest soul to make especially when you are hungry and don’t have time to wait for hours ....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Lalas247(f): 4:44pm
Join me
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Drniyi4u(m): 4:48pm
Lalas247:
Lalas247:
Lalas247:Biko, ayam not seeing any OKRO soup na
MODIFIED.
That looks nice. Make I bring my plate?
7 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by DonPiiko: 5:51pm
Lalas the dish looks really tasty even though I am not a fan of okro as it looks slimy like Afonja ewedu. The cray fish looks like shrimps is Inna your dish, must taste nice. Wife material
3 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Lalas247(f): 6:00pm
DonPiiko:Lol what is Afonja ewedu
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by RoyalBlak007: 7:04pm
Lalas247:
My favourite swallow combo. (With a chilled glass of juice)
Nice!
4 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Lalas247(f): 7:06pm
RoyalBlak007:I swear! Food is bae
3 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Bossontop(m): 7:40pm
Lalas247:
Oya oo i have switched on my xender.....transmission my share sharp sharp ooo
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Daniel058(m): 7:40pm
Am single and searching for
1.A beautiful young graduates of one of the following universities (i) Covenant University (ii) redeemer University (iii) Madonna University
2. Must not be above 25 years old
3 shouldn't be fat biko
4. Can cook ofe nsala
5.working and earning nothing less than 500k
To come and talk to my parent and carry me
I promise say I no go cheat am
13 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Explorers(m): 7:40pm
Cool
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by itiswellandwell: 7:41pm
Looks nice
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Emmylyon(m): 7:41pm
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by kennosklint(m): 7:41pm
Na food be that
1 Like
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by sacajawea(m): 7:41pm
Lalas247:
No
1 Like
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by abike12(f): 7:42pm
looks yummy
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Andyibest: 7:42pm
And so what
3 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by abbasajao(m): 7:42pm
Is she looking for assurance?
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Ellabae(f): 7:42pm
A very easy to prepare soup. When I am tired I prepare this.
2 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by NORSIYK(m): 7:43pm
Nice but the soup is too dark plus garlic is no no for me
1 Like
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Follygunners: 7:43pm
All I can see na OKORO soup not, Okro soup, abeg!
Real okro soup prepared by the real owners (Yoruba pple) no dey get the leaves.
If you know, you know!
8 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by rawpadgin(m): 7:43pm
The end product is not beautiful @ all
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by fabulousfortune(m): 7:43pm
Dis girl again... dat ur watery Egusi soup wey u cook dat year still dey fresh 4 our mind
2 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Octaves(m): 7:43pm
me I just finished arranging my beans and plantain. but I won't post it sha
2 Likes
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by majorbravo: 7:44pm
Lalas247:
OP, washing raw meat before cooking is not recommended. Just thought I should point that out to you.
Nice presentation btw.
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by JixNation: 7:44pm
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by nymphomaniac(m): 7:44pm
Wife material....
90000 yards. This is how I want my own wife to slay biko
1 Like
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Sulemanial: 7:44pm
I NO DEY COMMENT ON THIS MATTER
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:45pm
Pix of Nairalander
1 Like
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by Postboiswag(m): 7:45pm
To use okro soup break my fast dy hungry me
|Re: Quick And Easy OKRO Soup! by stephen109(m): 7:45pm
I'm in need of a lover, a girlfriend and a partner, I'm good looking, tall, and God fearing.
What Did You Just Eat / Medicinal Benefits Of Scent Leaves(ocimum Gratissimum) / How Do I Make Sauce For Eating Rice, Anyone?
Viewing this topic: arowolo(m), khalhokage(m), Decypher, OlufemiWhit(m), leo1234(m), dmy(m), luwabrooklyn(m), Olorichubby(f), skinny007(m), dguizman(m), Frankaka8(m), teejegs(m), Mathematical(f), pweeryambre, MumIbeji(f), shaklisco, Nkwomarket, Chommieblaq(f), digitalheadline(m), mizchidi, Fuckgodndjesus(m), Sanchez01, iceberryose(m), FederaLNuisance(m), Rakiticbarca, Cherokee(m), Somatic(m), ikemeze, Ukalejohn(m), grace133, AfricaGotTalent, Allylic(f), Zaitoon, ojinku(m), Mercielove(f), mhizoma(f), andyanders, DAmericanDream(m), BlaqCoffee109(f), Ammy5565(f), 100bands, diamondvil(f), Aleis, HarmonyDee(f), horlakay(m), luchie4, anigbajumo(m), SmartQuotes(m), Mhorlaitan, tombeck, Mac2016(m), Aboguede, Neoteny(m), Mcslize and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17