Save for the timely intervention of the Commissioner of Public Safety, his team, the Fire Service Men and Police, it would have been a different story.



With their assistance, the area was cordoned off to avoid any tragedy resulting from the surge of people scooping the product. No life was lost in the process.



The emergency officials evacuated the spilled products and controlled the crowd of residents.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/owerri-residents-troop-out-with-gallons-to-scoop-kerosene-after-tanker-accident-photos.html

more than lalasticlala

We too like awoof, what if the tanker explodes and roast them all?? 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians sha, lie lie hear word.

see the way they're gathering to fetch their destiny out of someone else's loss.



If something goes wrong now, maybe an accidental discharge from the olopa standing at attention there, then fire emanates and scoops them off their greedy lives.

Then peeps will expect us to waste our rip on these greedy entities, nansix.



9jerians and greed sha; 9 Likes 3 Shares

Ok.



The country

Tribal bigots about to flood this thread 2 Likes

Funke!!









I don't even know the meaning self

More Photos



http://www.gistful.com/2018/06/owerri-people-scoop-kerosene-with-gallons-after-tanker-accident-photos/



U wy know say dem go soon come here dey insult diasef over wetin no even consyn dem U wy know say dem go soon come here dey insult diasef over wetin no even consyn dem 1 Like

Country strong, things tight.

Oye0404:

We too like awoof, what if the tanker explodes and roast them all?? kerosin fit explode? If they dont do it bro, it will all go to waste kerosin fit explode? If they dont do it bro, it will all go to waste 2 Likes

Thank God the crowd was controlled and no life was lost.

What does the policeman want to do with that gun? And the City Marshal looking like an overdressed bouncer in daytime - show of muscle, lack of authority. 3 Likes

Poverty.

What a good day for ndi Imo state

Dangerous.

joseh08:

Tribal bigots about to flood this thread are you afraid? are you afraid? 1 Like

Senseless blogging...



Which one be Imo residents?

Nigerians are opportunist . Always looking for means to take what doesn't belong to him. At times I don't blame our leaders. They are all products of who we really are. Most Nigerian wld do same thing this politicians are doing if given the opportunity ... 3 Likes

See what poverty has caused 1 Like

isoright

OSU people still living in penury 5 Likes

Oye0404:

We too like awoof, what if the tanker explodes and roast them all??

Their brothers will troop in to sell them as 'Suya' Their brothers will troop in to sell them as 'Suya'

AustinJay12:

So dy controlld d crowd so dy cud kontinue wit d kerosine

CarGuideNG:

Dangerous. That is kerosene not fuel though it can explode involuntary That is kerosene not fuel though it can explode involuntary