|Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:29pm
Residents of Owerri, Imo state capital trooped out with their buckets and gallons this morning after a tanker carrying Kerosene product fell down along Port-Harcourt road.
Save for the timely intervention of the Commissioner of Public Safety, his team, the Fire Service Men and Police, it would have been a different story.
With their assistance, the area was cordoned off to avoid any tragedy resulting from the surge of people scooping the product. No life was lost in the process.
The emergency officials evacuated the spilled products and controlled the crowd of residents.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/owerri-residents-troop-out-with-gallons-to-scoop-kerosene-after-tanker-accident-photos.html
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by sapeleboi(m): 6:31pm
more than lalasticlala
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 6:38pm
We too like awoof, what if the tanker explodes and roast them all??
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Uyiii: 8:01pm
Nigerians sha, lie lie hear word.
see the way they're gathering to fetch their destiny out of someone else's loss.
If something goes wrong now, maybe an accidental discharge from the olopa standing at attention there, then fire emanates and scoops them off their greedy lives.
Then peeps will expect us to waste our rip on these greedy entities, nansix.
9jerians and greed sha;
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by AustinJay12: 8:02pm
Ok.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Lalajeje11: 8:03pm
The country
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by joseh08: 8:03pm
Tribal bigots about to flood this thread
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 8:03pm
Funke!!
I don't even know the meaning self
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Hygist: 8:03pm
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 8:04pm
U wy know say dem go soon come here dey insult diasef over wetin no even consyn dem
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by b3llo(m): 8:04pm
Country strong, things tight.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by selemempe: 8:04pm
Oye0404:kerosin fit explode? If they dont do it bro, it will all go to waste
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:05pm
Thank God the crowd was controlled and no life was lost.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by KrystosCJ(m): 8:05pm
What does the policeman want to do with that gun? And the City Marshal looking like an overdressed bouncer in daytime - show of muscle, lack of authority.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:05pm
Poverty.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Lonestar124: 8:05pm
What a good day for ndi Imo state
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by CarGuideNG: 8:05pm
Dangerous.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by jagorinho: 8:05pm
joseh08:are you afraid?
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by maestroferddi: 8:05pm
Senseless blogging...
Which one be Imo residents?
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 8:05pm
Nigerians are opportunist . Always looking for means to take what doesn't belong to him. At times I don't blame our leaders. They are all products of who we really are. Most Nigerian wld do same thing this politicians are doing if given the opportunity ...
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Sunkyphil(m): 8:06pm
See what poverty has caused
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by slawomir: 8:06pm
isoright
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Mouthgag: 8:07pm
OSU people still living in penury
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by austinegreat: 8:07pm
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by methusah(m): 8:07pm
Oye0404:
Their brothers will troop in to sell them as 'Suya'
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:07pm
AustinJay12:..Location pls.
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Flexy2vybes(m): 8:07pm
So dy controlld d crowd so dy cud kontinue wit d kerosine
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Fukafuka: 8:07pm
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by Lonestar124: 8:09pm
CarGuideNG:That is kerosene not fuel though it can explode involuntary
|Re: Imo Residents Scoop Kerosene With Gallons After Tanker Accident (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 8:10pm
the op dey use itel fone snap. very stupid fone
