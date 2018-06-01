Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) (8252 Views)

According to him, ‘



Thank God for life! Health is wealth my first major surgery ever just happened! Ima be back stronger & better than I was before. Thank you to everyone for the support’.



wishing you quick recovery. In Jesus name Amen. Manchester United for life 3 Likes

surgery for what illness











Your Speedy Recovery is Assured 1 Like

Ever wonder why rich men always have these rare diseases



Hypertension



low speerm count



gout





cancers





Even with their wealth, those money can't prevent them, even despite traveling their self to developed countries with their developed facilities they Still give up the ghost.





me wey be average once i get illness, i go just walk into 'iya alagbo' and that all.







2 Likes

Quick recovery bro 1 Like

Bro don't let your thoughts be this poor, there is no where it is written or designed which sickness is for the poor or rich, it all happens to either party, haven't seen you see fund raising for the poor on social medias. Bro don't let your thoughts be this poor, there is no where it is written or designed which sickness is for the poor or rich, it all happens to either party, haven't seen you see fund raising for the poor on social medias. 7 Likes

which surgery?....

1 Like





Khd95:

surgery for what illness Idiot feel sorry for him and move!!! Idiot feel sorry for him and move!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Paying d bills no b problem

I hope he remembered to feed his dogs......

Y this one no resemble Ninja Turtle?

Obo

Chioma use that Porsche car carry one guy today 2 Likes

shut up bro

your way of reasoning is very low and archaic shut up broyour way of reasoning is very low and archaic

The poor people suffer all those diseases and even more, but their suffering and death are unheard, because they are too poor to be popular. In fact they attribute their diseases to demonic attacks. Because poverty is a function of ignorance.



Be guided in your own illiteracy. The poor people suffer all those diseases and even more, but their suffering and death are unheard, because they are too poor to be popular. In fact they attribute their diseases to demonic attacks. Because poverty is a function of ignorance.Be guided in your own illiteracy. 1 Like 1 Share

Thank God... Get well soon dear

Cos me am not understanding o Is he a footballerCos me am not understanding o

Wetin cause the accident? Drink driving?

ok

the poor also have but no money to even find out ....they just drink agbo and blame witches the poor also have but no money to even find out ....they just drink agbo and blame witches

with money good health is assured

Chai. He know self nah zoo be naija. He dey chop biscuit wey dem write zoo. He deserves an accolade. Like if u are in support