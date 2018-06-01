₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by made4naijamusic: 9:51am
Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke has just survived a major surgery at the Emory Healthcare Clinic in Atlanta.
According to him, ‘
Thank God for life! Health is wealth my first major surgery ever just happened! Ima be back stronger & better than I was before. Thank you to everyone for the support’.
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/davidos-elder-brother-shares-photos-from-his-first-major-surgery/
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:53am
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by markidoo(m): 9:54am
wishing you quick recovery. In Jesus name Amen. Manchester United for life
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Khd95(m): 9:59am
surgery for what illness
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 10:01am
Your Speedy Recovery is Assured
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:29am
Ever wonder why rich men always have these rare diseases
Hypertension
low speerm count
gout
cancers
Even with their wealth, those money can't prevent them, even despite traveling their self to developed countries with their developed facilities they Still give up the ghost.
me wey be average once i get illness, i go just walk into 'iya alagbo' and that all.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Esiobu95(m): 10:49am
Quick recovery bro
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 12:07pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Bro don't let your thoughts be this poor, there is no where it is written or designed which sickness is for the poor or rich, it all happens to either party, haven't seen you see fund raising for the poor on social medias.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 12:08pm
which surgery?....
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Fukafuka: 12:08pm
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by annexworld(m): 12:09pm
Quick recovery
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Emmacolinho(m): 12:10pm
Khd95:Idiot feel sorry for him and move!!!
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:10pm
Paying d bills no b problem
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 12:11pm
I hope he remembered to feed his dogs......
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by fullstreets: 12:11pm
Y this one no resemble Ninja Turtle?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Sparkies85(m): 12:11pm
Obo
Chioma use that Porsche car carry one guy today
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by slawomir: 12:12pm
RETIREDMUMU:
shut up bro
your way of reasoning is very low and archaic
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Maldek666: 12:13pm
RETIREDMUMU:
The poor people suffer all those diseases and even more, but their suffering and death are unheard, because they are too poor to be popular. In fact they attribute their diseases to demonic attacks. Because poverty is a function of ignorance.
Be guided in your own illiteracy.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 12:14pm
Thank God... Get well soon dear
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Azazi(m): 12:15pm
Is he a footballer Cos me am not understanding o
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:15pm
Wetin cause the accident? Drink driving?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:18pm
ok
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Banesball: 12:21pm
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by iammozeez(m): 12:21pm
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by ahiboilandgas: 12:23pm
RETIREDMUMU:the poor also have but no money to even find out ....they just drink agbo and blame witches
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by Jasperro(m): 12:24pm
with money good health is assured
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 12:26pm
Chai. He know self nah zoo be naija. He dey chop biscuit wey dem write zoo. He deserves an accolade. Like if u are in support
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Undergoes Major Surgery In Atlanta (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 12:27pm
He didn't see LASUth
