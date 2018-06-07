₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,342 members, 4,283,658 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 12:50 PM

Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman (2051 Views)

Jossydreamz – Te Amo (mp3) / Hot Motivational Jam ‘shine Like A Star’ By Nairalander Capableben. / YBNL New Artist DAVOLEE Finally Release Visual To His Single "Festival Bar" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by sammyjay7265(m): 9:59am
i hope he gets the 10million views he so desire .. in a day


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17LyxLW2yaI


cc; lalasticlala

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by orijintv(m): 12:17pm
His Hypeman is the real deal!!!! Fire Tune cool

6 Likes

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Authoreety: 12:17pm
Gvvb
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Absa: 12:17pm
U
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Drniyi4u(m): 12:17pm
grin grin

This Alinko looking guy.

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Built2last: 12:17pm
this should win the most useless song of 2018.

the hustle is real

congrats for doing something

6 Likes

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:18pm
Here in Otuoke we don't know him

1 Like

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by folakemigeh(f): 12:18pm
This is the most horrible song i have ever listened to after Efe's songs and vic.o

1 Like

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Tunesplayng: 12:18pm
The Jam Make sense

The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Betakeshi: 12:18pm
grin
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by shadrach77: 12:18pm
kissIs this not igwe Tupac? Abi dem resemble ni ? cry
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Barbarthundey(m): 12:19pm
amoshine... big balls! I hope he doesn't quit IG o. if you know, you know

1 Like

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by slawomir: 12:19pm
isoright
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Jasperro(m): 12:19pm
cool
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by frederickokey(m): 12:21pm
Piece of crap
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by OfficialDad: 12:21pm
Don't watch it grin , nah crap cry . Gimme some accolades ko , gimme some kolanuts ni grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Lilimax(f): 12:21pm
I deserve an accolade smiley
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Banesball: 12:21pm
folakemigeh:
horrible
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by WhichKindWahala(m): 12:22pm
Nwaohafia1:
Here in Otuoke we don't know him
Shey you know Buhari tongue
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Mutemenot(m): 12:22pm
Trash Trash Trash
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by magicminister: 12:23pm
Mad respect for Igwe tupac.
Dude picked himself from nothing and hustled to become famous.
More
Money and success to you and every positive minded person reading this.

6 Likes

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by tgmservice: 12:23pm
Can anyone tell me what this guy actually does for a leaving i know its not from his music and movie but he flaunts some expensive rides and this music video is quite expensive
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by SalamRushdie: 12:23pm
Wow the hype man's very good ..nice track ...one million views here you come
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by countsparrow: 12:24pm
No matter how whack ur song is, you will still see video vixens who will dance for u...


Meaning: Life na money

1 Like

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by tragergeorge(m): 12:24pm
Being a Nigerian alone, we all deserve some accolades

1 Like

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by omoadeleye(m): 12:25pm
am pretty sure that the original writer of that lyrics is Don Vic , 3 minutes spent on watching the video is like three decades
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Roon9(m): 12:25pm
He's just blessed... Grace sha
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by somadinaru(m): 12:33pm
hnnn
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by miqos02(m): 12:33pm
Seen, the hustle is real

Patronise me for laptop hard drives

Internal 500gb @ 10k

Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Emzyme(m): 12:36pm
Nyc track
Nyc video as well
Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by maxiuc(m): 12:40pm
tgmservice:
Can anyone tell me what this guy actually does for a leaving i know its not from his music and movie but he flaunts some expensive rides and this music video is quite expensive
SARS go and block him for lekki

You nko how did you get the mb you used in commenting

Mind your business and Live long broh

(0) (1) (Reply)

May D Ile Ijo Video Out / Find Your Trending Entertainment Updates Here / Mtn Browsing Free Again Cheak It Out

Viewing this topic: bestspoke, gbmclub(m), Itzogunsakin(m), wolzy13(m), carlkenny, Phemmy777(m), Rebelleda(m), Holywizard(m), KillaBeauty(f), Zenas212(m), Tolu95(m), slimfit2(m), hybeez, Deivid10(m), delequake(m), hesilo(m), evy1(m), exlibrischimex, jetz(m), slimfairboy(m), apikipiki1(m), Myka(m), taxiappguy, thierry14(m), Lekmusic, YINKS89(m), Goalsniper, mamus2049, Shakes85, salpingidis(m), ukukaegbu(m), Caliph69, Ivimilly, Momcherry(f), 3pointz(m), sirxbit(m), stephleena(f), Mavereek(m), Mickybricks, Julietcutie(f), ntyce(m), Trendy247, Oloro29(m), Doneze, Godhead4(m), OfficialDad, DivneFavour(m), shegzypapa and 54 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.