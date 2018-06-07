i hope he gets the 10million views he so desire .. in a daycc; lalasticlala

this should win the most useless song of 2018. the hustle is real congrats for doing something

Here in Otuoke we don't know him

This is the most horrible song i have ever listened to after Efe's songs and vic.o

amoshine... big balls! I hope he doesn't quit IG o. if you know, you know

Mad respect for Igwe tupac. Dude picked himself from nothing and hustled to become famous. More Money and success to you and every positive minded person reading this.

Can anyone tell me what this guy actually does for a leaving i know its not from his music and movie but he flaunts some expensive rides and this music video is quite expensive

Wow the hype man's very good ..nice track ...one million views here you come

No matter how whack ur song is, you will still see video vixens who will dance for u... Meaning: Life na money

Being a Nigerian alone, we all deserve some accolades

am pretty sure that the original writer of that lyrics is Don Vic , 3 minutes spent on watching the video is like three decades

