|Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by sammyjay7265(m): 9:59am
i hope he gets the 10million views he so desire .. in a day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17LyxLW2yaI
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by orijintv(m): 12:17pm
His Hypeman is the real deal!!!! Fire Tune
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Authoreety: 12:17pm
Gvvb
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Absa: 12:17pm
U
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Drniyi4u(m): 12:17pm
This Alinko looking guy.
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Built2last: 12:17pm
this should win the most useless song of 2018.
the hustle is real
congrats for doing something
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:18pm
Here in Otuoke we don't know him
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by folakemigeh(f): 12:18pm
This is the most horrible song i have ever listened to after Efe's songs and vic.o
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Tunesplayng: 12:18pm
The Jam Make sense
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Betakeshi: 12:18pm
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by shadrach77: 12:18pm
Is this not igwe Tupac? Abi dem resemble ni ?
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Barbarthundey(m): 12:19pm
amoshine... big balls! I hope he doesn't quit IG o. if you know, you know
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by slawomir: 12:19pm
isoright
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Jasperro(m): 12:19pm
cool
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by frederickokey(m): 12:21pm
Piece of crap
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by OfficialDad: 12:21pm
Don't watch it , nah crap . Gimme some accolades ko , gimme some kolanuts ni
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Lilimax(f): 12:21pm
I deserve an accolade
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Banesball: 12:21pm
folakemigeh:
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by WhichKindWahala(m): 12:22pm
Nwaohafia1:Shey you know Buhari
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Mutemenot(m): 12:22pm
Trash Trash Trash
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by magicminister: 12:23pm
Mad respect for Igwe tupac.
Dude picked himself from nothing and hustled to become famous.
More
Money and success to you and every positive minded person reading this.
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by tgmservice: 12:23pm
Can anyone tell me what this guy actually does for a leaving i know its not from his music and movie but he flaunts some expensive rides and this music video is quite expensive
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by SalamRushdie: 12:23pm
Wow the hype man's very good ..nice track ...one million views here you come
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by countsparrow: 12:24pm
No matter how whack ur song is, you will still see video vixens who will dance for u...
Meaning: Life na money
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by tragergeorge(m): 12:24pm
Being a Nigerian alone, we all deserve some accolades
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by omoadeleye(m): 12:25pm
am pretty sure that the original writer of that lyrics is Don Vic , 3 minutes spent on watching the video is like three decades
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Roon9(m): 12:25pm
He's just blessed... Grace sha
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by somadinaru(m): 12:33pm
hnnn
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by miqos02(m): 12:33pm
Seen, the hustle is real
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by Emzyme(m): 12:36pm
Nyc track
Nyc video as well
|Re: Amoshine - 'Accolades' (Official Video) Ft. Wonda Tha Hypeman by maxiuc(m): 12:40pm
tgmservice:SARS go and block him for lekki
You nko how did you get the mb you used in commenting
Mind your business and Live long broh
