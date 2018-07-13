Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 (1649 Views)

IT industry in Nigeria is estimated to among the fastest growing IT industries in the world. NIIT conducts the IT Scholarship exam every year to help identify meritorious students to join this industry and be a part of the global skilled IT Talent pool. Over the last A3 years, NUT Scholarships have become one of the most awaited events in the annual events calendar of the country.



Application Deadline: 13th July 2018

Scholarship test date: 14th July 2018

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

To be taken at (country): Nigeria

Number of Awards: Not specified

Type: Undergraduate, Masters, Training

Award Provider: National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT)



Eligible Fields of Study:

DigiNxt MMS, Big Data, Java Enterprises Apps with DevOps, Digital Marketing apart from Revolutionary MMS. NIIT is also launching a state-of-the-art program in financial accounting- “Tally.ERP9” in Nigeria and other programmes.



Eligibility:

School Leavers, Under Graduates, Graduates [Unemployed, Under-Employed], Individuals desirous of enhancing their technical skill-sets and students in general who aspire to know about I.T. and career in I.T.



Application:

isoright



wait o

i nor know whether na only me this thing dey do

once the front page of a topic don full with comment then to comment go just tire me 1 Like 1 Share





Mind you, the scholarship is not completely free, I paid about N150K back then in 2002 and wrote 4 Prometric exams (21k each) to get my OCP.



My papa sell em Datsun cherry to pay this money but e eventually pay off, unfortunately he didn't live long enough to enjoy the benefit . I am a product of this beautiful scheme (God blessed me through NIIT) but it comes with hard work and dedication., I paid about N150K back then in 2002 and wrote 4 Prometric exams (21k each) to get my OCP.My papa sell em Datsun cherry to pay this money but e eventually pay off, unfortunately he didn't live long enough to enjoy the benefit 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok



"Scholarship" indeed!



They should just call it discount exams.



After writing and passing the exams, they will tell you that you have been granted scholarship, you will be given discount on the normal fees + u will pay for study materials, these also means anoda heavy amount to be paid.. I know what I am saying as a living witness 5 Likes

nice info

I partially don't believe this scholarship. 1 Like

I hear you. Op next please

nice one

**Rushes to site to apply before the nepotists claim my potential slot





The one that I applied for last year, despite scoring high mark na money chase me away.

No Web design

hope I will get this scholarship. Even its discounted, I am willing and ready to pay the discounted price.

Kokaine:

No Web design There is Full Stack Web Development There is Full Stack Web Development