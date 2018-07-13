₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by naijatatafo(m): 11:46am
NIIT is seeking applications from young Nigerians for the 19th National Scholarship. With a thrust on creating skilled manpower for the Nigerian IT industry, the NIIT Nigeria Scholarship will help students get skilled for a Global career in IT through training in technology.
IT industry in Nigeria is estimated to among the fastest growing IT industries in the world. NIIT conducts the IT Scholarship exam every year to help identify meritorious students to join this industry and be a part of the global skilled IT Talent pool. Over the last A3 years, NUT Scholarships have become one of the most awaited events in the annual events calendar of the country.
Application Deadline: 13th July 2018
Scholarship test date: 14th July 2018
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
To be taken at (country): Nigeria
Number of Awards: Not specified
Type: Undergraduate, Masters, Training
Award Provider: National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT)
Eligible Fields of Study:
DigiNxt MMS, Big Data, Java Enterprises Apps with DevOps, Digital Marketing apart from Revolutionary MMS. NIIT is also launching a state-of-the-art program in financial accounting- “Tally.ERP9” in Nigeria and other programmes.
Eligibility:
School Leavers, Under Graduates, Graduates [Unemployed, Under-Employed], Individuals desirous of enhancing their technical skill-sets and students in general who aspire to know about I.T. and career in I.T.
Application:
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by slawomir: 12:04pm
isoright
wait o
i nor know whether na only me this thing dey do
once the front page of a topic don full with comment then to comment go just tire me
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by blaise00700: 12:04pm
I am a product of this beautiful scheme (God blessed me through NIIT) but it comes with hard work and dedication.
Mind you, the scholarship is not completely free, I paid about N150K back then in 2002 and wrote 4 Prometric exams (21k each) to get my OCP.
My papa sell em Datsun cherry to pay this money but e eventually pay off, unfortunately he didn't live long enough to enjoy the benefit .
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by Wasky101: 12:04pm
Ok
Ok
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by Felixalex(m): 12:04pm
"Scholarship" indeed!
They should just call it discount exams.
After writing and passing the exams, they will tell you that you have been granted scholarship, you will be given discount on the normal fees + u will pay for study materials, these also means anoda heavy amount to be paid.. I know what I am saying as a living witness
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by chris4gold(m): 12:05pm
nice info
nice info
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by GreatOlu1: 12:05pm
I partially don't believe this scholarship.
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by Celestyn8213: 12:05pm
I hear you. Op next please
I hear you. Op next please
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by kcspeaks(m): 12:06pm
nice one
nice one
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by abdeiz(m): 12:06pm
**Rushes to site to apply before the nepotists claim my potential slot
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by annexworld(m): 12:07pm
NIIT to sure.
NIIT to sure.
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by maximunimpact(m): 12:07pm
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by BussyBrainy: 12:13pm
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 12:14pm
The one that I applied for last year, despite scoring high mark na money chase me away.
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by Kokaine(m): 12:18pm
No Web design
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by godfrey01(m): 12:31pm
hope I will get this scholarship. Even its discounted, I am willing and ready to pay the discounted price.
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by MrWondah(m): 12:35pm
Kokaine:There is Full Stack Web Development
Re: Apply For NIIT Nigeria Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2018 by femi4: 12:36pm
Scam
