₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,428 members, 4,284,088 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 04:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) (3719 Views)
|8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by autojosh: 1:10pm
Electric cars or Electric Vehicles (EVs) are the future of automobiles. This is a reality that we cannot not run away from.
Sadly, Nigeria is still suffering from poor electricity power supply challenge. This is something most countries in the world have overcome decades back.
Various nations are now making deadlines to when they intend to phase out vehicles that are powered by carbon-based fuel.
Soon, vehicle manufacturers will terminate the production of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.
It goes without saying, Nigeria had better shape up to this reality, or shipout.
Earlier, we posted an article “Why Are Nigerians Are Not Buying Electric Cars ?”
Interestingly, some respondents to that article – asides expressing concerns about our capacity to get enough electricity to power the cars, also believed that Electric Cars – being a new technology – would be way out of the reach of most Nigerians.
Well, this is not exactly true.
There are quite a number of EVs that are within the budget for cars of many Nigerians.
Autjosh.com has compiled a list of some Electric cars together with their cost (the cost quoted is exclusive of import duties) and driving range of some electric cars that are affordable for Nigerians.
Chevrolet Bolt – ₦13.2m; range of 750 km on a full charge.
Fiat 500e – ₦11.9m; Range of 135km. It takes about 4 hours to charge from empty to full.
Kia Soul EV – (₦11.6m); Range 179km on a single charge.
Volkswagen e-Golf – (₦11 m); Range: 201km
Nissan LEAF – (₦10.8 m); Range: 135 km
Hyundai IONIQ Electric –(₦10.6 m); Range : 180 km
Ford Focus Electric – ₦10.5 m; Range: 185 km
Smart fortwo ED – ₦8.5 m; Range: 158 km
https://autojosh.com/8-electric-cars-below-14-million-naira/
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by lordtosan(m): 3:32pm
Okay. Where the light dey to charge them for Nigeria?
This sort of news should be meant for Ghanaians or South Africans. Not for Nigerians.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by TigerTears(m): 3:32pm
Wow
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Nwamaikposon: 3:32pm
Abeg, Dem de take am fly
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by olanrewaju99(m): 3:32pm
IT'S okay
1 Like
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Caspian22(m): 3:33pm
Nice cars.. but.....
What of the ones below 14,000 Biko?
https://www.youmustgethealthy.com/2018/06/exercises-for-a-healthy-colon.html
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by TigerTears(m): 3:33pm
lordtosan:Chai, FTC kill u there
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by countsparrow: 3:33pm
All dis ikpekere cars for 10million... Walai, Naija don spoil finish.
Make we kuku sell d country #dancing to rhumba style #Ras Khimono
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Ynbe: 3:33pm
Get this quality Spy Recording Eyeglass, This Recording Eyeglass can video,audio and it can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The Recording Eyeglass is mostly use for crime investigation, business negotiations, secret recording, evidence for court and you can use the Eyeglass to secretly monitor people. Price is #15.000. To buy pls call the phone number below on the image. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Kingkamba: 3:33pm
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Abbeyme: 3:33pm
ok
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Bossontop(m): 3:33pm
oga op u know wen last my fone full 100%??.....wait fes wen i charge phone full i go com buy 3 because money no be d problem.... Na light
4 Likes
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by apesinola001(m): 3:33pm
Nice one
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by HolyTitus(m): 3:33pm
Nice
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by marcusaurelio(m): 3:33pm
Nice
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Opinionated: 3:33pm
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by yeyerolling: 3:34pm
which do u own
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Scoobiano1991: 3:34pm
Ford all the way......
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by ridwan006(m): 3:34pm
If today I will be as richer as Bill Gates I won't buy these trashes... wasting of money
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Abudu2000(m): 3:35pm
Word of advice; don't drive any of these near Julius Berger or dangote trucks....G2G
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Opinionated: 3:35pm
Money must be made tho
Nissan Unveils ‘Singing’ feature in its Electric Cars (See it Perform)
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Adegbenro7643(m): 3:36pm
Hmmmm
Any thing you have to charge (esp in Naija) before use is likely to frustrate your life beyond repair
Such cars are to be used occasionally. If God blesses me, I won't mind purchasing one. It won't be my first car though
1 Like
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by FSolar: 3:36pm
Customs duty inclusive or exclusive
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by micronut(m): 3:36pm
Nice Autojosh the Car writer.. Lol!
Anyway, If you wanna buy one of those Electric cars, you need to learn how to start making money first.
See this article and learn the easiest ways.
http://naijalocals.com.ng/2018/06/06/3-easiest-ways-to-make-money-as-a-graduate-in-nigeria/
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Jsucre(m): 3:36pm
noted. my car account neva reach 300k. anyway, e go reach 1day
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by lordtosan(m): 3:37pm
TigerTears:Pained nigga. I am not responsible for your problems na.
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 3:37pm
person never see light charge phone for 9ja, then na to charge vehicle go come dey possible abi?
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by obaataaokpaewu: 3:38pm
Op, mention me when you have the list of electric cars that sell below #700k
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Bustincole(m): 3:39pm
Noted
Wen the money arrived... i will purcahse any of those cars
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by dannyoungstick(m): 3:39pm
I pity Nigeria in the next 25 years no country will buy fuel again
Since our government dont want to wake up and think about the future they are just going about with rubbish.
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Roilley: 3:40pm
Another thing is that rich people benefiting from petrol/diesel sales would not want this electric cars in Nigeria because it's surely going to affect their business.
1 Like
|Re: 8 Electric Cars That Sells Below N14 Million (PHOTOS) by Dreyl(m): 3:42pm
Nice rides
The Auto Diagnostic Support And Services: Scan, Keys And Reprogramming... / The Auto Diagnostic Support And Services(scan, Keys And Reprogramming ) / S.I.C Investment In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: walata2011(m), uthbabs, Joseph96(m), Atlantaburger1(m), kenuti, Alexanda07(m), lokop1(m), babasolo(m), shallysgirl, Clean2016, Mykcool(m), Papoose269(m), ikeokoye(m), shedybaba44(m), surrogatesng, Alpha2k(m), goldincome(m), bola565, Mikkymacs, mayborne(m), Mcanie, JoshBlack(m), daikale, Abbamizy(m), maipeople(m), PrinceDuro, heywhya, Mythologytips12, talk2saintify(m), omotobi1(f), shereef19, Sofrosh(m), LaifMedia, Bustincole(m), Navodski, Fortissimo502, issyeddy1, seyilee(m), nnamdijonathan(m), Gracealone(m), Maccollins21(m), Ufranklin92(m), OgidiOlu3(m), Galadimabawa and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9