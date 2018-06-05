₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Amagite2: 1:15pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
Millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji is finally set to leave her luxury N500 million Banana Island mansion for her husband's house.
Recall that she hinted she has already gotten married when people slammed her for getting pregnant without being married.
Well, it's apparent that she secretly got married and is set to leave her luxury home to her husband's.
She took to Instagram to share a photo of her bedroom and bathroom, lamenting on how she was going to miss them. She wrote;
"My room! Gosh, not looking forward to leaving it! ��. #beyondblessed
How do you walk away from a bathroom this huge? Let me come and go and cry and then come back! "
Linda bought the Ikoyi house in 2015 and has been leaving with her parents and siblings since then.
Read more; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/linda-ikeji-set-to-leave-her-n500-million-banana-island-mansion-for-her-husbands-house.html
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by fuckerstard: 1:17pm
I hear say na berger her husband get house..
9 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:18pm
how will she leaves a house she got from random politicians dick
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Bluezy13(m): 1:20pm
She finally knows she is incomplete without a man.
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by richeeyo(m): 1:24pm
She was never the owner
Najia bloggers are just like ebola run far when u see them
14 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by itspzpics(m): 1:26pm
Eeehn stay deir nah
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by rosalieene(f): 1:51pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by rosalieene(f): 1:52pm
.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by rossyc(f): 2:01pm
That means she wedded secretly..It's okay.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by CastedGist: 2:06pm
SEE PHOTOS LINDA HUSBAND HOUSE HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/linda-ikeji-set-leave-n500m-banana-island-mansion-husbands-house
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by jessca048(f): 2:29pm
can't the husband move into her house
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by cheddahboy(m): 2:50pm
LI ballin
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by TroubleMaker47(m): 3:38pm
Which husband?
Na u be d priest wey marry dem
Call it what it is joor.
LINDA IKEJI SET TO MOVE INTO HER BABY DADDY'S HOUSE!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by maxiuc(m): 3:38pm
.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Kobicove(m): 3:38pm
Congratulations to her
Whether she has a husband or baby daddy is nobody's business...she's old enough to make decisions for herself
I really do not understand why people are so jealous of this lady
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by theoldpretender: 3:38pm
SEUN
SEUN
SEUN
See how you have missed a golden opportunity?
Seun...ok...there are other fishes in the sea.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by jazinogold(m): 3:38pm
House wey her husband buy for her
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Metuh: 3:39pm
No woman is complete without a man.
I'm glad she realized this.
Her fellow feminists now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by SalamRushdie: 3:39pm
Why wont Mr Ikeji move home instead
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by countsparrow: 3:39pm
Hian!!!
Anybody wey marry this one me no fit punish am o, how u wan take vex for am wey she go feel am sef...
If u no chop, u are doing itself
U no give her money, she no feel am sef
Na wa o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Opinionated: 3:39pm
I remember the time wey this one reign Funso Benson to Linda Ikeji: Sponsor My Wedding
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by lordtosan(m): 3:39pm
After booking space and you realise you have nothing to contribute in the matter.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by JONNYSPUTE(m): 3:40pm
. The sweetness of dick has reformatted her brain.lol
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Professor101(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 3:40pm
Sakamanje! Awon liars.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by cyborg123(m): 3:40pm
She looks so beautiful with that baby bump.
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by yeyerolling: 3:42pm
I just love feminists, after all the strong woman poo, dem go stil go man house go wash plate hahahah
6 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Lilimax(f): 3:42pm
Linda Ikeji, giving heart attack to all her haters
Nne, Chi gi mu anya full time!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by gypsey(m): 3:43pm
what kinda rubbish is this?
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by micronut(m): 3:43pm
Lol... Linda finally...
|Re: Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House by Nairalandmentor(m): 3:43pm
Hmmm, feminist won't like this story. Oya over to them
