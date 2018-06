Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linda Ikeji Set To Leave Her N500M Banana Island Mansion For Her Husband's House (8333 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji is finally set to leave her luxury N500 million Banana Island mansion for her husband's house.



Recall that she hinted she has already gotten married when people slammed her for getting pregnant without being married.



Well, it's apparent that she secretly got married and is set to leave her luxury home to her husband's.



She took to Instagram to share a photo of her bedroom and bathroom, lamenting on how she was going to miss them. She wrote;



"My room! Gosh, not looking forward to leaving it! ��. #beyondblessed



How do you walk away from a bathroom this huge? Let me come and go and cry and then come back! "



Linda bought the Ikoyi house in 2015 and has been leaving with her parents and siblings since then.





I hear say na berger her husband get house.. 9 Likes

how will she leaves a house she got from random politicians dick 2 Likes

She finally knows she is incomplete without a man. 3 Likes

She was never the owner

Najia bloggers are just like ebola run far when u see them 14 Likes

Eeehn stay deir nah

That means she wedded secretly..It's okay.





can't the husband move into her house 1 Like

LI ballin

husband?

Na u be d priest wey marry dem



Call it what it is joor.



LINDA IKEJI SET TO MOVE INTO HER BABY DADDY'S HOUSE! WhichNa u be d priest wey marry demCall it what it is joor. 11 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to her



Whether she has a husband or baby daddy is nobody's business...she's old enough to make decisions for herself



I really do not understand why people are so jealous of this lady 3 Likes

See how you have missed a golden opportunity?



Seun...ok...there are other fishes in the sea. 1 Like 1 Share

House wey her husband buy for her







I'm glad she realized this.





Her fellow feminists now. No woman is complete without a man.I'm glad she realized this.Her fellow feminists now. 1 Like 1 Share

Why wont Mr Ikeji move home instead 1 Like 1 Share

Anybody wey marry this one me no fit punish am o, how u wan take vex for am wey she go feel am sef...



If u no chop, u are doing itself

U no give her money, she no feel am sef



Na wa o 5 Likes 1 Share

After booking space and you realise you have nothing to contribute in the matter.

. The sweetness of dick has reformatted her brain.lol . The sweetness of dick has reformatted her brain.lol

Sakamanje! Awon liars.



She looks so beautiful with that baby bump. She looks so beautiful with that baby bump. 1 Like

I just love feminists, after all the strong woman poo, dem go stil go man house go wash plate hahahah 6 Likes



Nne, Chi gi mu anya full time! Linda Ikeji, giving heart attack to all her hatersNne, Chi gi mu anya full time! 6 Likes 1 Share

what kinda rubbish is this?





