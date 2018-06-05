From; Amagitesblog.com



Millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji is finally set to leave her luxury N500 million Banana Island mansion for her husband's house.



Recall that she hinted she has already gotten married when people slammed her for getting pregnant without being married.



Well, it's apparent that she secretly got married and is set to leave her luxury home to her husband's.



She took to Instagram to share a photo of her bedroom and bathroom, lamenting on how she was going to miss them. She wrote;



"My room! Gosh, not looking forward to leaving it! ��. #beyondblessed



How do you walk away from a bathroom this huge? Let me come and go and cry and then come back! "



Linda bought the Ikoyi house in 2015 and has been leaving with her parents and siblings since then.





Read more;





Cc; Lalasticlala Millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji is finally set to leave her luxury N500 million Banana Island mansion for her husband's house.Recall that she hinted she has already gotten married when people slammed her for getting pregnant without being married.Well, it's apparent that she secretly got married and is set to leave her luxury home to her husband's.She took to Instagram to share a photo of her bedroom and bathroom, lamenting on how she was going to miss them. She wrote;Linda bought the Ikoyi house in 2015 and has been leaving with her parents and siblings since then.Read more; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/linda-ikeji-set-to-leave-her-n500-million-banana-island-mansion-for-her-husbands-house.html Cc; Lalasticlala 1 Share