SOMETIMES, a compliment from her doesn’t give you a free pass to sex, “oh you look cute” MAYBE cos you do, “hmm, you smell nice” MAYBE it’s just because you do ��‍♂️



That's true





I am coming lemme go and think what i will tell this conjified and codeine ingesting youth,that think that way in the first place...





Things just getting more complicated these dayz sef....



Nnamdi should produce a greenlight, girls can show guys they are interested in...



Because if a guy make a move after compliment he is sex-starved and an animal, if he takes no action he is a dundee fan or gay

its just a mere compliment and it doesn't relates to sex in anyway, she might not even fancy or like you in anyway.

Gbam! Blame it on d society tho...





Oversabi dey worry some people sef. Mayorkun should sit down and be quiet, nobody needs his lecture/opinion.

Na so

GASKIYA

Sometimes it does and you just have to take it up from there. Aimoye one night stand that started with a simple "oh, you look cute".

Oboy take ur career serious and leave this advisory role 2 Likes

A mistake most men make. Men are yet to realize this.

Girls never do u segee before abi,continue 1 Like

myners007:

Oboy take ur career serious and leave this advisory role

Charity begins at home.., concentrate on your career and leave this dude the heck alone!

can someone shut dis boy up

Who's this slowpoke to tell me how to live my life?



Because be dishes out rubbish songs for a mediocre populace he feels he can become a moral judge?



I would have sex with whomsoever I want. In fact the moment a girl compliments me I'd mount her immediately.



ozwor. 1 Like

Mr mayorkun so you no understand the meaning of greenlight

Have you ever met Veronica, Veronica who stays at Allen avenue... I think not.

You're right, and to girls a compliment from OK m him doesn't mean he should be doing it everyday 1 Like

Sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn't. Something must start somehow. It started in Naples.

Tell em

Rubbish , Just like saying the traffic light showing yellow light means we shouldn't switch on our car in anticipation of green light. 1 Like 1 Share

full stop

nairaman66:





Sorry to disappoint ya. Im top of my game already

You can't put the whole blame on men. Especially those who live in places like Nigeria were women chose to flash light from a torchlight with dead battery and colored glass instead of speaking their mind. 1 Like

I almost told someone his sneakers looked nice because damn they were so damn nice but then I had to refrain from doing so as he could've read another meaning to it since people read meaning to everything these days.

No na Ababio text book she want. Common will u go and sit down

myners007:

Oboy take ur career serious and leave this advisory role

Thanks boss.. Thanks boss..