|Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Muckross1122(m): 1:40pm
Dmw act "Mayorkun" took to his twitter page to enlighten his male followers that getting a compliment from a lady doesn't mean she wants to have sex.
He Wrote:
SOMETIMES, a compliment from her doesn’t give you a free pass to sex, “oh you look cute” MAYBE cos you do, “hmm, you smell nice” MAYBE it’s just because you do ��♂️
Source:
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/a-compliment-from-a-girl-doesnt-give-you-a-free-pass-to-sex-mayorkun-says/
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by itspzpics(m): 1:47pm
That's true
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by kpaofame: 3:55pm
I am coming lemme go and think what i will tell this conjified and codeine ingesting youth,that think that way in the first place...
Things just getting more complicated these dayz sef....
Nnamdi should produce a greenlight, girls can show guys they are interested in...
Because if a guy make a move after compliment he is sex-starved and an animal, if he takes no action he is a dundee fan or gay
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by BuzzRay(m): 3:55pm
its just a mere compliment and it doesn't relates to sex in anyway, she might not even fancy or like you in anyway.
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by beautyhound(m): 3:56pm
Gbam! Blame it on d society tho...
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by omooba969(m): 3:56pm
Mayorkun should sit down and be quiet, nobody needs his lecture/opinion.
Oversabi dey worry some people sef.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by lowgeorge(m): 3:56pm
Na so
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Sulemanial: 3:56pm
GASKIYA
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by CastedGist: 3:56pm
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by pafo(m): 3:56pm
Sometimes it does and you just have to take it up from there. Aimoye one night stand that started with a simple "oh, you look cute".
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by myners007: 3:56pm
Oboy take ur career serious and leave this advisory role
2 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:57pm
A mistake most men make. Men are yet to realize this.
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Abbeynomics: 3:57pm
Girls never do u segee before abi,continue
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by nairaman66(m): 3:57pm
myners007:
Charity begins at home.., concentrate on your career and leave this dude the heck alone!
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by younglleo(m): 3:57pm
can someone shut dis boy up
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by TheUbermensch: 3:57pm
Who's this slowpoke to tell me how to live my life?
Because be dishes out rubbish songs for a mediocre populace he feels he can become a moral judge?
I would have sex with whomsoever I want. In fact the moment a girl compliments me I'd mount her immediately.
ozwor.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Adewalefae(m): 3:58pm
Mr mayorkun so you no understand the meaning of greenlight
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Fuadeiza(m): 3:58pm
Have you ever met Veronica, Veronica who stays at Allen avenue... I think not.
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Jasen1(m): 3:58pm
You're right, and to girls a compliment from OK m him doesn't mean he should be doing it everyday
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by edgecution(m): 3:59pm
Sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn't. Something must start somehow. It started in Naples.
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Speakdatruth: 3:59pm
Tell em
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Khodorkovsky(m): 3:59pm
Rubbish , Just like saying the traffic light showing yellow light means we shouldn't switch on our car in anticipation of green light.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by chukwukahenry(m): 4:00pm
full stop
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by myners007: 4:00pm
nairaman66:Sorry to disappoint ya. Im top of my game already
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Tallesty1(m): 4:00pm
You can't put the whole blame on men. Especially those who live in places like Nigeria were women chose to flash light from a torchlight with dead battery and colored glass instead of speaking their mind.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by Amberon11: 4:00pm
I almost told someone his sneakers looked nice because damn they were so damn nice but then I had to refrain from doing so as he could've read another meaning to it since people read meaning to everything these days.
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by dcosmosboy(m): 4:01pm
No na Ababio text book she want. Common will u go and sit down
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by omooba969(m): 4:02pm
myners007:
Thanks boss..
|Re: Mayorkun: "A Compliment From A Girl Doesn't Give You A Free Pass To Sex" by nairaman66(m): 4:02pm
myners007:
Congrats then! Stay top your game and let mayorkun handle his business. Cheers
