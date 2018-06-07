Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) (4505 Views)

Source: After 13 years of waiting,a Nigerian lady named Onyi has welcomed triplets.Congratulations to her.Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/nigerian-lady-welcomes-triplets-after.html?m=1 3 Likes 1 Share

This God is too much ooo...





No one can quantify the amount of joy the mother and husband would feel after the delivery. 13 Likes

well d woman iz big enuff to cari d Load..







Way maker



Miracle worker



Promise keeper



Light in the darkness



My God



That is who you are.........*sing till fade*





For the Expectant mothers, May God Almighty grant your heart desires as you receive your bundles of joy soon (1, 2, 3, 4 babies at once, tell God how many you want!)

Just believe in God and everyone will celebrate with you sooner than you expected.

I can see a huge smile on your face around 9 months time.

#BELIEVE



N.B:......and when it happens, contact MANNABBQandGRILLS for some delicious Barbecue at your naming ceremony....Osheey!!!



Congrats Madam Onyi. Singing For the 2nd time TODAY....For the, May God Almighty grant your heart desires as you receive your bundles of joy soon (1, 2, 3, 4 babies at once, tell God how many you want!)Just believe in God and everyone will celebrate with you sooner than you expected.I can see a huge smile on your face around 9 months time.#BELIEVECongrats Madam Onyi. 18 Likes 4 Shares

IVF.... if u know you know... Congratulations Ma'm 5 Likes 1 Share

wow,,, congrat to the woman





What a miracle

hope d husband is still around

I want triplets too. 1 Like

Na full stop be this.







13 years? Khai, anybody that said you will remain barren for life will be alive to witness your victory.

IVF package

Congrats 3 Likes







This is so funny but danm true!!!!



i claim it for my family in Jesus name, Amen

God is too great...

The patient dog eats the fattest meat..

Allahu Akbar..... but na IVF 1 Like

God is great

oathman:

IVF.... if u know you know... Congratulations Ma'm I do I do

Congrats

I use you as point of contact to all the women out who are looking for the fruit of the womb. God will help them all. 3 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:

Singing For the 2nd time TODAY....





DrObum:

IVF package

Congrats



Even if na NFF...as far as God has ended her barrenness and tears...it's a welcome development...a big congrats to her





No be everybody dey successful with IVF now...and no be everyone fit afford am Even if na NFF...as far as God has ended her barrenness and tears...it's a welcome development...a big congrats to herNo be everybody dey successful with IVF now...and no be everyone fit afford am 2 Likes

Thank You Jesus Christ!

THAT'S THE MIRACLE IN ISLAM... ALLAHU AKBAR

never say never

Congrats

thank God for her

I hope her hubby won't abandon her just like the other man from.................I no mention name oo