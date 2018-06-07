₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by emekabros2: 6:50pm
After 13 years of waiting,a Nigerian lady named Onyi has welcomed triplets.Congratulations to her.
Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/nigerian-lady-welcomes-triplets-after.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:52pm
This God is too much ooo...
No one can quantify the amount of joy the mother and husband would feel after the delivery.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by inoki247: 9:13pm
well d woman iz big enuff to cari d Load..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:13pm
Singing For the 2nd time TODAY....
Way maker
Miracle worker
Promise keeper
Light in the darkness
My God
That is who you are.........*sing till fade*
For the Expectant mothers, May God Almighty grant your heart desires as you receive your bundles of joy soon (1, 2, 3, 4 babies at once, tell God how many you want!)
Just believe in God and everyone will celebrate with you sooner than you expected.
I can see a huge smile on your face around 9 months time.
#BELIEVE
N.B:......and when it happens, contact MANNABBQandGRILLS for some delicious Barbecue at your naming ceremony....Osheey!!!
Congrats Madam Onyi.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by oathman(m): 9:13pm
IVF.... if u know you know... Congratulations Ma'm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by ybnlpyton123: 9:13pm
wow,,, congrat to the woman
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Loanrt: 9:13pm
What a miracle
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by somto10: 9:13pm
hope d husband is still around
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Shortyy(f): 9:13pm
I want triplets too.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by lofty900(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by 234GT(m): 9:13pm
Na full stop be this.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:13pm
Wawu! 13 years? Khai, anybody that said you will remain barren for life will be alive to witness your victory.
Wawu! 13 years? Khai, anybody that said you will remain barren for life will be alive to witness your victory.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by DrObum(m): 9:14pm
IVF package
Congrats
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Wobey: 9:14pm
This is so funny but danm true!!!!
This is so funny but danm true!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by GALATICOS3015: 9:15pm
i claim it for my family in Jesus name, Amen
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Newpride(m): 9:16pm
God is too great...
The patient dog eats the fattest meat..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Goodnuel(m): 9:16pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 9:16pm
Allahu Akbar..... but na IVF
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by rezzy: 9:16pm
God is great
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Hakeem12(m): 9:16pm
oathman:I do
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by kushercain: 9:16pm
Congrats
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Celestyn8213: 9:16pm
I use you as point of contact to all the women out who are looking for the fruit of the womb. God will help them all.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by iSpread: 9:19pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:You'll be singing it everyday.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by blazer2018: 9:19pm
DrObum:
Even if na NFF...as far as God has ended her barrenness and tears...it's a welcome development...a big congrats to her
No be everybody dey successful with IVF now...and no be everyone fit afford am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by kurt09(m): 9:19pm
Thank You Jesus Christ!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Sulemanial: 9:20pm
THAT'S THE MIRACLE IN ISLAM... ALLAHU AKBAR
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Dutchey(m): 9:20pm
never say never
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Eddieuwe(m): 9:21pm
Congrats
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by slawomir: 9:21pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by sabi99(m): 9:23pm
thank God for her
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by valnosky(m): 9:25pm
I hope her hubby won't abandon her just like the other man from.................I no mention name oo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Welcomes Triplets After 13yrs Of Waiting(photos) by Hafug: 9:26pm
Thank God
