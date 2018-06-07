₦airaland Forum

Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 09:48 PM

Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen'

Celebrities

Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Lautechgossip(m): 7:10pm
​Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji don waka reach home.

The actress who has been on the move since early this year has finally returned home.

She showed off her beautiful welcome gift to fans on the social media today as she arrived Lagos Nigeria.

The actress who obviously loves the way she was portrayed as a Queen in the painting can’t keep calm.

Excitement is written all over her.

See the full portrait below

http://kikiotolu.com/genevieve-nnaji-receives-art-painting-as-welcome-gift-from-fans-as-she-arrives-lagos-photos/

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by gotousa2013: 9:19pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by swiz123(m): 9:19pm
When will she gush over her husband.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Newpride(m): 9:20pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by chukwukahenry(m): 9:20pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by chuksanambra: 9:20pm
Look at NwaAmaikpe at the back with his dreadlocks looking like spoiled indomie.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:20pm
The artist/artists did some very good work with that painting

Genevive: What an AGELESS BEAUTY.
Few of the Nigerian actress around I respect so much.

..........can you see a hardworking actress here?
Busy since January working, while the others are doing their acting everywhere online, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc.

THUMBS up for the Lady wey sabi!
#RESPECT

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by zanebaddo(m): 9:20pm
the day I will leave this my job with peanut for a better one....eh

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by ibkayee(f): 9:20pm
I love me some Genny, beautiful woman kiss

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Tos87(m): 9:20pm
Beautiful woman, always Young.
What a smile kiss kiss kiss
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by simplemach(m): 9:20pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by ozy4christ(f): 9:20pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by mimicious(f): 9:20pm
Just the way you are..
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Yemicrakz1: 9:21pm
I still won't vote for buhari

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Horlaboy51: 9:21pm
I repeat Nigeria won't get 3 point in World Cup .. Iceland currently trashing Ghana
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by BUHARImyDOG: 9:21pm
I will marry you genny I love you
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Rexnegro(m): 9:21pm
ok then gush well well
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by valnosky(m): 9:21pm
Ageless lady

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by 360great(m): 9:21pm
i just love this lady

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by chukwukahenry(m): 9:21pm
but why she wear dat koi koi wey want break her leg?

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by latestmodel(m): 9:21pm
See how beautiful she is will very minimal make-up. I admire her a lot and Stephanie Linus. They are silent achievers. Another woman I love is Nse Ikpe Etim.

Not the noise makers that won't allow us rest with their boobs everywhere on display say na actress them be.

Lemme not shake table.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by eleojo23: 9:22pm
BUHARImyDOG:
I will marry you genny I love you
Wake up!
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by drezzyx(m): 9:22pm
This woman no dey old ni?

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Andrella51(f): 9:22pm
my woman crush

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by jendhorlee(m): 9:22pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by aston406: 9:23pm
Dope art.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Hafug: 9:23pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by MOSICATED5(m): 9:23pm
Pretty Lady. But the painting doesn't look like her in my eyes
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by IME1: 9:23pm
embarassed awww

lipsrsealed NL and the word gushes eh undecided

Nice art

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Loanrt: 9:23pm
fake queens
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by Bigii(m): 9:24pm
swiz123:
When will she gush over her husband.

When the time is right tongue
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' by rs172(m): 9:24pm
swiz123:
When will she gush over her husband.







When you stop taking panadol for peoples headache.

