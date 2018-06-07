Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji Gushes Over Painting From Fan That Portrays Her As A 'Queen' (8076 Views)

The actress who has been on the move since early this year has finally returned home.



She showed off her beautiful welcome gift to fans on the social media today as she arrived Lagos Nigeria.



The actress who obviously loves the way she was portrayed as a Queen in the painting can’t keep calm.



Excitement is written all over her.



See the full portrait below



When will she gush over her husband. 3 Likes 1 Share







Look at NwaAmaikpe at the back with his dreadlocks looking like spoiled indomie. 4 Likes

The artist/artists did some very good work with that painting



Genevive: What an AGELESS BEAUTY.

Few of the Nigerian actress around I respect so much.



*Quote*

The actress who has been on the move since early this year has finally returned home *Unquote*



..........can you see a hardworking actress here?

Busy since January working, while the others are doing their acting everywhere online, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc.



THUMBS up for the Lady wey sabi!

#RESPECT 3 Likes 1 Share

the day I will leave this my job with peanut for a better one....eh 1 Like

I love me some Genny, beautiful woman 1 Like



What a smile Beautiful woman, always Young.What a smile

Just the way you are..

I still won't vote for buhari 1 Like

I repeat Nigeria won't get 3 point in World Cup .. Iceland currently trashing Ghana

I will marry you genny I love you

Ageless lady 1 Like

i just love this lady 1 Like

but why she wear dat koi koi wey want break her leg?

See how beautiful she is will very minimal make-up. I admire her a lot and Stephanie Linus. They are silent achievers. Another woman I love is Nse Ikpe Etim.



Not the noise makers that won't allow us rest with their boobs everywhere on display say na actress them be.



Lemme not shake table. 4 Likes

BUHARImyDOG:

I will marry you genny I love you Wake up! Wake up!

This woman no dey old ni? 1 Like

my woman crush 1 Like

Dope art.

Pretty Lady. But the painting doesn't look like her in my eyes

NL and the word gushes eh



Nice art awwwNL and the word gushes ehNice art 1 Share

fake queens

swiz123:

When will she gush over her husband.

When the time is right When the time is right