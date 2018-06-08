Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top Ten Universities In Africa 2019 - Qs' Rankings (4292 Views)

The Top Ten Universities In The World 2017/2018. / Ten Universities With The Fastest Academic Calender 2016 / Top Ten Universities With Finest V.cs???? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Uchechi Moses





The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings for 2019, its fifteenth edition, has been released and 17 African universities were ranked in the top 1000 globally. Unsurprisingly, South African universities were the majority as they constitute 53% of the top universities in Africa. They are eight other universities jointly ranked at the 10th position.



The QS ranking of universities is one of the three globally recognised higher education ranking agency. The other two are: ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities) & The Times Education (THE) ranking organisations.



1. University of Cape Town

Sitting on the slopes of the Table Mountain, University of Cape Town is South Africa's oldest university. The university is Africa's leading university and has been the top for many years across the three ranking agencies. Tied at 200th position globally with Stockholm University in the QS rankings' 2019.



2. University of Witwatersrand



Popularly known as "Wits" and based in different parts of South Africa's largest city - Johannesburg - is one of the country's top tertiary education institutions. Jointly ranked the 381st university globally and with less than a percent of her students being categorised as international out of circa 40, 000 students.



3. Stellenbosch University



Located in the town of Stellenbosch not far from cape Town, she is yet another intellectual power from the South of Africa. Ranked within the top 50 BRICS universities by the QS, she is ranked 450th globally.



4. The American University Cairo



One of the highest ranked universities in the Arab region, the American University Cairo possesses Egypt's largest English language library collection. The American University Cairo is ranked 420th globally.



5. Cairo University



As odd as it is, she is not located in Cairo. Rather, she is located southwest of the Nile River in Giza. Ranked 11th in the Arab region. Cairo University, formerly known as Fouad University, is one of Egypt's largest universities and the second oldest higher education institution. With three Nobel laureates as alumni, she is amongst the top 50 schools by enrolment globally.



6. University of Johannesburg



Fondly called UJ by students and alumni, she is one of South Africa's largest universities by enrolment. Formed in 2006 as a result of the merger between Rand Afrikaans University, Technikon Witwatersrand and the Soweto and East Rand campuses of Vista University. Previously in the 601 - 650 category globally, now up to 551 - 560. The youngest South African university to be featured in the QS' rankings.



7. University of Pretoria



With over 50, 000 students and more research output than any other higher education institution in South Africa, Pretoria as she called in official publications is one of the nation's top universities. Formed in 1908 and ranks 560 - 570 globally.



8. Ain Shams University



With circa 180, 000 students in 15 faculties, ASM is one of Egypt’s largest universities. Situated in Cairo, and established in 1950, she is ranked 17th in the Arab region by QS in 2018 and currently ranks 701 – 750 globally.

University of Kwa-Zulu Natal



Yet another topnotch university from the southern part of Africa. With five campuses in the Kwa-Zulu region southeast of the country, she is another young institution. Formed as a result of a merger in 2004 between University of Natal and University of Durban-Westville and ranks 751 - 800 in the world.



=10. Al Akhawayn University Ifrane



The money intended to clean an oil spill was used to establish the university as wind, thankfully, blew the spill away. Established in 1995 and the last African university in 801 - 900 globally. Located in Ifrane, 70km from the imperial city of Fez. It is the youngest university on the list.



=10. Al Azhar University



Egypt's oldest degree university, located in Cairo and amongst the prestigious in the Islamic world. Founded in the 10th century and linked to the Al Azhar Mosque. It is one of the prestigious place of learning in the Muslim world.



=10. Alexandria University



Gained its name as a result of the Egyptian revolution in 1952, before which was known as Farouk University. Created in 1938 as a satellite campus of Fouad University (now known as Cairo University) and made a separate entity in 1942. Currently the second largest university in the country and ranks 14th in the QS' Arab Region survey in 2018.



=10. Assiut University



Created in 1957 as the first university in Upper Egypt. Located in the city of Assiut; with 16 faculties and three institutes, she offers courses in both Arabic and English.



=10. North-West University



Another South African university formed as a result of a merger in 2004 - between Potchefstroom Christian for Higher Education and the University of North West (formerly known as University of Bophuthatswana). The merger made it one of South Africa's largest with over 60, 000 students. Home to eight faculties and with three campuses across the Gauteng and North West regions of the country.



=10. Rhodes University



Named after British business mogul - Cecil Rhodes - and located in the Eastern Cape Province - the oldest in the province. One of South African smallest universities by enrolment, she had 8, 000 students in 2015.



=10. University of Nairobi



Originally founded as the Royal Technical College in 1956, and is East Africa's top university and of the largest in Kenya. The Nairobi University became part of the University of East Africa in 1963 and was made a degree awarding institution in 1970 after being separated from the group. Which later had University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Makerere University, Uganda as separate entities.



=10. The University of Western Cape



Founded in 1959 and located in the Bellville suburb of Cape Town. She is noted for her history of creative struggle against oppression, discrimination and disadvantage.



http://www.jarushub.com/top-ten-universities-in-africa-2019-qs-rankings/



The University of Cape Town

Al-Azhar University

Alexandria University

University of Nairobi



cc: Lalasticlala & Mynd44. 9.Yet another topnotch university from the southern part of Africa. With five campuses in the Kwa-Zulu region southeast of the country, she is another young institution. Formed as a result of a merger in 2004 between University of Natal and University of Durban-Westville and ranks 751 - 800 in the world.=10.The money intended to clean an oil spill was used to establish the university as wind, thankfully, blew the spill away. Established in 1995 and the last African university in 801 - 900 globally. Located in Ifrane, 70km from the imperial city of Fez. It is the youngest university on the list.=10.Egypt's oldest degree university, located in Cairo and amongst the prestigious in the Islamic world. Founded in the 10th century and linked to the Al Azhar Mosque. It is one of the prestigious place of learning in the Muslim world.=10.Gained its name as a result of the Egyptian revolution in 1952, before which was known as Farouk University. Created in 1938 as a satellite campus of Fouad University (now known as Cairo University) and made a separate entity in 1942. Currently the second largest university in the country and ranks 14th in the QS' Arab Region survey in 2018.=10.Created in 1957 as the first university in Upper Egypt. Located in the city of Assiut; with 16 faculties and three institutes, she offers courses in both Arabic and English.=10.Another South African university formed as a result of a merger in 2004 - between Potchefstroom Christian for Higher Education and the University of North West (formerly known as University of Bophuthatswana). The merger made it one of South Africa's largest with over 60, 000 students. Home to eight faculties and with three campuses across the Gauteng and North West regions of the country.=10.Named after British business mogul - Cecil Rhodes - and located in the Eastern Cape Province - the oldest in the province. One of South African smallest universities by enrolment, she had 8, 000 students in 2015.=10.Originally founded as the Royal Technical College in 1956, and is East Africa's top university and of the largest in Kenya. The Nairobi University became part of the University of East Africa in 1963 and was made a degree awarding institution in 1970 after being separated from the group. Which later had University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Makerere University, Uganda as separate entities.=10.Founded in 1959 and located in the Bellville suburb of Cape Town. She is noted for her history of creative struggle against oppression, discrimination and disadvantage.The University of Cape TownAl-Azhar UniversityAlexandria UniversityUniversity of Nairobicc: Lalasticlala & Mynd44.

It's a pity to see that no Nigerian university made the list. This shows how backward the country's education is. And maybe the more reason why universities here breeds more Yahoo boys instead of productive graduates. 7 Likes

JARUSHUB’S TAKE



No Nigerian university in the most popular universities’ and well-balanced across various fields ranking indicator globally*. South Africa and Egypt with the exception of Kenya have proved that they are the undisputed bastions of higher education on the continent. The first eight are in the top 801+ and are relatively cheaper than most of the unranked schools some Nigerians enrol to obtain “quality” education. What does this mean? It is better to enrol at a top ranked institution that is more affordable than an unranked or lowly ranked university that is expensive.



What more? South Africa made the



*: The ARWU favours scientific disciplines than humanities or commercial disciplines. Also, one of the methodology in the ARWU is the number of Nobel prizes & Fields' Medals her staff has won. No Nigerian university in the most popular universities’ and well-balanced across various fields ranking indicator globally*. South Africa and Egypt with the exception of Kenya have proved that they are the undisputed bastions of higher education on the continent. The first eight are in the top 801+ and are relatively cheaper than most of the unranked schools some Nigerians enrol to obtain “quality” education. What does this mean? It is better to enrol at a top ranked institution that is more affordable than an unranked or lowly ranked university that is expensive.What more? South Africa made the JarusHub’s list of 6 countries that offer top class education at affordable rates and less immigration hassles *: The ARWU favours scientific disciplines than humanities or commercial disciplines. Also, one of the methodology in the ARWU is the number of Nobel prizes & Fields' Medals her staff has won. 2 Likes

we should stop deceiving ourselves, there's no Education in Nigeria 11 Likes

This QS though. I don't know why they never consider Nigerian universities. Times considers a number of Nigerian universities and their methodologies aren't very dissimilar.

HigherEd:

This QS though. I don't know why they never consider Nigerian universities. Times considers a number of Nigerian universities and their methodologies aren't very dissimilar.

Before a Nigerian university is listed, the University of Ghana and even Makerere University will have to be included. Ghanaians, Rwandans, Batswanas, and Kenyans should complain not Nigerians.



Talking about methodologies, what's the percentage of foreign students in top Nigerian universities? Before a Nigerian university is listed, the University of Ghana and even Makerere University will have to be included. Ghanaians, Rwandans, Batswanas, and Kenyans should complain not Nigerians.Talking about methodologies, what's the percentage of foreign students in top Nigerian universities? 4 Likes





























Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs Some giant of Africa!Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs

The dominance of South African Universities here is embarrassing



OAU, UI, ABU.....maybe UNN, our own "Ivy League" universities should sit up! 2 Likes

Double post.



BTW, Lalasticlala, what do you think?

MartinCorridon:

The dominance of South African Universities here is embarrassing



OAU, UI, ABU.....maybe UNN, our own "Ivy League" universities should sit up! They better sit up instead of intimidating students unnecessary They better sit up instead of intimidating students unnecessary 3 Likes

Yet somebody was celebrating University of Ibadan for topping 1000th university in the world. Common Africa dem non join 4 Likes

asuustrike2009:

Yet somebody was celebrating University of Ibadan for topping 1000th university in the world. Common Africa dem non join

You are making a mistake here. The QS' rankings is different from The Times Higher Education rankings which ranked UI as Nigeria's best and 801+ globally in her previous survey. There's no way a Nigerian university will be included in the top 1000 globally and not make top ten in Africa.



However, unlike The Times Higher Education whose methodology is different and highly subjective, the QS' ranking is fair and covers considerably hard core scientific fields, humanities social sciences. For instance, LSE has had poor rankings until recently when the methodology was changed to cover social sciences and she skyrocketed to the top 50. Hitherto, she was below the top 100 globally.



Both QS and THE differ greatly from the ARWU which favours hard core scientific fields and uses Nobel prizes and the Fields' medals as part of her criteria in ranking universities.



All three (ARWU, QS and THE) are the globally recognised ranking organisations for higher education. You are making a mistake here. The QS' rankings is different from The Times Higher Education rankings which ranked UI as Nigeria's best and 801+ globally in her previous survey. There's no way a Nigerian university will be included in the top 1000 globally and not make top ten in Africa.However, unlike The Times Higher Education whose methodology is different and highly subjective, the QS' ranking is fair and covers considerably hard core scientific fields, humanities social sciences. For instance, LSE has had poor rankings until recently when the methodology was changed to cover social sciences and she skyrocketed to the top 50. Hitherto, she was below the top 100 globally.Both QS and THE differ greatly from the ARWU which favours hard core scientific fields and uses Nobel prizes and the Fields' medals as part of her criteria in ranking universities.All three (ARWU, QS and THE) are the globally recognised ranking organisations for higher education.

Rilwayne001:

It's a pity to see that no Nigerian university made the list. This shows how backward the country's education is. And maybe the more reason why universities here breeds more Yahoo boys instead of productive graduates.





You were expecting to see Nigerian university?

With our syllabus that's as old as fossils.



Why are they plenty in 10th position? You were expecting to see Nigerian university?With our syllabus that's as old as fossils.Why are they plenty in 10th position? 1 Like





Nigeria does not have a standard university





Giant of shitholism producing graduates with ancient knowledge and theory





Correct listNigeria does not have a standard universityGiant of shitholism producing graduates with ancient knowledge and theory 1 Like 1 Share

Hahaha

asuustrike2009:

Yet somebody was celebrating University of Ibadan for topping 1000th university in the world. Common Africa dem non join



Don't take such lists serious



As one of Africa's largest . Nigeria should have a school in top 100 for a start Don't take such lists seriousAs one of Africa's largest . Nigeria should have a school in top 100 for a start

Buhari should be ashamed of himself





"University Of Ibadan, UI Ranked Among 1000 Top Universities In The World + Check The Best In Nigeria"



Full List Will shock you : https://www.4icu.org/ng/

"University Of Ibadan, UI Ranked Among 1000 Top Universities In The World + Check The Best In Nigeria" 1 Share

k



so no private Nigerian university..



doomed country



no Nigerian politician and pastor may make heaven 1 Like

what we have in nigeria cannot be regarded as education 1 Like

When will Nigeria Universities start making Top 10 in Africa. Poor

ednut1:

what we have in nigeria cannot be regarded as education



if they ban internet in Nigeria,, we are doomed if they ban internet in Nigeria,, we are doomed 1 Like

Ebonyi State University not on the list





Mtcheeew... 1 Like

Kudos to the South African Universities on the list.

I pity our education here in nigeria. But it is to be expected when there are more places of worship than educational institutions in a country.

South Africa and Egypt owns the list.

https://answersafrica.com/top-50-universities-in-africa-latest-rankings.html



Nigeria is well represented in above list



https://www.nigerianinfopedia.com/top-100-best-universities-africa-see-nigeria-falls/



Check this list for Nigerian universities





https://africa-facts.org/top-50-universities-in-africa/ Nigeria is well represented in above listCheck this list for Nigerian universities