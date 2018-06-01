₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Angelanest: 8:24pm On Jun 07
The fight against indecent dressing by the management of Imo State University (IMSU), has taken its full course on campus with the warning that improperly dressed students will henceforth not allowed into the campus. According to Elijah, all personnel of the school security at the main Gate, Extension and Back gate have stepped-up their operations by monitoring students closely even to the extent of going to classes to check if there is any student who is dressed against the rule of the school and has succeeded in sneaking into the lecture halls.
It was observed that the school management has considered indecent dressing as a capital offense in the campus and has decided to go tough on students putting on crazy jeans, crazy hairstyles, and those who put on slippers to campus.
Hence, students who are caught in the act have their crazy and seductive wears torn into pieces and after wards prevented from entering the campus.
The school deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Prof. Nkwam Uwaoma have taken the lead as he was spotted recently enforcing the regulation at different points, from the school Front gate to the Extension.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/imsu-management-goes-tough-on-indecent-dressing.html
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by opera1(m): 8:28pm On Jun 07
Where dat guy come dey run dey go?
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by PHC1stBorn(m): 8:29pm On Jun 07
Yeah, I like this. It's a welcome development
Angelanest:
Not enough punitive measure to curb such an immodest dressing habit, rather offenders should be suspended for a year session, this will go a long way in restoring sanity in d campus
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by naijacentric(m): 9:35pm On Jun 07
Glorified secondary school
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by damtan: 9:40pm On Jun 07
who cares??
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Jabarzee(m): 9:46pm On Jun 07
am sure Nina is above this law
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Tonymegabush1(m): 9:51pm On Jun 07
They shouldn't have included slippers in2 dia list cus me I like rocking slippers
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by wildcatter23(m): 10:36pm On Jun 07
Nigerians have always been guilty of chasing shadow instead of substance.
This is a glorified secondary school
Come and strip me
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Bossontop(m): 10:36pm On Jun 07
All d show offs be lyk......whhhaaaa?
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:36pm On Jun 07
IMSU the good old days in 2002 when i joined the Non Academic Student Union
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by iambabaG: 10:36pm On Jun 07
This is Nigeria.. where after all the talk about irrelevancies.. we are worse off!
When would we start focusing on what really matters?
And don’t tell me you dress the way you want to be addressed.. Then Zuckerburg would be a poverty stricken bastard; but we know better.
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by NaijaMutant(f): 10:37pm On Jun 07
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by adzer: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Imsu needs assurance.
#thisisNigeria
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by TheUbermensch: 10:37pm On Jun 07
See as dah guy dey gbees.
E no go look were e dey go.
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by katunboy: 10:38pm On Jun 07
I am sure it won't last for long.. Just some days now and dey wi
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by katunboy: 10:38pm On Jun 07
I am sure it won't last for long.. Just some days now and dey will get tired.
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by tunary(m): 10:38pm On Jun 07
Strip them off they'll learn their lesson
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Jimmy231: 10:38pm On Jun 07
Tonymegabush1:when there papa never buy them slippers of 12k before. Poverty thinking
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Shortyy(f): 10:38pm On Jun 07
Lol my Alma Mata. Those gatemen can disgrace somebody ehn
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Chloe88(f): 10:39pm On Jun 07
imsu of all school
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:39pm On Jun 07
Why is that boy with a bible running away? This is the type of guys that wee in their pants when they hear gunshots
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by akeentech(m): 10:39pm On Jun 07
I always remember Imo for image (statue)
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by decatalyst(m): 10:39pm On Jun 07
Jabarzee:
Who is NINA?
Is she the new class captain?
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by ffo(m): 10:40pm On Jun 07
That is a good one, at least gradually decency is finding its way back to the society. I wish this will also extended and to Lagos
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by okolet(m): 10:40pm On Jun 07
What is wrong with IMSU? When they allow.this here in ours
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by tyson98: 10:40pm On Jun 07
Shortyy:Alma mata
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by TheUbermensch: 10:40pm On Jun 07
SamuelAnyawu:
You became an outlawed student?
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by banjeezay(m): 10:41pm On Jun 07
Why the harassment naw?? well na becos say all these people no know say this tin called school is overrated sha.
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by tintingz(m): 10:41pm On Jun 07
But the staffs know well how to sleep with students.
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by OttHin(m): 10:42pm On Jun 07
IMSU goes tough,okay Noted......
But meanwhile ALABUKUN be saving lives right from the days of John the baptist...
|Re: IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. by Ayemileto(m): 10:42pm On Jun 07
FUTA also posted a circular recently.
But I think its good. The way some of this ladies dress is to create trouble for guys and nothing else.
Why will a lady come to the department with a net like clothe without under ware such that her bra is visible from any angle if not to create problems for the opposite sex?
I hope they can implement the regulations well and give a good punishment to defaulters.
