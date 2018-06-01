Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / IMSU Goes Tough On Indecent Dressing; See What Was Done To A Defaulting Student. (15551 Views)

It was observed that the school management has considered indecent dressing as a capital offense in the campus and has decided to go tough on students putting on crazy jeans, crazy hairstyles, and those who put on slippers to campus.



Hence, students who are caught ‎in the act have their crazy and seductive wears torn into pieces and after wards prevented from entering the campus.



The school deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Prof. Nkwam Uwaoma have taken the lead as he was spotted recently enforcing the regulation at different points, from the school Front gate to the Extension.



Yeah, I like this. It's a welcome development



Angelanest:



Hence, students who are caught ‎in the act have their crazy and seductive wears torn into pieces and after wards prevented from entering the campus.



Not enough punitive measure to curb such an immodest dressing habit, rather offenders should be suspended for a year session, this will go a long way in restoring sanity in d campus Yeah, I like this. It's a welcome developmentNot enough punitive measure to curb such an immodest dressing habit, rather offenders should be suspended for a year session, this will go a long way in restoring sanity in d campus 13 Likes 1 Share

Glorified secondary school 14 Likes 1 Share

They shouldn't have included slippers in2 dia list cus me I like rocking slippers 1 Like

Nigerians have always been guilty of chasing shadow instead of substance.



This is a glorified secondary school





IMSU the good old days in 2002 when i joined the Non Academic Student Union 1 Like

This is Nigeria.. where after all the talk about irrelevancies.. we are worse off!

When would we start focusing on what really matters?

And don’t tell me you dress the way you want to be addressed.. Then Zuckerburg would be a poverty stricken bastard; but we know better. 2 Likes

I am sure it won't last for long.. Just some days now and dey will get tired. 1 Like

Strip them off they'll learn their lesson 1 Like

Tonymegabush1:

They shouldn't have included slippers in2 dia list cus me I like rocking slippers when there papa never buy them slippers of 12k before. Poverty thinking when there papa never buy them slippers of 12k before. Poverty thinking

Lol my Alma Mata. Those gatemen can disgrace somebody ehn 3 Likes 1 Share

Why is that boy with a bible running away? This is the type of guys that wee in their pants when they hear gunshots 1 Like

Jabarzee:

am sure Nina is above this law

Who is NINA?





Is she the new class captain? 1 Like

That is a good one, at least gradually decency is finding its way back to the society. I wish this will also extended and to Lagos

What is wrong with IMSU? When they allow.this here in ours

Shortyy:

Lol my ama Mata. Those gatemen can disgrace somebody ehn Alma mata Alma mata 1 Like

SamuelAnyawu:

IMSU the good old days in 2002 when i joined the Non Academic Student Union

You became an outlawed student? You became an outlawed student?

Why the harassment naw?? well na becos say all these people no know say this tin called school is overrated sha.

But the staffs know well how to sleep with students. 1 Like

