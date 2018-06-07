₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,556 members, 4,284,657 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 09:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) (1442 Views)
|Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by roger30: 9:35pm
The ez-BBN housemate shared the picture through his Instagram Handle
He wrote "after I met the no1 citizen,interesting evening
http://www.vondanews.com/tobi-meets-president-muhammad-buhari/
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 9:39pm
You can see the disgust showing on Buhari's face...
I know what is going through his mind :"I feel so embarrassed being surrounded by these lazy youths "
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Rapoo(m): 9:41pm
buhari is a fine man but the way his face looks in a picture most especially when he's wearing a little smile is so ridiculous
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:42pm
PICTURE OF THE YEAR....
See handsome guys chilling with my handsome President.
Here comes my screensaver till Buhari wins 2nd term Next year!
Sai BABA!!
Chai: Wailers will definitely have a nightmare tonight seeing these HAPPY PEOPLE, cos pains, gnashing of teeth and bitterness is their hobby and anthem!
!!
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Kitb: 9:43pm
Get this quality Spy Recording Eyeglass, This Recording Eyeglass can video,audio and it can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The Recording Eyeglass is mostly use for crime investigation, business negotiations, secret recording, evidence for court and you can use the Eyeglass to secretly monitor people. Price is #15.000. To buy pls call the phone number below on the image. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by holicalpha(m): 9:43pm
RUBBISH!!!
This is Nigeria
We celebrate mediocrity
3 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:43pm
Tobi will be conferred with GCFR and small doctor GCON before tomorrow
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by swiz123(m): 9:43pm
Sound sultan is the concrete reason why i believe that nothern celebrities are nonentities
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by joseh08: 9:43pm
I weep for this country So BBnaija is now an achievement, and u want dis country to move forward SMH
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Harddiskng(m): 9:44pm
.
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by praizteven(m): 9:44pm
Who else doesn't know this is photosho...?
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by queensera(f): 9:44pm
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Timolanki(m): 9:44pm
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Afema112: 9:44pm
See the mumu blogger dey quote am wrongly
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by bankyblue(m): 9:44pm
Eeee
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Speakdatruth: 9:44pm
Even small doctor wey dey kill mosquito well well? O boy shey I no go sing like this?
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by computer0810: 9:44pm
d only HM that is possible with break through from d inception of BBN
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by TreasuredGlory: 9:45pm
T
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Truths22(m): 9:45pm
Who him meeting epp?
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:45pm
With this one he is not on cee c level again!!!
Blown!!!!!!
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:45pm
If I am cee c i I'll be humble my self and meet Tobi. Boy has grace following him. Only housemate to have buhari and osibanjo
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by muhammed50(m): 9:45pm
BBN again??
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by justy15: 9:45pm
Nice one Tobi
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by NgwaManNaija4LF(m): 9:46pm
Foolishness is when you call Buhari the number one citizen.
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by iamdino1: 9:46pm
Thunder strike you for there idiot and you op
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Viergeachar: 9:46pm
How
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Aniwhyte(m): 9:46pm
After u met a "terrorist" u meant to say??
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Wellets50(m): 9:46pm
This buhari is he the real one ??
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by abc115: 9:46pm
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by iornenge81(m): 9:46pm
Correct
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by joseh08: 9:47pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Are u okay at all so BBnaija is now an achievement!
|Re: Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) by Loanrt: 9:47pm
bad luck
Latest Celebrities New ! / Gunmen Killed 2 At Viewing Centres / Daphne Selfe, The World's Oldest Supermodel
Viewing this topic: spygadgets(m), Khuxmicsta(m), Allee90, Studyinchina200, folaschool, amdx21, SDoubleOBrown, ayodeji17, ken2baba(m), WetSmoke, Veyk(m), prdjgood(m), edlion57(m), jerrybakermillz(m), fasky(m), Nictrager, manneger2, TheTakeOver, AnonyNymous(m), Harddiskng(m), praizteven(m), Meshben10, abbas74(m), olanrewaju99(m), abioila(m), Escalze(m), Timolanki(m), newdlandreport, Afema112, LordKO(m), DokitaDave(m), Nicegal1993(f), doris4u(f), stake, Psalmuel92(m), Osaib, Babgee01(m), zillonnair(m), fearnot1(m), sam1234(m), TreasuredGlory, babstide(m), cve90, ocalisiobi, SirToby(m), dspeaker(m), iammo(m), ishowdotgmail(m), Joeuc1, Domif, dejavuh0007, rastaLivity, villareal15(m), Mike008(m), Kadejo, cmon(m), K9drogo, abolore80, ERORR404(m), eezor, stevearagorn(m), lilcollinz, Ornament2003, ademoladeji(m), akayken(m), marwanafrica(m), iamdynamite(m), Viergeachar, pweshboi(m), stalwart123(m), ikemary23, Rekyz(m), matasinc, Ruth73, proff010, Mobuzy, Vanshmuell(m), Hyinkar97(m), islandmoon, Kitb, lovemeohlord(m), citygarden(m), Emeluejc, lamideee(f), famosty(m), lotex(m), DrGboy(m), HarunaWest(m), Almaiga, whogoesthere, Gimporters, omojeesu(m), clinton21, Udoks(m), Goldenheart002(f), Bonemarrow32(m), silvaspecs, Domwiz4all(m), Barcanister(m), holycup(m), Oblang(m), solar9190(m), Ivegotsolutions(m), elyte89, bodex196(m), femi1410(m), Bearings, Darklite(m), Tylerfitnesss, Teenaba(f), iamsparrow(m), talk2emma, maybachstarboy(m), Bright4(m), francdec4(m), emror4u(m), iamdino1, Glocee(f), emirsky(m), union123(f), Uchesis(m), chinchum, swiz123(m), joseh08, passionup, Hunry, Getrich47(m), saasala(m), Olakeu(m), magd, killuminati(m), STEREOV4545, Ellabae(f), babatops(m), peckhamboi, kingston05, stevo123(m), neezar, tobilinoP(m), Nonny88, iheanyi40(m), Adetunji109, Ratals(m), NOKZ(m), joskad2002(m), xzibukz(m), tayooluwole, chibike69, ifymadu, Akataka, NwaOhafia, upokafor(m), modsfucker, hooged, LesbianBoy(m), IsaAbubakar, jkiddin, chubaba1990, Sattie, muhammadmuqtada(m), computer0810, hemanewton, Andreafregzy, Brightolanton(m), gdon1010(m), priceaction, dgrand, OLAFIMIX, Adegokenath(m), Born2winmorpusi, praise010(m), inspector44, Cityofcrudeoil, kamlex2020, SimeonJohn, Ifiegboria(m), Ategberoson, culcat(m), iamswizz(m), CodeTemplar, anibirelawal(m), jojo1415, SirClad, bellong, balogunsam(m), iornenge81(m), chestyjoe(m), leenarh, Zimmermann, babdap, Oluwapeldon(m), Baraqtee, lobbyist(m), genteelo(m), Swaycater(m), general1970, offor88(m), raskid, Loanrt, Abdulhakeem78(m), valnosky(m), edo3(m), bademikky(m), ueskman(m), holicalpha(m), Funmiladey(m), goodvision12(m), ozolity(m), froshhomie(m), ojogbengasamuel, Kennyprince, melodygenius(m), sikells(m), inioluwaDaniels(m), abc115, agent01(m), toyinpin, wilybebsy(m), Olutala(m), Whiteshades(m), DollyB(m), Caprison(m), Walrosk(m), TheExclusive(m), ALAYORMII, princefemo01, mrable4real(m), phemflex90(m), justscorchone(m), savagefinder1, Samuelboah92, Jeffry05, Nollyvin(m), yungest(m), lokho(m), feranmi111, dotx, ikevictor, olatade(m), madobs(m), African101(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, bmoyebi(m), Gbedu09(m), Abeyjide, mikedml(m), CaptainGOOD and 474 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 41