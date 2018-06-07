Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tobi Bakre Meets President Buhari (Photo) (1442 Views)

He wrote "after I met the no1 citizen,interesting evening





You can see the disgust showing on Buhari's face...

I know what is going through his mind :"I feel so embarrassed being surrounded by these lazy youths " 6 Likes 1 Share

buhari is a fine man but the way his face looks in a picture most especially when he's wearing a little smile is so ridiculous

PICTURE OF THE YEAR....



See handsome guys chilling with my handsome President.



Here comes my screensaver till Buhari wins 2nd term Next year!

Sai BABA!!



Chai: Wailers will definitely have a nightmare tonight seeing these HAPPY PEOPLE, cos pains, gnashing of teeth and bitterness is their hobby and anthem!

!!

RUBBISH!!!





This is Nigeria



We celebrate mediocrity 3 Likes

Tobi will be conferred with GCFR and small doctor GCON before tomorrow 1 Like

Sound sultan is the concrete reason why i believe that nothern celebrities are nonentities

So BBnaija is now an achievement, and u want dis country to move forward SMH I weep for this countrySo BBnaija is now an achievement, and u want dis country to move forward SMH

Who else doesn't know this is photosho...? 1 Like

See the mumu blogger dey quote am wrongly

Eeee

Even small doctor wey dey kill mosquito well well? O boy shey I no go sing like this?

d only HM that is possible with break through from d inception of BBN

Who him meeting epp?





Blown!!!!!! With this one he is not on cee c level again!!!Blown!!!!!!

If I am cee c i I'll be humble my self and meet Tobi. Boy has grace following him. Only housemate to have buhari and osibanjo

BBN again??

Nice one Tobi

Foolishness is when you call Buhari the number one citizen. 1 Like

Thunder strike you for there idiot and you op

How

After u met a "terrorist" u meant to say??

?? This buhari is he the real one??

Correct

Are u okay at all so BBnaija is now an achievement! Are u okay at all so BBnaija is now an achievement!