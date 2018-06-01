Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! (10796 Views)

Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding / Singer Dencia Slams Man Who Dragged Her Down To Wizkid's Level (photos) / Ayobami Peller Slams Man Trying To Toast Naomi Peller, Her 11-Year-Old Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@APROKOGIRL



Read below ... from the picture



BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/10399/yemi-alade-slams-man-for-mocking-her-picture-with-davido-see-how/



cc; lalasticlala



Read below ... from the picturecc; lalasticlala





Dear ... Checkout Chioma's Waist as she Rocks Super Eagles Jersey



Check Pictures here : Dear ... Checkout Chioma's Waist as she Rocks Super Eagles JerseyCheck Pictures here : https://aprokogirl.com/10399/chioma-super-eagles-jersey/ 2 Shares

Face front Onuku



Nice line..... 14 Likes 1 Share











But wait ooo her chest full oooo nice boobs tho.. ....



Davido I admire your outfit This babe sef...she say na face front ..But wait ooo her chest full oooonice boobs tho......Davido I admire your outfit 6 Likes

Nobody should say "Frog Voice". 2 Likes

E pain her. She is trying to pull a tiwa and wizzy.



But frog voice and mama africa no blend like bread and okro







#Get that visa 11 Likes

Owu version

Did I just hear someone say shez frog voice? Eeh! Nairalanders 3 Likes

Nonsense

Amebo

chriskosherbal:

This babe sef...she say na face front ..









But wait ooo her chest full oooo nice boobs tho.. ....



Davido I admire your outfit I love the outfit too. I wonder where he got it. I love the outfit too. I wonder where he got it.

This lady too dey react unnecessarily on social media..





That's how she said live instead of leave...

Her Igbo side showing.





Need an online store to sell your products free of charge visit Na real face frontNeed an online store to sell your products free of charge visit lorrita.com

Some people will never learn to mind their own business.

eh eh

daryoor:

E pain her. She is trying to pull a tiwa and wizzy.



But frog voice and mama africa no blend like bread and okro







#Get that visa Shut up your mouth. How is she trying to pull rubbish,so she can't snap with Davido again Shut up your mouth. How is she trying to pull rubbish,so she can't snap with Davido again 1 Like

I love this girl ehn....





With her thick lap





Also love her song "Bum Bum" 3 Likes

SHE GO BREAK DAVIDO D1CK

I pray I don't finally hate this girl, thank God its still 'disliking'...



Can a friendly fellow translate onuku to English pls.

Thanks.

Yours sincerely.





Some fans get bad mouth shall

But the commenter and the commentee have fish brain

Boyooosa:

I pray I don't finally hate this girl, thank God its still 'disliking'... Who your hate help? Who your hate help?

Onuku odeku

yemi fresh





tiwa to dry abeg 2 Likes