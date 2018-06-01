₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Whogoblog: 2:59am
@APROKOGIRL
Read below ... from the picture
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Whogoblog: 3:00am
2 Shares
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:01am
Face front Onuku
Nice line.....
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by chriskosherbal(m): 3:23am
This babe sef...she say na face front ..
But wait ooo her chest full oooo nice boobs tho.. ....
Davido I admire your outfit
6 Likes
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by xreal: 4:10am
Nobody should say "Frog Voice".
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by daryoor(m): 5:32am
E pain her. She is trying to pull a tiwa and wizzy.
But frog voice and mama africa no blend like bread and okro
#Get that visa
11 Likes
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by femi4: 6:16am
Owu version
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Houseofglam7(f): 6:55am
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Fabulous0019(m): 7:36am
Did I just hear someone say shez frog voice? Eeh! Nairalanders
3 Likes
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Akshow: 8:26am
Nonsense
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by VotingPolls: 8:26am
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by rosalieene(f): 8:27am
Amebo
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by tiwiex(m): 8:28am
chriskosherbal:I love the outfit too. I wonder where he got it.
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by zombieHUNTER: 8:28am
This lady too dey react unnecessarily on social media..
That's how she said live instead of leave...
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by bmxshop: 8:28am
Her Igbo side showing.
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by annexworld(m): 8:29am
Na real face front
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Bellgal: 8:29am
Some people will never learn to mind their own business.
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by yomalex(m): 8:29am
eh eh
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Gassa007: 8:30am
daryoor:Shut up your mouth. How is she trying to pull rubbish,so she can't snap with Davido again
1 Like
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by oshe11: 8:31am
I love this girl ehn....
With her thick lap
Also love her song "Bum Bum"
3 Likes
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Kingsley1000(m): 8:31am
SHE GO BREAK DAVIDO D1CK
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by JamaicanLove(f): 8:31am
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Boyooosa(m): 8:31am
I pray I don't finally hate this girl, thank God its still 'disliking'...
Can a friendly fellow translate onuku to English pls.
Thanks.
Yours sincerely.
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:32am
Some fans get bad mouth shall
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Christophorus(m): 8:33am
But the commenter and the commentee have fish brain
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by oshe11: 8:35am
Boyooosa:Who your hate help?
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by coolebux(m): 8:39am
Onuku odeku
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by rozayx5(m): 8:41am
yemi fresh
tiwa to dry abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Compares Yemi Alade And Davido To Tiwa Savage & Wizkid. Yemi Fires Back! by Boyooosa(m): 8:41am
oshe11:Absolutely nobody but me!
But if you want to be fair to me, u ll ask me why...
