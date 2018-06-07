₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by maximunimpact(m): 7:24am
The long running case between Guaranty Trust Bank and Innoson finally had its day in the Supreme Court, and although there have been some wild tales on what transpired, here is the factual story of how it went down.
Even before the doors of the Supreme Court had shut for the day, what was meant to be a simple directive by the Apex Court on the case between Guaranty Trust Bank and Innoson had been turned on its head, with false versions of the Court’s directives spread online and across social media.
It began with the claim, contained in Press Release circulated by Innoson, that the Supreme Court had ordered “GTB to Pay Innoson’s N14Billion Judgment Debt into an Interest Yielding Account.” The records of the Apex court show no such thing, instead it asked both parties to return to the Court of Appeal, Enugu Judicial Division, for a hearing on GTB’s appeal scheduled for the 14th of June, 2018.
GTB has also released a statement on the actual events of the day at the Supreme Court. “The attention of GTBank has been drawn to false, mischievous and malicious statements circulating in the news and social media in respect of a purported directive by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Bank to make payments to one of its debtor Customers,” the Bank said in an official statement. “There was no directive or Order issued by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Bank to make any payment to any of its debtor Customers. We again reiterate that there is no iota of truth in the falsehood being peddled by desperate and mischievous elements and the General Public should disregard same in its entirety,” the Bank added.
In fact, the Supreme Court simply directed GTB and Innoson to return to the Court of Appeal for a hearing of the Bank’s substantive appeal on the matter. It is actually in the tradition of the apex court to issue definitive rulings only on Fridays, and what it delivered today was more or less a directive. However, court feelers say this is actually a win for GTB as it grants what the Bank has always wanted—and what Innoson has consistently stalled, which is for the Court of Appeal in Enugu to hear the Bank’s appeal.
The Bank’s appeal of a 2013 High Court judgment gotten by Innoson had stalled at the Court of Appeal for the past two years due to the pending motions filed by both parties at the Supreme Court. On Thursday, 7th of June, 2018 the Apex Court finally sat on the matter and asked both parties to withdraw their motions and return to the Court of Appeal, because GTB’s appeal at the lower court had not been heard.
“The implication [of the Supreme Court Directive] is that both parties are going back to the court of appeal for the Bank’s substantive appeal to be heard,” a source in one of the legal teams of the parties said. “The court said it won’t hear any applications and asked all parties to withdraw their applications.” One of the applications that was withdrawn and struck out by the Supreme Court is the plea filed by Innoson on 27th of February, 2015 askingfor the court to order GTB to issue a money guarantee to the court. This is interesting because it means that, rather than rule for the Bank to pay Innoson 14bn as the latter had claimed, the apex court struck out that particular request.
Back to the Appeal Court
Following the directive by the Supreme Court, the substantive appeal filed by GTB will now be heard at the Court of Appeal, Enugu Judicial Division, on the 14th of June, 2018.This appeal has been repeatedly delayed by the Innoson camp using moves such as itsmotion filed by on October 3, 2017to prevent the appeal from being heard. Back then, the Court of Appeal had expressed surprise that Innoson (the Judgment Creditor) is not desirous of allowing the appeal to proceed.
Again, in the proceedings of 24th October 2017 in CA/E/275/2015 between same parties, the same Prof. Mbadugha appearing for Innoson and other Respondents had scuttled proceedings when he refused to proceed with Appeal even though it was clear that the Appeal was ripe for hearing and opted to pay costs. Prof Mbadugha said to the courts: “I ask for an adjournment even though all motions have been taken… I offer N50,000.00. The Appeal Court responded; “This application for adj. has no basis, but in the interest of justice it is hereby granted. The appeal is ripe for hearing. Cost of N100,000.00 to the Appellant against the Respondents. Appeal adjourned to 17/4/18 for hearing.”
However, following today’s hearing at the Supreme Court, it seems all hurdles have been cleared for GTB’s substantive appeal to be heard by the Court of Appeal.
Festus Igbinosa is a financial analyst and he writes from Abuja
https://www.financialwatchngr.com/2018/06/08/gtbank-and-innosons-day-at-the-supreme-court-how-it-went-down/
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by CanineOfJackal: 7:37am
Two brands fighting themselves because of their interest while Idiots here without any stock in GTB or driving or even a shareholder in IVM will come here to diss their tribes.
Bunch of Igbo and Yoruba idiots
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by GavelSlam: 7:51am
Innosons team are a bunch of liars.
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by smithsammy(m): 10:08am
This is a big drama. Although it is not strange because it happens in the business world every day. I know they will sort themselves out. Beyond the money involved, what the two firms are trying to protect is their name, or might I say 'image', or might I yet say 'brand'.
Let's just cross our hands and see how things unfold.
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by naijapage(f): 11:19am
Throwing More Ligghts ....
This is to inform you that the Fire is still Burning as " GTB debunks Innoson’s Supreme Court claim"
Read Today's Updates here : http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/07/breaking-innoson-floors-guarantee-trust-bank-supreme-court/
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by Kingkamba: 11:19am
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by DrObum(m): 11:20am
Interesting
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by Xisnin(m): 11:20am
I knew that news was fishy. Such an important judgement and no single reputable newspaper carried it while bloggers were having a field day.
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by SuperS1Panther: 11:20am
Pigidiotic Osus and Ojukwus want to win court case online instead of facing the real court.
Shameless debtor looking for ways to rob our bank tactically.
God forbid.
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by maestroferddi: 11:21am
With due respect, I don't think the management of GT Bank are acting smart on this lingering issue.
Why not pursue an out of court resolution?
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by e7ejinima: 11:22am
This is a biased analysis.
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by shamecurls(m): 11:23am
I love GT Banks response yesterday. They labeled Innoson a "Debtor customer"
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by ipobarecriminals: 11:23am
innoson shud pay GTB their money and carry his wahala go ipob bank
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by ariesbull: 11:23am
CanineOfJackal:
I love this...they are brands and shouldn't be tribal thing just that the stupidity of Nigerians aha made this to be a Yoruba and Igbo war
It's just a fūcking business deal and in corporate law companies are entities of their own
Now watch as they would bash themselves now
I can bet on that
Clowns everywhere
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by Artzdanielsz(m): 11:24am
so gtb have sent you here abi ,make we wait for innoson people with their own interpretation
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by Sultty(m): 11:24am
Wawu see staggering amount Send the debt to my account and I'll help them settle the rift
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by yungpowers(m): 11:24am
Wetin concyn me for BILLIONAIRE battle?
Neeext!!!!
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by mbos: 11:24am
CanineOfJackal:
you cannot wish away tribalism
it must be negotiated
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by e7ejinima: 11:25am
What the writer carefully avoided was the mess GTB is in - the directive of the Supreme Court to pay N14b into an interest yielding account in care of the courts registrar
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by ariesbull: 11:25am
shamecurls:
What is Wong with been a debtor...is Nigeria not a debtor are you not indebted to God
Grow up son
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by Mrchippychappy(m): 11:25am
..
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by ariesbull: 11:25am
e7ejinima:
Give us specifics....
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by GreenMavro: 11:25am
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by congorasta: 11:26am
k
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by seyigiggle: 11:27am
Innoson using GT Bank to sustain popularity
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by congorasta: 11:28am
CanineOfJackal:
k
Britain know that if all southern Nigeria especially igbo and Yoruba unite, it is an end game for northerners and their(britain)own selfish interest in Nigeria..
so they are brought in religion and tribal issues and rift among them
indeed Yorubas and igbos are idiots
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by LastSurvivor11: 11:28am
Either way, GTB is loosing it's credibility for not resolving the issue up til now..
Anyone who wants to buy innoson vehicle will not hesitate because he's having issues with GTB but banking customers will think twice before dealing with GTB..
My opinion
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by PaChukwudi44: 11:28am
This liar did not make any reference to the court's order for GTB to pay N14b into an interest yielding account
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by Yoshy: 11:28am
Who are we to believe now?
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by OBAGADAFFI: 11:28am
@op
I thought you were going to be specific about the judgement.
Give us the real Judgement and not your opinion.
Re: Gtbank Vs Innoson At The Supreme Court: What Really Happened by ModsWillKillNL: 11:28am
All hail the piggyyeasterners!
