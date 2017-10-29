Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Chidinma Or Chidimma? (11856 Views)

CUCUMBER UPDATE: Chidinma Okeke Declared Missing By Family / Latest New Video Flavor Ololufe Ft Chidimma (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Igbo people in the house, I hail, oh! Something's been bothering me. @topic, do you guys bear Chidinma or Chidimma? Are they the same thing? Because I've seen the two. Thanks in anticipation.

Chidinma is the correct spelling



Beauty or good is spelt as "nma"

While an old woman or mother is spelt as "mma"



Chidinma means God is good. 51 Likes 1 Share

It is chidimma not chidinma.

In Igbo, N and M are not found in a word.

Mma is a word.

But can only be seen in a 'phrasal-word' like oMe-Na-ala.

N and M behave like vowel but they are not vowel in Igbo language (ie myiri-udaume). 117 Likes 5 Shares

This is dumb. Are you all really about to have an argument over an alphabetic and orthographic system that isn't even ours? For goodness sake, the two are the exact same, just spelled differently. Depending on the dialectal region you're from, one spelling may be favored over the other. 23 Likes 3 Shares

NeduLuiZ:

Chidinma is the correct spelling



Beauty or good is spelt as "nma"

While an old woman or mother is spelt as "mma"



Chidinma means God is good. Kee ife i na-ako? Kee ife i na-ako? 41 Likes 1 Share

adeitoro:

It is chidimma not chidinma.

In Igbo, N and M are not found in a word.

Mma is a word.

But can only be seen in a 'phrasal-word' like oMe-Na-ala.

N and M behave like vowel but they are not vowel in Igbo language (ie myiri-udaume). I kowalu ofuma. I kowalu ofuma. 31 Likes 1 Share

ChinenyeN:

This is dumb. Are you all really about to have an argument over an alphabetic and orthographic system that isn't even ours? For goodness sake, the two are the exact same, just spelled differently. Depending on the dialectal region you're from, one spelling may be favored over the other. Nodu ani! Nodu ani! 25 Likes 2 Shares

ChinenyeN:

This is dumb. Are you all really about to have an argument over an alphabetic and orthographic system that isn't even ours? For goodness sake, the two are the exact same, just spelled differently. Depending on the dialectal region you're from, one spelling may be favored over the other.

Wait, so, mma and nma mean the same thing? Wait, so, mma and nma mean the same thing? 5 Likes

Yes. They mean the same thing, with respect to the name, Chidinma. 3 Likes 1 Share

PHgirl:

Igbo people in the house, I hail, oh! Something's been bothering me. @topic, do you guys bear Chidinma or Chidimma? Are they the same thing? Because I've seen the two. Thanks in anticipation.

@OP why dont you ask your people over there in PH since you claim to be a PHgirl, or do they not speak Igbo in PH again or are PH/Ikwerre people not answering Chidinma or Chidinma? Creating useless thread any how. @OP why dont you ask your people over there in PH since you claim to be a PHgirl, or do they not speak Igbo in PH again or are PH/Ikwerre people not answering Chidinma or Chidinma? Creating useless thread any how. 4 Likes 1 Share

Francman:

Kee ife i na-ako? nwanne cool'o down nwanne cool'o down 2 Likes

NeduLuiZ:

nwanne cool'o down Udo Udo 1 Like

Francman:

Kee ife i na-ako?



O du egwu really

O du egwu really 2 Likes

ChinenyeN:

This is dumb. Are you all really about to have an argument over an alphabetic and orthographic system that isn't even ours? For goodness sake, the two are the exact same, just spelled differently. Depending on the dialectal region you're from, one spelling may be favored over the other. smh smh 3 Likes

PHgirl:

Igbo people in the house, I hail, oh! Something's been bothering me. @topic, do you guys bear Chidinma or Chidimma? Are they the same thing? Because I've seen the two. Thanks in anticipation.

From my understanding, 'Chidinma' means "God is good"



while 'Chidimma' means "God is good TO ME"



some even bear 'ChiMdinma' meaning, "MY God is good"

or 'ChiMdimma' meaning MY God is good TO ME"



There is no wrong or right spelling, its only wrong when you use a variation for an individual with another variation of the name. I know most bearers are always fast to correct the caller on which particular one they bear despite that fact that the differences are slight. From my understanding, 'Chidinma' means "God is good"while 'Chidimma' means "God is good TO ME"some even bear 'ChiMdinma' meaning, "MY God is good"or 'ChiMdimma' meaning MY God is good TO ME"There is no wrong or right spelling, its only wrong when you use a variation for an individual with another variation of the name. I know most bearers are always fast to correct the caller on which particular one they bear despite that fact that the differences are slight. 5 Likes

Eke40seven:





From my understanding, 'Chidinma' means "God is good"



while 'Chidimma' means "God is good TO ME"



some even bear 'ChiMdinma' meaning, "MY God is good"

or 'ChiMdimma' meaning MY God is good TO ME"



There is no wrong or right spelling, its only wrong when you use a variation for an individual with another variation of the name. I know most bearers are always fast to correct the caller on which particular one they bear despite that fact that the differences are slight.



Chidimma = God is good to ME?



How?



You were probably thinking Chi diri m mma/nma or chi di m nma/mma.



Nma = mma = good. Depends on where in Igboland you're from, and the spelling/orthography you choose to go with. Chidimma = God is good to ME?How?You were probably thinking Chi diri m mma/nma or chi di m nma/mma.Nma = mma = good. Depends on where in Igboland you're from, and the spelling/orthography you choose to go with. 5 Likes 1 Share

Radoillo:





Chidimma = God is good to ME?



How?



You were probably thinking Chi diri m mma/nma or chi di m nma/mma.



Nma = mma = good. Depends in where in Igboland you're from, and the spelling/orthography you choose to go with. May be when I break it down you will understand.

like in my dialect, we say "nma" for "good" or "beauty" but I know people with the name "Chidimma".

This is the breakdown

Chi-dim-nma--- But when you pronounce together as one word as in many instances in our language, the 'n' becomes silent. Note, its just the case in my situation.

Dialects and all your explanation could apply as you explained in YOUR example.



And what is "chidiri" sounds funny. May be when I break it down you will understand.like in my dialect, we say "nma" for "good" or "beauty" but I know people with the name "Chidimma".This is the breakdownChi-dim-nma--- But when you pronounce together as one word as in many instances in our language, the 'n' becomes silent. Note, its just the case in my situation.Dialects and all your explanation could apply as you explained in YOUR example.And what is "chidiri"sounds funny. 1 Like

Eke40seven:



May be when I break it down you will understand.

like in my dialect, we say "nma" for "good" or "beauty" but I know people with the name "Chidimma".

This is the breakdown

Chi-dim-nma--- But when you pronounce together as one word as in many instances in our language, the 'n' becomes silent. Note, its just the case in my situation.

Dialects and all your explanation could apply as you explained in YOUR example.



And what is "chidiri" sounds funny.

I should have written chi diiri m, instead of chi diri m. Yes, chi diiri m mma doesn't sound funny at all. Means God is good to/for me. I should have written chi diiri m, instead of chi diri m. Yes, chi diiri m mma doesn't sound funny at all. Means God is good to/for me.

MbaanabaraAgu:





@OP why dont you ask your people over there in PH since you claim to be a PHgirl, or do they not speak Igbo in PH again or are PH/Ikwerre people not answering Chidinma or Chidinma? Creating useless thread any how.

I don't live in PH and I'm not from Ikwerre. I don't live in PH and I'm not from Ikwerre.







NeduLuiZ:

Chidinma is the correct spelling



Beauty or good is spelt as "nma"

While an old woman or mother is spelt as "mma"



Chidinma means God is good. You are wrong. That's my name and I use 'Nma' because WAEC made that error and to keep my documents safe,I continued with it. 2 Likes

. Still not sure if Chidimma is correct and Chidinma wrong. Had this argument in the office. I do know most people say chidinma. But most people could be wrong. Still not sure if Chidimma is correct and Chidinma wrong. 2 Likes

To my own understanding of Igbo language and grammar, it's CHIDIMMA.



MMA = good, fine, pleasant

NMA is grammatically incorrect in Igbo language, it's a form of anglicising 'MMA' 14 Likes 1 Share

But where is lalasticlala sef now

Chidimma is the grammatically correct spelling of the name. According to Mazi Onwu's committee on Igbo Izugbe, M will follow M in a word while N follows N in a word.

Eg. Mma (Good, beauty, knife), Nna (Father), Nne (mother), mmanu (oil) , nnu (salt), Nnunu (bird), mmiri (water).



Different dialects has their traditional ways of spelling but it follows from above when you're looking for the grammatically correct spellings.



It seems ChidiNma is the most wrongly spelled name in Igbo language.

Correct spelling for emphasis is ChidiMMA. (God is good). 5 Likes

The one u choose

Chidimma is the correct word/name.



There's nothing like Chidinma or nma in Igbo language. 8 Likes

All na correct depending on how your parents want to call you 3 Likes

Chi-di-nma is the correct pronunciation 2 Likes

Chidinma is the correct and widely accepted spells.



Incidentally "beauty" and "knife" are spelt exactly the same way in Igbo.



Hmmmm. I think there is a lesson there somewhere. 4 Likes

Chidinma is correct 2 Likes

Definitely Chidimma. I so much love this name. It's my gf's name. 5 Likes