|Chidinma Or Chidimma? by PHgirl(f): 1:12pm On Mar 15, 2015
Igbo people in the house, I hail, oh! Something's been bothering me. @topic, do you guys bear Chidinma or Chidimma? Are they the same thing? Because I've seen the two. Thanks in anticipation.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by NeduLuiZ(m): 1:36pm On Mar 15, 2015
Chidinma is the correct spelling
Beauty or good is spelt as "nma"
While an old woman or mother is spelt as "mma"
Chidinma means God is good.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Nobody: 1:38pm On Mar 15, 2015
It is chidimma not chidinma.
In Igbo, N and M are not found in a word.
Mma is a word.
But can only be seen in a 'phrasal-word' like oMe-Na-ala.
N and M behave like vowel but they are not vowel in Igbo language (ie myiri-udaume).
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by ChinenyeN(m): 3:20pm On Mar 15, 2015
This is dumb. Are you all really about to have an argument over an alphabetic and orthographic system that isn't even ours? For goodness sake, the two are the exact same, just spelled differently. Depending on the dialectal region you're from, one spelling may be favored over the other.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Francman(m): 3:44pm On Mar 15, 2015
NeduLuiZ:Kee ife i na-ako?
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Francman(m): 3:45pm On Mar 15, 2015
adeitoro:I kowalu ofuma.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Francman(m): 3:47pm On Mar 15, 2015
ChinenyeN:Nodu ani!
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by PHgirl(f): 3:48pm On Mar 15, 2015
ChinenyeN:
Wait, so, mma and nma mean the same thing?
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by ChinenyeN(m): 4:35pm On Mar 15, 2015
Yes. They mean the same thing, with respect to the name, Chidinma.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by MbaanabaraAgu(m): 6:04pm On Mar 15, 2015
PHgirl:
@OP why dont you ask your people over there in PH since you claim to be a PHgirl, or do they not speak Igbo in PH again or are PH/Ikwerre people not answering Chidinma or Chidinma? Creating useless thread any how.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by NeduLuiZ(m): 10:30pm On Mar 15, 2015
Francman:nwanne cool'o down
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Francman(m): 11:42pm On Mar 15, 2015
NeduLuiZ:Udo
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Nobody: 12:49am On Mar 16, 2015
Francman:
O du egwu really
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Enegod(m): 1:40am On Mar 16, 2015
ChinenyeN:smh
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Eke40seven(m): 2:21pm On Mar 16, 2015
PHgirl:
From my understanding, 'Chidinma' means "God is good"
while 'Chidimma' means "God is good TO ME"
some even bear 'ChiMdinma' meaning, "MY God is good"
or 'ChiMdimma' meaning MY God is good TO ME"
There is no wrong or right spelling, its only wrong when you use a variation for an individual with another variation of the name. I know most bearers are always fast to correct the caller on which particular one they bear despite that fact that the differences are slight.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Nobody: 2:28pm On Mar 16, 2015
Eke40seven:
Chidimma = God is good to ME?
How?
You were probably thinking Chi diri m mma/nma or chi di m nma/mma.
Nma = mma = good. Depends on where in Igboland you're from, and the spelling/orthography you choose to go with.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Eke40seven(m): 2:52pm On Mar 16, 2015
Radoillo:May be when I break it down you will understand.
like in my dialect, we say "nma" for "good" or "beauty" but I know people with the name "Chidimma".
This is the breakdown
Chi-dim-nma--- But when you pronounce together as one word as in many instances in our language, the 'n' becomes silent. Note, its just the case in my situation.
Dialects and all your explanation could apply as you explained in YOUR example.
And what is "chidiri" sounds funny.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Nobody: 3:24pm On Mar 16, 2015
Eke40seven:
I should have written chi diiri m, instead of chi diri m. Yes, chi diiri m mma doesn't sound funny at all. Means God is good to/for me.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by PHgirl(f): 4:38pm On Mar 16, 2015
MbaanabaraAgu:
I don't live in PH and I'm not from Ikwerre.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Nobody: 3:16pm On Apr 14, 2016
You are wrong. That's my name and I use 'Nma' because WAEC made that error and to keep my documents safe,I continued with it.
NeduLuiZ:
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Obinoscopy(m): 7:43pm On Oct 28
Had this argument in the office. I do know most people say chidinma. But most people could be wrong . Still not sure if Chidimma is correct and Chidinma wrong.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by DocAdray(f): 3:21pm
To my own understanding of Igbo language and grammar, it's CHIDIMMA.
MMA = good, fine, pleasant
NMA is grammatically incorrect in Igbo language, it's a form of anglicising 'MMA'
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Keneking: 5:28pm
But where is lalasticlala sef now
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by echelons(m): 6:36pm
Chidimma is the grammatically correct spelling of the name. According to Mazi Onwu's committee on Igbo Izugbe, M will follow M in a word while N follows N in a word.
Eg. Mma (Good, beauty, knife), Nna (Father), Nne (mother), mmanu (oil) , nnu (salt), Nnunu (bird), mmiri (water).
Different dialects has their traditional ways of spelling but it follows from above when you're looking for the grammatically correct spellings.
It seems ChidiNma is the most wrongly spelled name in Igbo language.
Correct spelling for emphasis is ChidiMMA. (God is good).
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by pesinfada(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by conductorh2: 6:37pm
Chidimma is the correct word/name.
There's nothing like Chidinma or nma in Igbo language.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by 2dillu2(m): 6:37pm
All na correct depending on how your parents want to call you
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:37pm
Chi-di-nma is the correct pronunciation
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by 9jaDoc: 6:37pm
Chidinma is the correct and widely accepted spells.
Incidentally "beauty" and "knife" are spelt exactly the same way in Igbo.
Hmmmm. I think there is a lesson there somewhere.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:37pm
Chidinma is correct
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Betmaster3: 6:37pm
Definitely Chidimma. I so much love this name. It's my gf's name.
|Re: Chidinma Or Chidimma? by Truflexunits: 6:38pm
Chidimma is the correct spelling [color=#006600][/color]
