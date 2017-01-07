₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,269 members, 3,295,507 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle (11528 Views)
Checkout This Trending Zip Hairstyle From Ibadan... / What Will You Call This Hairstyle? / Can Someone Explain This Hairstyle To Me (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by ebosie11(f): 6:14pm On Aug 21, 2015
New day new fashion sense.This is a new hairstyle termed 'Zip Up Hairstyle".In this type of hairstyle,a zipper is used to perfect the hair styles.
Ladies,can you rock the hairstyle?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by ebosie11(f): 6:15pm On Aug 21, 2015
More photos
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by pretydiva(f): 6:15pm On Aug 21, 2015
This is pure madness n witchcraft
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by ipheoluwa22: 6:18pm On Aug 21, 2015
smh
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by jamex93(m): 6:23pm On Aug 21, 2015
Waiting b dis
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by Nobody: 6:23pm On Aug 21, 2015
This is definitely not made in Nigeria
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by jamex93(m): 6:24pm On Aug 21, 2015
ebosie11:
The day my babe go try am
Na out side she go sleep
At least she don carry pillow for ha head
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by pbs4real(m): 6:24pm On Aug 21, 2015
Irritating
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by nuelzy: 6:25pm On Aug 21, 2015
nice.....nonsense
choose one
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by bewla(m): 6:29pm On Aug 21, 2015
jo oo
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by eluquenson(m): 6:38pm On Aug 21, 2015
Na wao
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by Yustash001(m): 6:47pm On Aug 21, 2015
Very, very horrible...
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by Nobody: 6:55pm On Aug 21, 2015
well im not a gurl but
i can say dat numba 1 and 2 can b considerable though
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by donholy28(m): 7:01pm On Aug 21, 2015
This is undoubtedly the worst hairstyle ave ever seen in my life...the inventor must be mad
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by Sleekbaby(f): 7:05pm On Aug 21, 2015
That no 1 was in vogue between 2011/2012
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by ebosie11(f): 7:19pm On Aug 21, 2015
donholy28:lol
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by okoro4: 8:07pm On Aug 21, 2015
Kolomental
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by kelechiMarie(f): 9:09pm On Aug 21, 2015
I've seen the last one on somebody's head
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by adeyemi97(m): 9:10pm On Aug 21, 2015
I don't want to f*ck up my weave while giving a blowj*b hairstyle They can easily tuck it in and zip it and s*ck the d*ck very well without the hair blocking their face
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by blesson14: 9:32am
2nd to the last bad ooooo
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by blesson14: 9:34am
jamex93:lol u no go kill me with laugh
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by unclezuma: 10:22am
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by dazekid(m): 10:22am
Zip up
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by SMARTgurUxxxxxxx: 10:23am
I no blame them,,,na their mate Bokoharam dey cut head for borno...
.
.
i no knw wen to Zipup for head start to dey epp us
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by FuckTheMod: 10:23am
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by Donkaz(m): 10:25am
na wa o
wetin person no go see
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by deolu2000(m): 10:26am
When you think you have seen it all, then these pop up. Na wa o, end time hair styles.
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by mezebel(f): 10:26am
Creativity is next to sucess
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by COOLDK(m): 10:27am
Many are mad but only few are recognized :
Na this kind babes their head dey touch like electricity, you just need to thread with caution when argument ensued.
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by Larablink(f): 10:27am
Old hair. I remember when the hair was in vogue, many ladies made it. Can't try it.
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by phintohlar(f): 10:27am
pretydiva:confirm one
|Re: Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle by LordDecency(m): 10:28am
SEXY POO
What's Your Favourite Skin Beauty Product ? / MBGN Contest: Live On AIT And Silverbird / Online Shopping In Lagos. Has It Come To Stay?
Viewing this topic: loveslife(f), mykrotune, Vickysnipe147, Jaybabson, Prodigy4ever, njideoby(f), Jerryamos(m), NupeZalla(m), lilEmir3(m), Chommieblaq(f), qeemus, ochanya21, rymzo228, Teeeeeeboi, Juni4jay(m), sholly28(m), konkocious(m), AlexyA(m) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16