Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Photos Of Zip Up Hairstyle (11528 Views)

Checkout This Trending Zip Hairstyle From Ibadan... / What Will You Call This Hairstyle? / Can Someone Explain This Hairstyle To Me (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

New day new fashion sense.This is a new hairstyle termed 'Zip Up Hairstyle".In this type of hairstyle,a zipper is used to perfect the hair styles.



Ladies,can you rock the hairstyle? 1 Like

More photos

This is pure madness n witchcraft 23 Likes 1 Share

smh

Waiting b dis 1 Like

This is definitely not made in Nigeria

ebosie11:

More photos

The day my babe go try am



Na out side she go sleep

At least she don carry pillow for ha head The day my babe go try amNa out side she go sleepAt least she don carry pillow for ha head 11 Likes 1 Share

Irritating

nice.....nonsense









choose one 1 Like

jo oo

Na wao

Very, very horrible...

well im not a gurl but

i can say dat numba 1 and 2 can b considerable though 3 Likes

This is undoubtedly the worst hairstyle ave ever seen in my life...the inventor must be mad

That no 1 was in vogue between 2011/2012 1 Like

donholy28:

This is undoubtedly the worst hairstyle ave ever seen in my life...the inventor must be mad lol lol

Kolomental

I've seen the last one on somebody's head

They can easily tuck it in and zip it and s*ck the d*ck very well without the hair blocking their face I don't want to f*ck up my weave while giving a blowj*b hairstyleThey can easily tuck it in and zip it and s*ck the d*ck very well without the hair blocking their face

2nd to the last bad ooooo

jamex93:







The day my babe go try am





Na out side she go sleep



At least she don carry pillow for ha head lol u no go kill me with laugh lol u no go kill me with laugh

Zip up



.

.

i no knw wen to Zipup for head start to dey epp us I no blame them,,,na their mate Bokoharam dey cut head for borno...i no knw wen to Zipup for head start to dey epp us

na wa o

wetin person no go see

When you think you have seen it all, then these pop up. Na wa o, end time hair styles.

Creativity is next to sucess

:



Na this kind babes their head dey touch like electricity, you just need to thread with caution when argument ensued. Many are mad but only few are recognizedNa this kind babes their head dey touch like electricity, you just need to thread with caution when argument ensued.

Old hair. I remember when the hair was in vogue, many ladies made it. Can't try it.

pretydiva:

This is pure madness n witchcraft confirm one confirm one