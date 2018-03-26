Lagos is a very exciting place and provides the opportunity for you to be who you want tobe. Whether you are belong to the upper rungof the social ladder or you are just waiting behind finding a way to climb it, there is always a point where everyone can enjoy the Lagos experience. Achieving some of these things does not cost much but the experience is sure to linger in the memory.



1. Try the hot spicy Suya



Suya is skewered met that is usually sold by Hausas in Lagos. It is made in the open and usually in the evening. It is spiced with pepper and seasoning and sold in paper wraps. The feeling of standing in front of the seller and munching pieces of suya is something you will enjoy. The feeling is way different from buying and preparing meat in the house.



2. Enjoy Amala At A Joint



There is nothing special about Amala except that if you go to a joint, you are bound to be treated to a tasty dish. Amala joints in Lagos provide assorted meats and fishes andthe taste is quite different from the one made in the house



3. Watch Football At A Viewing Center



Lagos has a lot of viewing centres scattered around the city and if you are a lover of football, then you must see a match there especially a high profile match between two strong teams. Forget that you have access to seeing the match in the comfort of your room. The spirit and feeling in a Lagos viewing centre is one you will love.



4. Take A BRT Ride



The BRT is a public transport system in Lagos with designated routes in some places in the city. Whether you have a car or not is not a yardstick; you should try the BRT. It provides an avenue to ride with every kind of person of different classes.



5. Haggle At A Market



If you live in Lagos, you must master the art of bargaining and haggling. The best place tobe tutored is a market and Lagos has a lot ofmarkets were you can have a first-hand experience on how traders and customers bargain. Even if you have access to delivery services, you should still try out your bargaining power in a Lagos market.



6. Attend a Lagos party with colourful Aso-Ebi



The culture of making uniform cloths available for a party is growing in Lagos. Theaso ebiprovides an opportunity to be in uniform attires with a lot of people and it is something you should try out. The Aso ebi eliminates class and allows everybody, regardless of status to appear in the same print. Don’t shy away from the opportunity ifyou are offered one.



7. See A Movie At A Cinema



Whether you stay on the mainland or on the island, Lagos has a lot of cinemas where you can have a good time. The feeling of seeing amovie with a lot of people while munching popcorn cannot be substituted with seeing a movie at home. Lagos cinemas will definitely make your experience memorable



8. Take A Ride On The Third Mainland



Third Mainland BridgeIf you have not taken a ride on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, then you must. The euphoric feeling of being surrounded by water and cruising through it is sensational. For those who commute on the bridge every day, familiarity might make them oblivious to the feeling but if it is your fitst time, make sure you savour it.



9. Stay Out On New Year’s Eve



New Year’s Eve is widely celebrated in Lagos with carnivals, fireworks and parties. It is anexperience that is incomparable. If you are the type that doesn’t joke with your sleep at night, then you need to compromise if you are in Lagos. The excitement and funfair around the neighbourhood is one that will leave a lasting sweet taste in your memory throughout the year



10. Attend An Owambe



Owambe is another name for a party especially an informal one. These parties areusually organised to celebrate a wedding, naming, burial, etc. You can't be too important to attend an owambe in Lagos. Thejollof rice is special and has a unique taste. The feeling is ecstatic and wonderful. The next time you get an invitation to attend an Owambe in Lagos, do not hesitate you get youraso ebiand have a good time.