|Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Horlaidex(m): 9:17pm On Sep 23, 2015
Lagos is a very exciting place and provides the opportunity for you to be who you want tobe. Whether you are belong to the upper rungof the social ladder or you are just waiting behind finding a way to climb it, there is always a point where everyone can enjoy the Lagos experience. Achieving some of these things does not cost much but the experience is sure to linger in the memory.
1. Try the hot spicy Suya
Suya is skewered met that is usually sold by Hausas in Lagos. It is made in the open and usually in the evening. It is spiced with pepper and seasoning and sold in paper wraps. The feeling of standing in front of the seller and munching pieces of suya is something you will enjoy. The feeling is way different from buying and preparing meat in the house.
2. Enjoy Amala At A Joint
There is nothing special about Amala except that if you go to a joint, you are bound to be treated to a tasty dish. Amala joints in Lagos provide assorted meats and fishes andthe taste is quite different from the one made in the house
3. Watch Football At A Viewing Center
Lagos has a lot of viewing centres scattered around the city and if you are a lover of football, then you must see a match there especially a high profile match between two strong teams. Forget that you have access to seeing the match in the comfort of your room. The spirit and feeling in a Lagos viewing centre is one you will love.
4. Take A BRT Ride
The BRT is a public transport system in Lagos with designated routes in some places in the city. Whether you have a car or not is not a yardstick; you should try the BRT. It provides an avenue to ride with every kind of person of different classes.
5. Haggle At A Market
If you live in Lagos, you must master the art of bargaining and haggling. The best place tobe tutored is a market and Lagos has a lot ofmarkets were you can have a first-hand experience on how traders and customers bargain. Even if you have access to delivery services, you should still try out your bargaining power in a Lagos market.
6. Attend a Lagos party with colourful Aso-Ebi
The culture of making uniform cloths available for a party is growing in Lagos. Theaso ebiprovides an opportunity to be in uniform attires with a lot of people and it is something you should try out. The Aso ebi eliminates class and allows everybody, regardless of status to appear in the same print. Don’t shy away from the opportunity ifyou are offered one.
7. See A Movie At A Cinema
Whether you stay on the mainland or on the island, Lagos has a lot of cinemas where you can have a good time. The feeling of seeing amovie with a lot of people while munching popcorn cannot be substituted with seeing a movie at home. Lagos cinemas will definitely make your experience memorable
8. Take A Ride On The Third Mainland
Third Mainland BridgeIf you have not taken a ride on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, then you must. The euphoric feeling of being surrounded by water and cruising through it is sensational. For those who commute on the bridge every day, familiarity might make them oblivious to the feeling but if it is your fitst time, make sure you savour it.
9. Stay Out On New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve is widely celebrated in Lagos with carnivals, fireworks and parties. It is anexperience that is incomparable. If you are the type that doesn’t joke with your sleep at night, then you need to compromise if you are in Lagos. The excitement and funfair around the neighbourhood is one that will leave a lasting sweet taste in your memory throughout the year
10. Attend An Owambe
Owambe is another name for a party especially an informal one. These parties areusually organised to celebrate a wedding, naming, burial, etc. You can’t be too important to attend an owambe in Lagos. Thejollof rice is special and has a unique taste. The feeling is ecstatic and wonderful. The next time you get an invitation to attend an Owambe in Lagos, do not hesitate you get youraso ebiand have a good time.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Horlaidex(m): 9:21pm On Sep 23, 2015
more
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Horlaidex(m): 9:22pm On Sep 23, 2015
more pics
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by jimohibrahim(m): 9:23pm On Sep 23, 2015
Done all that before and it's been fun..
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Horlaidex(m): 9:06am
Cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by miqos02(m): 11:29am
Yep
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Teewhy2: 11:29am
11) Stay by the newspaper stand to listen to people arguing about a topic, especially if there is a political crises, election or senior Nations /World Cup.
12) If you are a student in Lagos and have not attended owambe uninvited or when you are invited by a friend and you don't go there with another of your friend unknown to the person that invites you then you miss.
7 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by daamazing(m): 11:29am
Done em all..and they're shitty .
If you want to have fun in Lagos, don't argue with conductor, steal for market, cross where there's pedestrian bridge and LAGESC dey there, Dodge lastma, never ask to buy beans 30#
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by herkeym001(m): 11:29am
Na true sha
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by RoyalBlak007: 11:30am
Take a ride on the third mainland bridge on a Monday evening
When there's Mad Traffic
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Yem0350: 11:30am
daamazing:Meaning?
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by kakale1: 11:30am
afonja
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by ameri9ja: 11:30am
You forgot:
11) Go to the the beach
12) Go to an amusement park
13) See a live game at National Stadium
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 11:30am
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by OtedolaSon: 11:31am
No time abeg
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by ukata16(m): 11:31am
10 and 6 remaining
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by natedat: 11:32am
..
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by QuitNotice(m): 11:32am
E
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Amberon11: 11:32am
Mtcheeew
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by alsudaes1(m): 11:33am
The Amala is inviting
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Onota: 11:33am
Fun place but with low life expectancy
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Rainmania(m): 11:33am
Something way person dey do everyday. Abeg this one na ajebutter wish list
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Israeltolani(m): 11:33am
Yeah
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by ameri9ja: 11:34am
Horlaidex:
You forgot:
11) Go to the the beach
12) Go to an amusement park
13) See a live game at National Stadium
What say u?
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by Danelo(m): 11:34am
Sleep under ojuelegba bridge.
Its cool too
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by uuzba(m): 11:35am
27. Just live in Lagos and do all these things as your normal life without telling everybody on social media that you are a complete, okoro JJC.
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by KillerBeauty(f): 11:35am
These are just regular day to day things now. What's fun here.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by ladycomfort(f): 11:35am
Where is the best suya joint on the mainland around yaba, ebute metta, bariga, gbagada axis
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:39am
EKO FOR SHOW!
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:40am
ladycomfort:For the Axis you metioned.... Try Suya Spot at Mende, Maryland.
|Re: Top 10 Fun Things Everyone Must Try In Lagos by LAFO: 11:41am
Well, I remember my first time on the third mainland bridge.
8. Take A Ride On The Third Mainland
There's nothing to it anymore.
Familiarity Breeds Contempt
