Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 12:51pm On Feb 21, 2016
Africa is not known to have snow, but there are several regions in Africa were it snows every year , share photo snow and beautiful landscape of africa

Algeria












Morocco :







South Afrika




Kenya



Tanzania ( kilimandjaro )

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Davidson5(m): 7:27pm On Feb 21, 2016
Precisely where in south Africa?

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Flexherbal(m): 11:32pm On Feb 21, 2016
I never knew it snows in Tanzania

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by tpiar: 4:24am On Feb 22, 2016
Flexherbal:
I never knew it snows in Tanzania

I dont think it snows there but probably the higher mountains have snow caps.

Nigeria doesnt have such high elevations or mountain ranges where snow can form.

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 11:53am On Feb 22, 2016
Davidson5:
Precisely where in south Africa?

it's in Sutherland south africa

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 11:54am On Feb 22, 2016
Flexherbal:
I never knew it snows in Tanzania

as mentioned above the photo it's the Mt Kilimanjaro

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Davidson5(m): 12:15pm On Feb 22, 2016
I think it does snow in Tunisia too as well... hmm da snow sef like better place haha

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by tope24(m): 12:56pm On Feb 22, 2016
awesome
Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 2:44pm On Feb 28, 2016
yesterday in setif ( est algeria )


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H-1opZFmnk

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 3:10pm On Feb 28, 2016
Only in algeria grin


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOH-rJ3eX6o

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 4:46pm On Feb 28, 2016
Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 4:52pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK


lying ?? about what ?? were did you read frasburg or whatever

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 4:56pm On Feb 28, 2016
chkil:



frasburg
yes in one of the pix!

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:00pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
yes in one of the pix!




i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it wink

[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url]

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 5:26pm On Feb 28, 2016
chkil:





i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it wink

[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url]
op stop deceiving yourself

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:39pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
op stop deceiving yourself

seriously ? ok you talk about this pic


so you can see the three town on the pic ( fraserburg- loxton - carnarvon ) here in the first map grin try to find them in your pic in UK grin ,

and take this second map for free try to find cap town with fraserburg also in UK wink ! ridiculous subject closed

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:53pm On Feb 28, 2016
more snow in south africa



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp0IIvzdtPw

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:56pm On Feb 28, 2016
Snow in Algerian desert

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 6:42pm On Feb 28, 2016
Laxton also in the UK stop lying joor
chkil:





i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it wink

[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url]

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Moana(f): 6:42pm On Feb 28, 2016
lesotho snows every year

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 6:47pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
Laxton also in the UK stop lying joor


it's loxton not laxton and fraserburg not fraserburgh. read my post above with google map , more of this i can't do anything for you cool . next

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Moana(f): 6:49pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK
those road signs in that pic posted by the OP are typical SADC road signs what will they be doing in the UK? undecided

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 7:06pm On Feb 28, 2016
chkil:



it's loxton not laxton and fraserburg not fraserburgh. read my post above with google map , more of this i can't do anything for you cool . next
lol whatever

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by menacetosociety: 3:51pm On Feb 29, 2016
ellacute45:
lol whatever
Go sit down jare!nonsense undecided

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 6:14pm On Feb 29, 2016
menacetosociety:
Go sit down jare!nonsense undecided
stand up

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:48pm On Mar 07, 2016
still in Algeria

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 7:59pm On Mar 08, 2016
Today pics 08/03/16 algeria , snow will stay until friday

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by TheArchangel(f): 9:59pm On Mar 08, 2016
ellacute45:
lol whatever
A lady would've apologized, If not for any other thing but the fact that you almost ruined his beautiful and educative thread.
I never knew snow falls in Africa and this thread dispelled that wrong assertion. Please apologize in one of your earlier post to enable others appreciates this enlightening and equally educative thread.

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 10:28pm On Mar 08, 2016
TheArchangel:
A lady would've apologized, If not for any other thing but the fact that you almost ruined his beautiful and educative thread.
I never knew snow falls in Africa and this thread dispelled that wrong assertion. Please apologize in one of your earlier post to enable others appreciates this enlightening and equally educative thread.
cool

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 11:14am On Mar 09, 2016
Egypt in 2013

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 1:32pm On Mar 10, 2016
Algerian firefighters

Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 1:46pm On Mar 10, 2016
Davidson5:
I think it does snow in Tunisia too as well... hmm da snow sef like better place haha



Tunisia

