|Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 12:51pm On Feb 21, 2016
Africa is not known to have snow, but there are several regions in Africa were it snows every year , share photo snow and beautiful landscape of africa
Algeria
Morocco :
South Afrika
Kenya
Tanzania ( kilimandjaro )
5 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Davidson5(m): 7:27pm On Feb 21, 2016
Precisely where in south Africa?
5 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Flexherbal(m): 11:32pm On Feb 21, 2016
I never knew it snows in Tanzania
2 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by tpiar: 4:24am On Feb 22, 2016
Flexherbal:
I dont think it snows there but probably the higher mountains have snow caps.
Nigeria doesnt have such high elevations or mountain ranges where snow can form.
13 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 11:53am On Feb 22, 2016
Davidson5:
it's in Sutherland south africa
2 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 11:54am On Feb 22, 2016
Flexherbal:
as mentioned above the photo it's the Mt Kilimanjaro
3 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Davidson5(m): 12:15pm On Feb 22, 2016
I think it does snow in Tunisia too as well... hmm da snow sef like better place haha
3 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by tope24(m): 12:56pm On Feb 22, 2016
awesome
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 2:44pm On Feb 28, 2016
yesterday in setif ( est algeria )
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H-1opZFmnk
1 Like
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 3:10pm On Feb 28, 2016
Only in algeria
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOH-rJ3eX6o
4 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 4:46pm On Feb 28, 2016
Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 4:52pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
lying ?? about what ?? were did you read frasburg or whatever
27 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 4:56pm On Feb 28, 2016
chkil:yes in one of the pix!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:00pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it
[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url]
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 5:26pm On Feb 28, 2016
chkil:op stop deceiving yourself
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:39pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
seriously ? ok you talk about this pic
so you can see the three town on the pic ( fraserburg- loxton - carnarvon ) here in the first map try to find them in your pic in UK ,
and take this second map for free try to find cap town with fraserburg also in UK ! ridiculous subject closed
13 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:53pm On Feb 28, 2016
more snow in south africa
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp0IIvzdtPw
1 Like
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:56pm On Feb 28, 2016
Snow in Algerian desert
2 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 6:42pm On Feb 28, 2016
Laxton also in the UK stop lying joor
chkil:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Moana(f): 6:42pm On Feb 28, 2016
lesotho snows every year
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 6:47pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:
it's loxton not laxton and fraserburg not fraserburgh. read my post above with google map , more of this i can't do anything for you . next
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by Moana(f): 6:49pm On Feb 28, 2016
ellacute45:those road signs in that pic posted by the OP are typical SADC road signs what will they be doing in the UK?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 7:06pm On Feb 28, 2016
chkil:lol whatever
1 Like
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by menacetosociety: 3:51pm On Feb 29, 2016
ellacute45:Go sit down jare!nonsense
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 6:14pm On Feb 29, 2016
menacetosociety:stand up
1 Like
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 5:48pm On Mar 07, 2016
still in Algeria
3 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 7:59pm On Mar 08, 2016
Today pics 08/03/16 algeria , snow will stay until friday
1 Like
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by TheArchangel(f): 9:59pm On Mar 08, 2016
ellacute45:A lady would've apologized, If not for any other thing but the fact that you almost ruined his beautiful and educative thread.
I never knew snow falls in Africa and this thread dispelled that wrong assertion. Please apologize in one of your earlier post to enable others appreciates this enlightening and equally educative thread.
31 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by ellacute45(f): 10:28pm On Mar 08, 2016
TheArchangel:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 11:14am On Mar 09, 2016
Egypt in 2013
2 Likes
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 1:32pm On Mar 10, 2016
Algerian firefighters
1 Like
|Re: Snow In Africa ! (pic) by chkil(m): 1:46pm On Mar 10, 2016
Davidson5:
Tunisia
1 Like 1 Share
