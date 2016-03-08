Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Snow In Africa ! (pic) (24676 Views)

AfricaRanking: 20 Worst Slums In Africa. / Top 10 Most Visited Cities In Africa / Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In Africa - See Where Nigeria Falls (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Algeria

























Morocco :















South Afrika









Kenya







Tanzania ( kilimandjaro )

Africa is not known to have snow, but there are several regions in Africa were it snows every year , share photo snow and beautiful landscape of africa( kilimandjaro ) 5 Likes

Precisely where in south Africa? 5 Likes

I never knew it snows in Tanzania 2 Likes

Flexherbal:

I never knew it snows in Tanzania

I dont think it snows there but probably the higher mountains have snow caps.



Nigeria doesnt have such high elevations or mountain ranges where snow can form. I dont think it snows there but probably the higher mountains have snow caps.Nigeria doesnt have such high elevations or mountain ranges where snow can form. 13 Likes

Davidson5:

Precisely where in south Africa?

it's in Sutherland south africa it's in Sutherland south africa 2 Likes

Flexherbal:

I never knew it snows in Tanzania

as mentioned above the photo it's the Mt Kilimanjaro as mentioned above the photo it's the 3 Likes

I think it does snow in Tunisia too as well... hmm da snow sef like better place haha 3 Likes

awesome







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H-1opZFmnk yesterday in setif ( est algeria ) 1 Like







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOH-rJ3eX6o Only in algeria 4 Likes

Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK 1 Like 2 Shares

ellacute45:

Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK



lying ?? about what ?? were did you read frasburg or whatever lying ?? about what ?? were did you reador whatever 27 Likes

chkil:







frasburg yes in one of the pix! yes in one of the pix! 1 Like 1 Share

ellacute45:

yes in one of the pix!







i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it



[url] i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg ,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url] 5 Likes 1 Share

chkil:











i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it



[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url] op stop deceiving yourself op stop deceiving yourself 1 Like 2 Shares

ellacute45:

op stop deceiving yourself

seriously ? ok you talk about this pic





so you can see the three town on the pic ( fraserburg- loxton - carnarvon ) here in the first map try to find them in your pic in UK ,



and take this second map for free try to find cap town with fraserburg also in UK ! ridiculous subject closed seriously ?ok you talk about this picso you can see the three town on the pic ( fraserburg- loxton - carnarvon ) here in the first maptry to find them in your pic in UKand take this second map for free try to find cap town with fraserburg also in UK! ridiculous subject closed 13 Likes









http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp0IIvzdtPw more snow in south africa 1 Like

Snow in Algerian desert 2 Likes

chkil:











i'm not south african but before call poeple liar just write Fraserburg south africa in google map and you will find it



[url] http://www.google.dz/maps/place/Fraserburg,+Afrique+du+Sud/@-31.9031202,21.2697146,10z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x1c2b0a83338fa9a9:0x2a57b96538d8dc34[/url] Laxton also in the UK stop lying joor 2 Likes 1 Share

lesotho snows every year 3 Likes 1 Share

ellacute45:

Laxton also in the UK stop lying joor



it's loxton not laxton and fraserburg not fraserburgh. read my post above with google map , more of this i can't do anything for you . next it'snot laxton andnot fraserburgh. read my post above with google map , more of this i can't do anything for you. next 26 Likes 2 Shares

ellacute45:

Op u are lying frasburg or whatever is located in UK those road signs in that pic posted by the OP are typical SADC road signs what will they be doing in the UK? those road signs in that pic posted by the OP are typical SADC road signs what will they be doing in the UK? 10 Likes 2 Shares

chkil:







it's loxton not laxton and fraserburg not fraserburgh. read my post above with google map , more of this i can't do anything for you . next lol whatever lol whatever 1 Like

ellacute45:

lol whatever Go sit down jare!nonsense Go sit down jare!nonsense 39 Likes 2 Shares

menacetosociety:

Go sit down jare!nonsense stand up stand up 1 Like

still in Algeria 3 Likes

Today pics 08/03/16 algeria , snow will stay until friday 1 Like

ellacute45:

lol whatever A lady would've apologized, If not for any other thing but the fact that you almost ruined his beautiful and educative thread.

I never knew snow falls in Africa and this thread dispelled that wrong assertion. Please apologize in one of your earlier post to enable others appreciates this enlightening and equally educative thread. A lady would've apologized, If not for any other thing but the fact that you almost ruined his beautiful and educative thread.I never knew snow falls in Africa and this thread dispelled that wrong assertion. Please apologize in one of your earlier post to enable others appreciates this enlightening and equally educative thread. 31 Likes

TheArchangel:

A lady would've apologized, If not for any other thing but the fact that you almost ruined his beautiful and educative thread.

I never knew snow falls in Africa and this thread dispelled that wrong assertion. Please apologize in one of your earlier post to enable others appreciates this enlightening and equally educative thread. 3 Likes 1 Share

Egypt in 2013 2 Likes

Algerian firefighters 1 Like