Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? (1108 Views)

Difference Between Hosted & Non-hosted Google Adsense Account. / {help}please What Do Adsense Mean Here / How And Why Does Hosted Adsense Show Ads On This Hosts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

I know what google adsense is - it is google's monetization of ads for websites. But seeing the recent spike in sales of adsense accounts, i desire to know the terms used in these ads. what is meant by hosted, non-hosted, verified, us/uk/nigerian accounts?

Hosted-only works in youtube and blogger

Non hosted-works everywhere apart from blogger



Pin verified-these are accounts that has been pin verified(its that simple).Google has verified your house address



Non pin verified-you know what it means by now



Us hosted/non hosted-these are us accounts and the users get payed through payoneer



Nigerian non hosted-these accounts you receive your money straight to your bank accounts but they are hard to get for novice





What have I missed I guess I've answered your questions.If not quote me 4 Likes

Nice one 2kay

I appreciate your time and detailed explanation, mr2kay.



This means adsense application made through blogger is hosted, and the one applied for via other websites such as wordpress is non-hosted. Correct?

To add to the above question: is it possible to change from a hosted adsense to a non-hosted one? And how can i do that pls?



I just remember i obtained an adsense via blogger 7 years ago, and i'd been using it on two wordpress websites now for 4 years. I now understand why i have earned only $19 in the account all these years.

writers100:

To add to the above question: is it possible to change from a hosted adsense to a non-hosted one? And how can i do that pls?



I just remember i obtained an adsense via blogger 7 years ago, and i'd been using it on two wordpress websites now for 4 years. I now understand why i have earned only $19 in the account all these years. you apply for an upgrade by going to my ads and clicking on contents you'd see upgrade.Now you'd have to input your non hosted site and it would get reviewed also after applying for an upgrade create a new ad unit and place the ad code on the wordpress blog. you apply for an upgrade by going to my ads and clicking on contents you'd see upgrade.Now you'd have to input your non hosted site and it would get reviewed also after applying for an upgrade create a new ad unit and place the ad code on the wordpress blog.

Thanks bro. I really appreciate this.

no problem bro you can also contact me if you encounter any difficulties in your upgrade.Happy weekend Nairaland 1 Like

Please how do I knw if my Adsense account is verified?

For some reasons, I ignorantly did not understand any of the explanation above.



I wish to see a better clear-cut explanation.

Nice explanation. This is good for democracy

mr2kay:

Hosted-only works in youtube and blogger

Non hosted-works everywhere apart from blogger



Pin verified-these are accounts that has been pin verified(its that simple).Google has verified your house address



Non pin verified-you know what it means by now



Us hosted/non hosted-these are us accounts and the users get payed through payoneer



Nigerian non hosted-these accounts you receive your money straight to your bank accounts but they are hard to get for novice





What have I missed I guess I've answered your questions.If not quote me

Nice post.



Although I must confess that I am still disappointed that you cannot spell ordinary PAID correctly. Nice post.Although I must confess that I am still disappointed that you cannot spell ordinary PAID correctly.

hijnjjnb

TheSpellChecker:





Nice post.



Although I must confess that I am still disappointed that you cannot spell ordinary PAID correctly.

Bros Mistakes are bound to occur

Mr Know all



U don't need to be disappointed

Just hug the nearest transformer



Make una no quote me cos na Thunder from Ogbomosho go knack u Bros Mistakes are bound to occurMr Know allU don't need to be disappointedJust hug the nearest transformerMake una no quote me cos na Thunder from Ogbomosho go knack u 2 Likes

Google dominating everything. Someone must come out to challenge them. I have a dream