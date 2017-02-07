₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by writers100(m): 9:55pm On May 27, 2016
I know what google adsense is - it is google's monetization of ads for websites. But seeing the recent spike in sales of adsense accounts, i desire to know the terms used in these ads. what is meant by hosted, non-hosted, verified, us/uk/nigerian accounts?
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by mr2kay(m): 10:23pm On May 27, 2016
Hosted-only works in youtube and blogger
Non hosted-works everywhere apart from blogger
Pin verified-these are accounts that has been pin verified(its that simple).Google has verified your house address
Non pin verified-you know what it means by now
Us hosted/non hosted-these are us accounts and the users get payed through payoneer
Nigerian non hosted-these accounts you receive your money straight to your bank accounts but they are hard to get for novice
What have I missed I guess I've answered your questions.If not quote me
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by boi21(m): 4:29am On May 28, 2016
Nice one 2kay
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by writers100(m): 8:22am On May 28, 2016
I appreciate your time and detailed explanation, mr2kay.
This means adsense application made through blogger is hosted, and the one applied for via other websites such as wordpress is non-hosted. Correct?
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by writers100(m): 8:49am On May 28, 2016
To add to the above question: is it possible to change from a hosted adsense to a non-hosted one? And how can i do that pls?
I just remember i obtained an adsense via blogger 7 years ago, and i'd been using it on two wordpress websites now for 4 years. I now understand why i have earned only $19 in the account all these years.
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by mr2kay(m): 10:04am On May 28, 2016
writers100:you apply for an upgrade by going to my ads and clicking on contents you'd see upgrade.Now you'd have to input your non hosted site and it would get reviewed also after applying for an upgrade create a new ad unit and place the ad code on the wordpress blog.
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by writers100(m): 11:42am On May 28, 2016
Thanks bro. I really appreciate this.
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by mr2kay(m): 12:11pm On May 28, 2016
no problem bro you can also contact me if you encounter any difficulties in your upgrade.Happy weekend Nairaland
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by Rithwan(m): 9:29pm On Feb 06
Please how do I knw if my Adsense account is verified?
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by nmreports: 7:02am
For some reasons, I ignorantly did not understand any of the explanation above.
I wish to see a better clear-cut explanation.
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by saint047(m): 7:03am
Nice explanation. This is good for democracy
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by TheSpellChecker: 7:06am
mr2kay:
Nice post.
Although I must confess that I am still disappointed that you cannot spell ordinary PAID correctly.
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by schoolhelpng(m): 7:11am
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by chieyine(m): 7:14am
TheSpellChecker:
Bros Mistakes are bound to occur
Mr Know all
U don't need to be disappointed
Just hug the nearest transformer
Make una no quote me cos na Thunder from Ogbomosho go knack u
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by Jeel: 7:20am
Google dominating everything. Someone must come out to challenge them. I have a dream
|Re: What Does Hosted/non-hosted Adsense Mean? by ejamahrandy: 7:21am
There's hope
2016 thread
