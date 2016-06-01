

Source - Fuel injectors spray or inject fuel into the internal combustion engine in extremely precise amounts. Injectors consist of an electrical coil and nozzle, through which fuel is directed to the combustion chamber. Over time, combustion blow-by and fuel contaminates build up in the nozzle, causing the spray patterns to lose precision, resulting in loss of fuel efficiency, decline in engine performance and, often times, unacceptable levels of emissions. Common symptoms of this clogging include hesitation, misfires and sputtering. For optimal performance, fuel injectors should be cleaned every 15,000 miles or when a decrease in performance is noticed.Keeping fuel injectors clean is much simpler and less costly than servicing them when they become a problem. Prevention involves using a quality fuel system cleaner. These are additive products specifically designed to clean gasoline fuel injectors and related components in just one tankful. These additives are available for both gasoline and diesel fueled engines. All you have to do is dump a bottle of fuel injector cleaner in your full tank of gas and allow it to complete the cleaning process as you drive, that simple! Fuel injector cleaner can remove deposits from clogged fuel injectors while increasing fuel performance and reducing emissions.Your vehicle’s fuel system and its injectors are what keeps your engine revving and on the move. If you are experiencing sputtering and misfires, there may be a clogging issue that is beyond what the pour-in cleaners can address. Professional technicians use special pressurized cleaning systems to aggressively remove stubborn deposits.Source - http://autofactorng.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/how-to-clean-fuel-injectors.html