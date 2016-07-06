₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by oshokay(m): 3:43pm On Jul 08, 2016
Whether you own a small or large scale business, creating a website for your business is an essential step to marketing your products, services or brand online. Getting the right domain name has gone from being a nice thing to have to a must have, in fact it could be a major determinant to your marketing success.
A lot of people have made major mistakes when choosing a domain name for their brands or businesses and when they realize it, it becomes too expensive or impossible to make changes. These are 6 costly mistakes to avoid when choosing a domain name.
Settling For First: After deciding to create a website, you visit use a hosting company and type in a domain name. Available! Don’t purchase that name yet. Try other names, you could hit a domain name that suits the purpose of your business better and people would like.
Thinking Small: So you own a small business, who says you’ll be small forever?. A lot of business have chosen names, built a really strong reputation and then they decide to expand but they already cornered themselves by choosing a really direct and straightforward domain name. For instance, you sell shoes and then you name your website 'verashoes'dotcom. What happens after one year when you decide to start selling other fashion products? Don’t think small.
Similar to Another Business: You set up your website and in a week you start getting traffic, calls, mails, awesome right? You then find out your supposed clients called to inquire about another business that sounds like yours. Choose names that are unique so your customers don’t accidentally visit another website.
Another Meaning: As nice as your domain name might sound to the ears, write it down and ask yourself these questions. Is it easy to spell? What meaning does it have in other languages? What Does it really mean?. I have made the mistake of ignoring this but lucky for me it didn’t cost me too much.
Sometimes ago, I decided to develop a web application for managing twitter accounts. I chose a name “tweever” because it’s very close to twitter and you have to admit it really sounds nice. Here’s where I messed up, I didn’t check the meaning of the word tweever. I already designed a logo for it, only to find out later that the word tweever means someone who is slow or stupid. It was funny to me because It wasn’t costly, some companies have spent a whole lot on branding only to find out a day before launch that their really treasured name means something else
Wrong Domain Extensions: This might seem like something everybody should know but choosing the right domain extension determines to a large extent how your customers view your business. Don’t buy a .ORG domain name when your company is a commercial organization. Many tech blogs now use the .IO extension, don’t use it when your blog is an entertainment blog.
Poor SEO targeting: Choosing the right domain name could determine how easy or hard search engines would optimize your website. Try, if possible to use a word that would give a customer an idea of what your website is all about. A website like megawears would normally rank higher in search engines when someone searches “wears” than a website like megatrends that offers the same services. This doesn’t mean you can’t rank higher than someone with a targeted domain name.
There you have it, 6 costly mistakes to avoid when selecting a domain name.
source : http://www.centerpage.net/2016/07/06/6-costly-mistakes-to-avoid-when-buying-a-domain-name/
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by mcversatile(m): 3:48pm On Jul 08, 2016
Nice one op!
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by oshokay(m): 3:54pm On Jul 08, 2016
mcversatile:Thank you
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by fattbabakay(m): 3:56pm On Jul 08, 2016
Just on point.
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by mcversatile(m): 2:22pm On Jul 09, 2016
oshokay:U are welcome
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by prospernoah(m): 6:43pm On Dec 13
Great Post and also many people are asking the question I bought a domain now what ? So i guess your article is straight to the point bro
mcversatile:
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by RemedyLab: 7:04pm On Dec 13
That's just an eye opener.
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by sellers4buyers: 5:33am
Thanks you've really help an ignorant soul
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by obryneblaque: 6:55am
It is cool.....
1 Like
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by Horlami3370: 7:02am
Thumb up �
1 Like
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by shoskid(m): 7:04am
Good, now I realize some of my mistakes
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by lightaxe: 7:06am
Nice one � bro...im working on my site now .I'm yet to purchase a domain.
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by akeentech(m): 7:08am
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by akeentech(m): 7:11am
lightaxe:
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by adeoba2008(m): 7:12am
Nice.
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by esorison(m): 7:21am
Nice post.
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by Free4tope(m): 7:26am
You nailed it. Thank you for sharing.
|Re: 6 Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Domain Name by Doerstech(m): 7:33am
Good one
