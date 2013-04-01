Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 (13112 Views)

Wenger out abeg...this is bs...haba y did I not kuku sleep than watch this lubbish...

Where is Mukina2 when you need her Lol. I swear, Arsenal matter don tire muki. I sure say dis team don break her heart pass the one wey any man fit do.

Bayern neva score 5 goals yet....wetin dem dey wait for nah ..lohhhhhhh



Ok well done boys..una dey hia word....didn't let me shout...but if Arsenal still open ya she for this closing minutes ...6 won't be a bad idea 1 Like

oh my dear poor lifezone247 so happy my val gift has been fulfilled today...



Take heart ok..

Collinometricx i know dat lecturer is still in you class. Pele oh

Lol. I swear, Arsenal matter don tire muki. I sure say dis team don break her heart pass the one wey any man fit do. Go away

MTN be like 'Arsenal fans should send 'STOP' to '59001' to stop Bayern Munich from scoring more goals'... 1 Like

eyaaaaaaah. Omase oooo





Ayenika gaaan Lmao. your time will come .



The truth is; we need a new coach, Wenger is out of ideas.

So this is what you people qualify for champions league to do? Arsenal?



Una for just dey house na!



Mtcheeeeeeeeeww

shatap there man united fan who's unsure of Europa League next year



shatap there man united fan who's unsure of Europa League next year

common go to politics section Ogbonna

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!A moment of silence for Assnal Fc

Lmao. your time will come .



Please no need changing coach. Wenger is heaven sent. Remember he went unbeaten 2004





Muller makes it 5-1 1 Like

him say Bayern cannot beat Tottenham like this and Na true talk. Tottenham are not known to concede much goals even when losing. infact den go blame themselves 4 playing bayern

Same Old! Same old! ASSNAL...... .. Very consistent in failure...... Mourinho was right when he called Arsene a 'Specialist in Failure ' by the way it's 5-1 3 Likes

bro it's another one ooo

It is finished!





Goodnight everybody 2 Likes

buhari why now 1 Like

Them beat us, now I can't sleep Them beat us, now I can't sleep 1 Like

shatap there man united fan who's unsure of Europa League next year



common go to politics section Ogbonna

5 :1 now, Aguero!

Ref pls end this match, it is Ok







True fiscal federalism d way out for Nigeria



I no dey watch again It has finished.

Anyone who believes Arsenal will overcome this and slaughter Bayern in the second leg, Click "Like".



If you believe I'm raving mad and need to be chained down at Aro with two professional beaters on my case for saying that, click "share"

How can I click share seven times?

This is just an exhibition match for Bayern at the moment and due to the scoreline being so comfortable, basically all of the players apart from Neuer are looking to get in on the goalscoring act. Even Lahm, who is usually tied to the touchline, moves into a central area to pick out passes on the edge of the box.

Its official bayern 5

How market for your side

Eleyi gidi gan o

There can be no progress until Wenger leaves. #WengerOut

I no tell you?? Waterr Waterr

Pls when did arsenal become Norwich









Best Val GIFT EVEEEEEEEEER jst wana tank arsenal 4 makin ma night....Best Val GIFT EVEEEEEEEEER