|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by iamGraced(f): 10:28pm
Wenger out abeg...this is bs...haba y did I not kuku sleep than watch this lubbish...
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by maestro299: 10:28pm
xynerise:Lol. I swear, Arsenal matter don tire muki. I sure say dis team don break her heart pass the one wey any man fit do.
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 10:28pm
Bayern neva score 5 goals yet....wetin dem dey wait for nah ..lohhhhhhh
Ok well done boys..una dey hia word....didn't let me shout...but if Arsenal still open ya she for this closing minutes ...6 won't be a bad idea
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by optional1(f): 10:28pm
oh my dear poor lifezone247 so happy my val gift has been fulfilled today...
Take heart ok..
Collinometricx i know dat lecturer is still in you class. Pele oh
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by mukina2: 10:28pm
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by mukina2: 10:29pm
maestro299:Go away
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Nosyke(m): 10:29pm
MTN be like 'Arsenal fans should send 'STOP' to '59001' to stop Bayern Munich from scoring more goals'...
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Marvel1206: 10:29pm
Jacksparr0w127:Lmao. your time will come .
The truth is; we need a new coach, Wenger is out of ideas.
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by ShakaZullu(m): 10:29pm
NgeneUkwenu:
shatap there man united fan who's unsure of Europa League next year
common go to politics section Ogbonna
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:30pm
AyamConfidence:Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!A moment of silence for Assnal Fc
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Jacksparr0w127: 10:30pm
Marvel1206:Please no need changing coach. Wenger is heaven sent. Remember he went unbeaten 2004
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:30pm
Muller makes it 5-1
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Keenysbojan(m): 10:30pm
yedidiah:infact den go blame themselves 4 playing bayern
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Iphone5: 10:30pm
Same Old! Same old! ASSNAL...... .. Very consistent in failure...... Mourinho was right when he called Arsene a 'Specialist in Failure ' by the way it's 5-1
3 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by mukina2: 10:31pm
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 10:31pm
sirfee:bro it's another one ooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Jacksparr0w127: 10:31pm
It is finished!
Goodnight everybody
2 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:31pm
buhari why now
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Aminat508(f): 10:32pm
Them beat us, now I can't sleep
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:32pm
ShakaZullu:
5 :1 now, Aguero!
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by akoko11: 10:32pm
Ref pls end this match, it is Ok
True fiscal federalism d way out for Nigeria
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 10:32pm
It has finished.
I no dey watch again
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by mikkypel(m): 10:32pm
SirWere:
How can I click share seven times?
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by splendinho(m): 10:32pm
This is just an exhibition match for Bayern at the moment and due to the scoreline being so comfortable, basically all of the players apart from Neuer are looking to get in on the goalscoring act. Even Lahm, who is usually tied to the touchline, moves into a central area to pick out passes on the edge of the box.
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by ponti93(m): 10:32pm
Its official bayern 5
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 10:32pm
EmperorLee
How market for your side
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:33pm
Eleyi gidi gan o
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:33pm
There can be no progress until Wenger leaves. #WengerOut
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by Marvel1206: 10:33pm
AyamConfidence:Waterr
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by KillerFrost: 10:33pm
Pls when did arsenal become Norwich
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by oshe11(m): 10:33pm
jst wana tank arsenal 4 makin ma night....
Best Val GIFT EVEEEEEEEEER
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:34pm
AyamConfidence:Arsenal is out as usual.
