₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,671 members, 3,277,906 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users (1010 Views)
Get mtn 1gb #600/ 2gb #1200 valid 3 months / Nigeria Now Has 146 Million Active Phone Lines – NCC / Secure Your Samsung Device:600 Million Devices Vulnerable To Hackers!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by NaijaTechGuy: 1:02am On Dec 19
Instagram's strategy to beat Snapchat at its own game seems to be working. The Facebook-owned social network centered on photos has announced Last week that it has more than 600 million users.
The last 100 million of those have signed up in the past six months, which is quite impressive because it took them nine months to go from 400 million to 500 million. So Instagram's user growth is really improving, and I think that's where the Snapchatifiying strategy probably helped.
Snapchat Fans Reaction
Instagram Users Right
Instagram has been adding a whole lot of new features in the past few months, even some that weren't really inspired by Snapchat. It went from a place to share and look at photos and videos to something that can be called a standalone social network that lets you post and see photos and videos, but also disappearing media, Stories and even Live Video. Oh, and just some days ago it added a function that lets you save posts for later
1 Like
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by NaijaTechGuy: 1:03am On Dec 19
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Caseless: 1:25am On Dec 19
Funny
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Atiku2019: 1:49am On Dec 19
Lovely... Tho so much fake lifestyles there
There's no way to know those unfollowing me again Why stop third parties from this?
4 Likes
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Lordswazz(m): 1:52am On Dec 19
Seems like its a two-horse race between Insta and Snapchat for the 'cool' title and the most users. My money would be on Instagram, cos no matter how hard i think, i still can't come up with any reasonable usefulness of that snapchat.
4 Likes
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Flexherbal(m): 2:38am On Dec 19
That is more money for them.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by dovelike(f): 3:42am On Dec 19
Make I hear say I no become a business woman
1 Like
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by teepea(m): 6:38am On Dec 19
IG breaking their mouths since 1805AD.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Cyb3rhack3r: 6:41am On Dec 19
Instagram breaking Snapchat
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by NaijaTechGuy: 6:39am On Dec 21
teepea:lol
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by pr0blem: 8:59pm On Dec 27
cool shoutout to instagram
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by mrbillz(m): 12:12am
I see no reason keeping both apps. Deleted the phuckin snapchat. Instagram got me baby!
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Adesam09(m): 7:08am
OK...
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by martineverest(m): 7:09am
good.
Facebook wanted to buy snapchat but their arrogant owner refused
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by realGURU(f): 7:09am
NICE
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Vin4favour(m): 7:10am
lol
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Francis95(m): 7:10am
Nairaland is the best for me.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by passyhansome(m): 7:11am
Good
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by eezeribe(m): 7:11am
ok
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by alexaletor: 7:11am
marijuana is a leaf not a drug- ARNOLD the governator.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Innodon(m): 7:13am
Who instagram epp
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Vickiweezy(m): 7:13am
And so?
E bring credit transaction 2 my account?
1 Like
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by somehowpenis(m): 7:13am
Instagram onpoint
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by SpecialStar(m): 7:13am
Vin4favour:
no bro. they live in that.................................
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by FuckTheMod: 7:15am
Telegram
Imo
Hi5
Bebo
BBM
Palmchat
Hangout...
Instagram Blablabla
Una no want make we work again abi?
The only two I use is whatsapp and Facebook.
Nonsense!
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by ifycent2: 7:18am
Now glo is very much stable with tweakware app 4.0 via www.ictvpn.net and download as many files or films as u want using glo 0.0k.
Account Upgrade just 500 naira per month unlimited downloading via www.ictvpn.net/payment.php
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Felixalex(m): 7:18am
dovelike:
WHEN? U STILL BE SMALL PIKIN ABI?
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by trueking: 7:18am
It consumes too much data.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Agimor(m): 7:19am
Who they both help.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by Atiku2019: 7:19am
.
|Re: Instagram Hits Another Milestone - 600 Million Active Users by ItzHoludex(m): 7:19am
wat should I nah do
Download Free Modem Unlocking Software / I Need Nokia C3 / Usb Problem
Viewing this topic: NaijaTechGuy, jizzus(m), Adeyinka12(m), pweetyphola(f), BenAgency, Kalalaar, leatherman(m), vickobon, PoisonedOne, NubiLove(m), kelvinklein219, hakeem4(m), uncleFola(m), LOC1(m), Glaxxs, Divinerace(m), Vince77(m), directonpc(m), mohisd(m), wizzymate(m), Lazyreporta(m), codest(m), Goldenboy333 and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13