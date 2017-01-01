Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 (11909 Views)

Godhead4:

Arsenal, why didnt you do same with Everton?

The players were tired...



Mustafi and bellerin, gone...



Iwobi was trash....



shamecurls:

Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil Don't tell me you expected crystal Palace to win or draw? Don't tell me you expected crystal Palace to win or draw? 1 Like

Arsenals joy every season is......................................................... Finish ahead of Spurs

optional1:









Lolz





see for now bad gang pays....

Tired of been among the good gangs they always fall into troubles, they alwayz pay for other pple's sins me tired of it it.... I think I found another patient. The question I keep asking is why are people getting mad everyday in this country? Gov't need to build more psychiatric hospitals ... I think I found another patient. The question I keep asking is why are people getting mad everyday in this country? Gov't need to build more psychiatric hospitals ... 1 Like 1 Share

Iamthoney:

You are doomed but you don't know



Your entire generation is doomed. Your entire generation is doomed. 1 Like

Omooba77:





Oga Freedoooooo I beg behave before we throw you comot for stadium. We plenty for here. HNY Sir!

Hahaha na una house , make I jejely leave una .I get insurance wey cover me and una no go like am at all if I go come back

GG nah abeg

And we just arrived.

Giroud has come to stay and Alex Iwobi show dose 2 Ozil n Sanchez lukin 4 big salary 2 pack well...

We got playerz men!



Lets i 4get were is mukina2

. 1 Like

arsenal game is on front page twice

Iwobi Is becoming almost like ozil, thats a big up for arsenal, so if ozil wan leave arsenal go get person to dey give precise passes and crosses

Am an arsenal fan, but I don't get to relax until the final whistle fa, anything can happen with this my team 1 Like

dominique:



Abegi! Make we hear word ojare See Them Yeye Gunners People See Them Yeye Gunners People

Imagine two Arsenal threads on front page. Yesterday, it took sweat and blood for the moderator to move that of the best football playing team ie Chelsea to front page.



Alright! Orubebe has something to say about this but we know where Arsenal go finish.



But I'm happy for Iwobi sha. 3 Likes

See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces.

Omooba77:





Oga Freedoooooo I beg behave before we throw you comot for stadium. We plenty for here. HNY Sir!



Calm down bro. Calm down bro.

xynerise:

See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces.



Na their way na. Na their way na.

xynerise:

See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces. hater's hater's 1 Like

Aminat508:

hater's

Arsenal nor reach na Arsenal nor reach na

KissChrix:

**Runs outta thread** this is poo,look at girouds own. this is poo,look at girouds own.

up guns.... Bayern on my mind

I won the game haters.. I won the game haters..

yedidiah:

Imagine two Arsenal threads on front page. Yesterday, it took sweat and blood for the moderator to move that of the best football playing team ie Chelsea to front page.



Alright! Orubebe has something to say about this but[b] we know where Arsenal go finish.[/b]



But I'm happy for Iwobi sha.



Top four team this season are:

Chelsea

Liverpool

Man u and

Man city



Mark my word

Segadem:





Top four team this season are:

Chelsea

Liverpool

Man u and

Man city



Mark my word

Commingled frm a Chelsea whom we thrashed ahahah Commingled frm a Chelsea whom we thrashed ahahah 2 Likes

erico2k2:



Commingled frm a Chelsea whom we thrashed ahahah Mr.Man do your self a favour and look at the EPL table and tell where art thou on the log and that of Chelsea 1 Like

Segadem:





Top four team this season are:

Chelsea

Liverpool

Man u and

Man city



Mark my word

I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still going down the drain I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still going down the drain 1 Like

mightyleks:

Arsenal win for people's ticket sake 3-1/2-0. I rep #CFC . I said it and it shele.... Bi mo ti fe o ri be na lori 2017 will be great.... . I said it and it shele.... Bi mo ti fe o ri be na lori 2017 will be great.... 1 Like

Segadem:





Top four team this season are:

Chelsea

Liverpool

Man u and

Man city



Mark my word

the devils fan!



keep consoling yourself with the dream of top 4. shiorrr the devils fan!keep consoling yourself with the dream of top 4. shiorrr

Rilwayne001:





I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still coming down the drain . LOOOOOOL . LOOOOOOL

Rilwayne001:





I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still coming down the drain your story will change by May 21

when the goal is too sweet that you gotta DAB as a mark of respect! 5 Likes