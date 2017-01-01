₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by SirWere(m): 6:26pm
Godhead4:
The players were tired...
Mustafi and bellerin, gone...
Iwobi was trash....
We were complacent.....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by thoollz: 6:27pm
shamecurls:Don't tell me you expected crystal Palace to win or draw?
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by mightyleks(m): 6:27pm
Arsenals joy every season is......................................................... Finish ahead of Spurs
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Godhead4(m): 6:28pm
optional1:I think I found another patient. The question I keep asking is why are people getting mad everyday in this country? Gov't need to build more psychiatric hospitals ...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by TwoBottles(m): 6:28pm
Iamthoney:
Your entire generation is doomed.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by fredoooooo: 6:29pm
Omooba77:
Hahaha na una house , make I jejely leave una .I get insurance wey cover me and una no go like am at all if I go come back
HNY omoba77
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Donshemzy1234(f): 6:34pm
GG nah abeg
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by KingGBsky(m): 6:35pm
And we just arrived.
Giroud has come to stay and Alex Iwobi show dose 2 Ozil n Sanchez lukin 4 big salary 2 pack well...
We got playerz men!
Lets i 4get were is mukina2
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by GSteve001(m): 6:35pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 6:41pm
arsenal game is on front page twice
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Fuadeiza(m): 6:42pm
Iwobi Is becoming almost like ozil, thats a big up for arsenal, so if ozil wan leave arsenal go get person to dey give precise passes and crosses
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Naijaaccountwiz: 6:44pm
Am an arsenal fan, but I don't get to relax until the final whistle fa, anything can happen with this my team
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:45pm
dominique:See Them Yeye Gunners People
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by yedidiah(m): 6:47pm
Imagine two Arsenal threads on front page. Yesterday, it took sweat and blood for the moderator to move that of the best football playing team ie Chelsea to front page.
Alright! Orubebe has something to say about this but we know where Arsenal go finish.
But I'm happy for Iwobi sha.
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by xynerise(m): 6:49pm
See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:50pm
Omooba77:
Calm down bro.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:52pm
xynerise:
Na their way na.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Aminat508(f): 6:52pm
xynerise:hater's
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by xynerise(m): 6:53pm
Aminat508:
Arsenal nor reach na
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 6:54pm
KissChrix:this is poo,look at girouds own.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by tega10: 6:55pm
up guns.... Bayern on my mind
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Guru9ja: 6:56pm
I won the game haters..
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 6:58pm
yedidiah:bro u are wrong about arsenal making top four this season
Top four team this season are:
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man u and
Man city
Mark my word
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by erico2k2(m): 7:02pm
Segadem:Commingled frm a Chelsea whom we thrashed ahahah
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 7:06pm
erico2k2:Mr.Man do your self a favour and look at the EPL table and tell where art thou on the log and that of Chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Rilwayne001: 7:07pm
Segadem:
I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still going down the drain
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by mightyleks(m): 7:07pm
mightyleks:. I said it and it shele.... Bi mo ti fe o ri be na lori 2017 will be great....
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by shapman: 7:08pm
Segadem:
the devils fan!
keep consoling yourself with the dream of top 4. shiorrr
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by shotin(m): 7:08pm
Rilwayne001:. LOOOOOOL
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 7:08pm
Rilwayne001:your story will change by May 21
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by shapman: 7:11pm
when the goal is too sweet that you gotta DAB as a mark of respect!
5 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Rextayne: 7:11pm
Mukina2 cum and sit on my lap
