Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by SirWere(m): 6:26pm
Godhead4:
Arsenal, why didnt you do same with Everton?

The players were tired...

Mustafi and bellerin, gone...

Iwobi was trash....

We were complacent.....
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by thoollz: 6:27pm
shamecurls:
Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil
Don't tell me you expected crystal Palace to win or draw?

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by mightyleks(m): 6:27pm
Arsenals joy every season is......................................................... Finish ahead of Spurs
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Godhead4(m): 6:28pm
optional1:




Lolz


see for now bad gang pays....
Tired of been among the good gangs they always fall into troubles, they alwayz pay for other pple's sins me tired of it it....
I think I found another patient. The question I keep asking is why are people getting mad everyday in this country? Gov't need to build more psychiatric hospitals ...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by TwoBottles(m): 6:28pm
Iamthoney:
You are doomed but you don't know


Your entire generation is doomed.

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by fredoooooo: 6:29pm
Omooba77:


Oga Freedoooooo I beg behave before we throw you comot for stadium. We plenty for here. HNY Sir!

Hahaha na una house , make I jejely leave una .I get insurance wey cover me and una no go like am at all if I go come back grin grin
HNY omoba77
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Donshemzy1234(f): 6:34pm
GG nah abeg
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by KingGBsky(m): 6:35pm
And we just arrived.
Giroud has come to stay and Alex Iwobi show dose 2 Ozil n Sanchez lukin 4 big salary 2 pack well...
We got playerz men!

Lets i 4get were is mukina2
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by GSteve001(m): 6:35pm
.

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 6:41pm
arsenal game is on front page twice
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Fuadeiza(m): 6:42pm
Iwobi Is becoming almost like ozil, thats a big up for arsenal, so if ozil wan leave arsenal go get person to dey give precise passes and crosses
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Naijaaccountwiz: 6:44pm
Am an arsenal fan, but I don't get to relax until the final whistle fa, anything can happen with this my team

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:45pm
dominique:

Abegi! Make we hear word ojare undecided tongue
See Them Yeye Gunners People tongue
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by yedidiah(m): 6:47pm
Imagine two Arsenal threads on front page. Yesterday, it took sweat and blood for the moderator to move that of the best football playing team ie Chelsea to front page.

Alright! Orubebe has something to say about this but we know where Arsenal go finish.

But I'm happy for Iwobi sha.

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by xynerise(m): 6:49pm
See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces. grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:50pm
Omooba77:


Oga Freedoooooo I beg behave before we throw you comot for stadium. We plenty for here. HNY Sir!


Calm down bro. grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Funjosh(m): 6:52pm
xynerise:
See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces. grin


Na their way na.
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Aminat508(f): 6:52pm
xynerise:
See them dey make noise for Crystal Palace. If them see big team na them go hide faces. grin
hater's tongue

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by xynerise(m): 6:53pm
Aminat508:
hater's tongue

Arsenal nor reach na tongue
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Greenbullet(m): 6:54pm
KissChrix:
**Runs outta thread**
this is poo,look at girouds own.
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by tega10: 6:55pm
up guns.... Bayern on my mind
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Guru9ja: 6:56pm
grin grin I won the game haters..
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 6:58pm
yedidiah:
Imagine two Arsenal threads on front page. Yesterday, it took sweat and blood for the moderator to move that of the best football playing team ie Chelsea to front page.

Alright! Orubebe has something to say about this but[b] we know where Arsenal go finish.[/b]

But I'm happy for Iwobi sha.
bro u are wrong about arsenal making top four this season grin

Top four team this season are:
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man u and
Man city

Mark my word
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by erico2k2(m): 7:02pm
Segadem:
bro u are wrong about arsenal making top four this season grin

Top four team this season are:
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man u and
Man city

Mark my word

Commingled frm a Chelsea whom we thrashed ahahah

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 7:06pm
erico2k2:

Commingled frm a Chelsea whom we thrashed ahahah
Mr.Man do your self a favour and look at the EPL table and tell where art thou on the log and that of Chelsea

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Rilwayne001: 7:07pm
Segadem:
bro u are wrong about arsenal making top four this season grin

Top four team this season are:
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man u and
Man city

Mark my word


I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still going down the drain grin tongue

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by mightyleks(m): 7:07pm
mightyleks:
Arsenal win for people's ticket sake 3-1/2-0. I rep #CFC
. I said it and it shele.... Bi mo ti fe o ri be na lori 2017 will be great....

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by shapman: 7:08pm
Segadem:
bro u are wrong about arsenal making top four this season grin

Top four team this season are:
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man u and
Man city

Mark my word



the devils fan!

keep consoling yourself with the dream of top 4. shiorrr
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by shotin(m): 7:08pm
Rilwayne001:


I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still coming down the drain grin tongue
. LOOOOOOL grin grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Segadem(m): 7:08pm
Rilwayne001:


I see you still suffering from that 3 — 0 you chopped at emirate. You guys still coming down the drain grin tongue
your story will change by May 21
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by shapman: 7:11pm
when the goal is too sweet that you gotta DAB as a mark of respect!

5 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (2- 0) On 1st January 2017 by Rextayne: 7:11pm
Mukina2 cum and sit on my lap cheesy

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)

