Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live (7416 Views)

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 1) On 17th April 2016 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) On 29th August 2015 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 0) On 3rd May 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

ichommy:

.

Washout na Washout na

SirWere:

Game on

God, I love the way the team is playing... Everyone is in form today. Even el-neny is throwing some creative passes.



We will surely score more goals.

dominique:





We Gunners are always calm unlike fans of one team from West London where they used to park bus



GOAL Arsenal!!! haters will hate no mater what

ichommy:

Olivier Giroud has scored six times in

his last four Premier League starts.

Who cares? Who cares?

haibe:

mhiktarian Giroud's goal wasn't offside and the technique was better. Giroud's goal wasn't offside and the technique was better.

xynerise:



Washout na Ok Sir!

Sam Allardyce has never won an away Premier League game at Arsenal, drawing 3 and losing 9 of 12 games. Ok Sir!Sam Allardyce has never won an away Premier League game at Arsenal, drawing 3 and losing 9 of 12 games.

ichommy:





Ok Sir!



Sam Allardyce has never won an

away Premier League game at Arsenal,

drawing 3 and losing 9 of 12 games.

History changes





At least he has drawn 3 times. So expect that today History changesAt least he has drawn 3 times. So expect that today





Why the Bleep didn't wenger start the three of them against Man utd



If ozil were better, he would have an easy time sending his usual deadly passes to those three prime people. Iwobi's trying but.....





Wenger sef..... lucas; Giroud, Sanchez......Why the Bleep didn't wenger start the three of them against Man utdIf ozil were better, he would have an easy time sending his usual deadly passes to those three prime people. Iwobi's trying but.....Wenger sef.....





Iwobi GoooooooalIwobi 2 Likes

**Runs outta thread** 1 Like

Iwobi.. Goal! 2 Likes

Goallll.. Home boy Iwobi 3 Likes

Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil

xynerise:



History changes



At least he has drawn 3 times. So expect that today how market how market

... GoooOooooooooooooooooool ... GoooOooooooooooooooooool

shamecurls:

Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil In Ed sheeran's voice :



I see fire..... Burning....



I see tickets....... Burning...... In Ed sheeran's voice :I see fire..... Burning....I see tickets....... Burning...... 2 Likes

Great double save cech!

[quote author=ichommy post=52445512][/quote] Oga I sight you......

That was f**king close. Nice saves Cech 1 Like

Well done Cech 2 Likes

SirWere:

how market

Calm down time dey na



Remember Arsenal vs Newcastle February 2011 Calm down time dey naRemember Arsenal vs Newcastle February 2011 1 Like

ichommy:

Arsenal are the only side yet to have

been losing a PL game at half-time in the

opening 19 games this season. will this WIN them the league if not, then unto the next please will this WIN them the league if not, then unto the next please

dominique:





We Gunners are always calm unlike fans of one team from West London where they used to park bus



GOAL Arsenal!!!

Those agbero boys wey for don take sepe forget house 2-0! Those agbero boys wey for don take sepe forget house 2-0!

KissChrix:

**Runs outta thread** 2 Likes

mama mukina2 I beg goat head dey here for isiewu for Iwobi

Arsenal, why didnt you do same with Everton?

Arsenal playing catch up to one club in west london!

xynerise:



Calm down time dey na

Remember Arsenal vs Newcastle February 2011 * in Eminem's voice * And it seems like yesterday..... It was just a dream.......





Those days are goone,

they just memories......... * in Eminem's voice * And it seems like yesterday..... It was just a dream..............

Egbon tosyne2much where art thou? Come here with ur joystick quickly.