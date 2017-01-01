₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,271 members, 3,285,407 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 January 2017 at 06:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live (7416 Views)
Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 1) On 17th April 2016 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 2) On 29th August 2015 / Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (1 - 0) On 3rd May 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:07pm
ichommy:
Washout na
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by ichommy(m): 6:07pm
SirWere:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:07pm
God, I love the way the team is playing... Everyone is in form today. Even el-neny is throwing some creative passes.
We will surely score more goals.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Segadem(m): 6:07pm
dominique:haters will hate no mater what
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:07pm
ichommy:
Who cares?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by sounwave: 6:08pm
haibe:Giroud's goal wasn't offside and the technique was better.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by ichommy(m): 6:08pm
xynerise:Ok Sir!
Sam Allardyce has never won an away Premier League game at Arsenal, drawing 3 and losing 9 of 12 games.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:09pm
ichommy:
History changes
At least he has drawn 3 times. So expect that today
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:12pm
lucas; Giroud, Sanchez......
Why the Bleep didn't wenger start the three of them against Man utd
If ozil were better, he would have an easy time sending his usual deadly passes to those three prime people. Iwobi's trying but.....
Wenger sef.....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Rilwayne001: 6:12pm
Goooooooal
Iwobi
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by KissChrix: 6:12pm
**Runs outta thread**
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by lordmassac(m): 6:12pm
Iwobi.. Goal!
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:13pm
Goallll.. Home boy Iwobi
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by shamecurls: 6:13pm
Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:14pm
xynerise:how market
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by shotin(m): 6:15pm
... GoooOooooooooooooooooool
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:15pm
shamecurls:In Ed sheeran's voice :
I see fire..... Burning....
I see tickets....... Burning......
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by lordmassac(m): 6:16pm
Great double save cech!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:16pm
[quote author=ichommy post=52445512][/quote] Oga I sight you......
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:17pm
That was f**king close. Nice saves Cech
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Rilwayne001: 6:17pm
Well done Cech
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:19pm
SirWere:
Calm down time dey na
Remember Arsenal vs Newcastle February 2011
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by mightyleks(m): 6:20pm
ichommy:will this WIN them the league if not, then unto the next please
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Omooba77: 6:21pm
dominique:
Those agbero boys wey for don take sepe forget house 2-0!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by banme(m): 6:21pm
KissChrix:
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Omooba77: 6:23pm
mama mukina2 I beg goat head dey here for isiewu for Iwobi
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Godhead4(m): 6:23pm
Arsenal, why didnt you do same with Everton?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by edoziebobbyyahoocom(m): 6:24pm
Arsenal playing catch up to one club in west london!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:24pm
xynerise:* in Eminem's voice * And it seems like yesterday..... It was just a dream.......
Those days are goone,
they just memories.........
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Durentmoney: 6:25pm
Egbon tosyne2much where art thou? Come here with ur joystick quickly.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by greggng: 6:25pm
Seun you know we love u happy new year.
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Trade: Cristiano Ronaldo For Lionel Messi / European League Results For Matches Played Today / Tottenham Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On Sunday 4th March 2012
Viewing this topic: Iceathome(m), elolove(m), SirWere(m), Chimezie250(m), chidaike(m), luvola(m), stopit, wexyee(m), BrownRoofRep, micolaj, KingGBsky(m), geonyte(m), Jerrydanonline(m), horlartayor(m), yokiti, theophorus(m), dinachi(m), ORIJIN201(m), MrCEO69(m), advocate666, NupeZalla(m), nigconnect(m), shotin(m), Apina(m), spako4(m), Viccctor(m), seyirock(m), denkyw(m), ellex, Umarlulu, TIDDOLL(m), impressiveguy(m), Greenbullet(m), Funjosh(m), dominique, bi0nics, asskush, Segadem(m), idupaul, Emmzie, Aminat508(f) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6