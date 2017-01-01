₦airaland Forum

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:07pm
ichommy:
.

Washout na grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by ichommy(m): 6:07pm
SirWere:
Game on

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:07pm
God, I love the way the team is playing... Everyone is in form today. Even el-neny is throwing some creative passes.

We will surely score more goals.
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Segadem(m): 6:07pm
dominique:


We Gunners are always calm unlike fans of one team from West London where they used to park bus tongue

GOAL Arsenal!!!
haters will hate no mater what
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:07pm
ichommy:
Olivier Giroud has scored six times in
his last four Premier League starts.

Who cares? undecided
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by sounwave: 6:08pm
haibe:
mhiktarian
Giroud's goal wasn't offside and the technique was better.
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by ichommy(m): 6:08pm
xynerise:

Washout na grin
Ok Sir!
Sam Allardyce has never won an away Premier League game at Arsenal, drawing 3 and losing 9 of 12 games.
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:09pm
ichommy:


Ok Sir!

Sam Allardyce has never won an
away Premier League game at Arsenal,
drawing 3 and losing 9 of 12 games.

History changes


At least he has drawn 3 times. So expect that today
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:12pm
lucas; Giroud, Sanchez......

Why the Bleep didn't wenger start the three of them against Man utd

If ozil were better, he would have an easy time sending his usual deadly passes to those three prime people. Iwobi's trying but.....


Wenger sef.....
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Rilwayne001: 6:12pm
Goooooooal grin

Iwobi

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by KissChrix: 6:12pm
**Runs outta thread**

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by lordmassac(m): 6:12pm
Iwobi.. Goal!

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:13pm
Goallll.. Home boy Iwobi

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by shamecurls: 6:13pm
Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:14pm
xynerise:

History changes

At least he has drawn 3 times. So expect that today
how market undecided grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by shotin(m): 6:15pm
grin grin... GoooOooooooooooooooooool
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:15pm
shamecurls:
Make Crystal palace equalize na make this ticket no spoil
In Ed sheeran's voice :

I see fire..... Burning....

I see tickets....... Burning...... grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by lordmassac(m): 6:16pm
Great double save cech!
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:16pm
[quote author=ichommy post=52445512][/quote] Oga I sight you......
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:17pm
That was f**king close. Nice saves Cech shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Rilwayne001: 6:17pm
Well done Cech wink

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by xynerise(m): 6:19pm
SirWere:
how market undecided grin

Calm down time dey na grin

Remember Arsenal vs Newcastle February 2011 grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by mightyleks(m): 6:20pm
ichommy:
Arsenal are the only side yet to have
been losing a PL game at half-time in the
opening 19 games this season.
will this WIN them the league if not, then unto the next please
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Omooba77: 6:21pm
dominique:


We Gunners are always calm unlike fans of one team from West London where they used to park bus tongue

GOAL Arsenal!!!

Those agbero boys wey for don take sepe forget house 2-0!
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by banme(m): 6:21pm
KissChrix:
**Runs outta thread**

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Omooba77: 6:23pm
mama mukina2 I beg goat head dey here for isiewu for Iwobi
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Godhead4(m): 6:23pm
Arsenal, why didnt you do same with Everton?
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by edoziebobbyyahoocom(m): 6:24pm
Arsenal playing catch up to one club in west london!
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:24pm
xynerise:

Calm down time dey na grin
Remember Arsenal vs Newcastle February 2011 grin
* in Eminem's voice * And it seems like yesterday..... It was just a dream.......


Those days are goone,
they just memories.........
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by Durentmoney: 6:25pm
Egbon tosyne2much where art thou? Come here with ur joystick quickly.
Re: Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Live by greggng: 6:25pm
Seun you know we love u happy new year.

