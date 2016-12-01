₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by badassProdigy(m): 11:15am
Lol!!! The really cracked me up tho...
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/uncompleted-building-owner-raises-alarm.html?m=1
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by badassProdigy(m): 11:15am
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by falconey: 11:18am
mrcork uncle's house.
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by KissChrix: 11:19am
'Do not sex here again'
Romping ground
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Raph01: 11:21am
werey re oo
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 11:27am
Hehehehe...
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by SexyNairalander: 11:32am
uncompleted brothel
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by fijiano202(m): 11:36am
Owner dey fear make them no polute him land before residential home will be forced to become a brothel
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by CplusJason(m): 11:42am
Lol, those impulsive fellow using the uncompleted building as a cathedral of sex will get what they bargain for very soon.
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by iykekelvins: 11:51am
All these uncompleted building kpanshing sef
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by NLbeachparty: 11:55am
lol, This is very funny
Guys don't forget about the nairaland beach party coming up in 10days time. Check my profile/signature for more information
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by nurex01(m): 12:32pm
Smile
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by unclezuma: 12:32pm
You have been warned ooh!!!
If something should happen to you "by mistake"...
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Uelvo(f): 12:32pm
The guy for say sex here pleae I need your Fluid for rituals
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Nabilamukhtar(f): 12:33pm
He should be greatful..dat they r doing it in there
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Mayor38(m): 12:33pm
Hehe heh... . OK sir.
My signature though
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Remilekun101: 12:33pm
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Onyemadonald(m): 12:34pm
me and Ngozi are on our way to the uncompleted building to have our last sex of the year
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 12:34pm
You should know the type of people that patronize uncompleted building. Dem plenty here
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by SaintzPeter(m): 12:34pm
hmm
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by richidinho(m): 12:34pm
Caveat Emptor!
U can sex but dnt release any useless Orishirishi here
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by bid4rich(m): 12:34pm
]If i say wetin dey my mind ehn, very sure dem go ban me for the rest of next year
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Duru009(m): 12:35pm
Sodom and Gomorrah......
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by ThuGnificenX: 12:35pm
NAIJA
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 12:35pm
This is old but till funny sha
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by PentiumPro(f): 12:36pm
That building will never be completed, Na bad luck sex for uncompleted building dey bring.
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by vingeophysicist: 12:36pm
uncompleted building already serving it's purpose.
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by four4: 12:39pm
Nabilamukhtar:nawoooooo....... sombory go fear username in dis nairaland so
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 12:39pm
NLbeachparty:
Romance section party you mean?
We should be promoting gender equality na, male and female should pay same.
|Re: "Do Not Sex Here Again": Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo) by Imodii: 12:40pm
