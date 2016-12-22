₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 22 December 2016 at 11:51 PM
Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates
|Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 6:59pm
The most anticipated entertainment award of the year, Headies 2016, will hold today. 7:00pm WAT
The award ceremony will take place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
To be Hosted by: Falz, Adesua Etomi
Let's quickly take a quick look at the nominees:
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.
DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’
PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE
LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID
YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL
MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO
OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.
EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA
MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI
SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN
BEST R&B/POP ALBUM
A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL
WANTED – WANDE COAL
KLITORIS – BRYMO
Unclad – DAREY
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
BEST R&B SINGLE
A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY
ADUKE – TJAN
SMILE – SHAYDEE
BEST POP SINGLE
A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)
MAMA – KISS DANIEL
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE
A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).
NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE
BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY
JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ
OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN
PAM PAM – KETCHUP
TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY
BEST RAP ALBUM
A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
POWERFUL – ILL BLISS
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
BEST COLLABO
A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).
SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE
NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST RAP SINGLE
A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE
JAGABAN – YCEE
CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS
AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q
SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.
BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING
DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME
SHAYDEE – SMILE
WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN
RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.
SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE
SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW
ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME
OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY
NEXT RATED
This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.
YCEE
EAZI
HUMBLESMITH
ARAMIDE
HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION
A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.
KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA
SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.
ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI
REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU
YCEE – JAGABAN
BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING
A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’
MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.
OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP
AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG
KOKER – KO LE WERK
YCEE – JAGABAN
SMALL DOKTA – GBERA
2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ
WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE
GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL
WANTED – WANDE COAL
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.
WIZKID
TIWA SAVAGE
FALZ
YEMI ALADE
OLAMIDE
SONG OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
AFRICAN ARTISTE
A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.
SAUTI SOL
CASPER NYOVEST
DJ MAPHORISA
STONEBWOY
SARKODIE
Drop you predictions and follow live here
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:00pm
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP WINNER
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE
NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
SHAYDEE – SMILE
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE
BEST POP SINGLE
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:02pm
Am following back to back.......
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:04pm
1. Adesua Etomi
One of the Hosts for tonight..
2. Venue
3. View of the tickets
4. The plaques
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:04pm
If you think Olamide is worthy of artist of d year, hit like....
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:06pm
GoggleB:She's pretty tho.....
Btw are you watching live?
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:09pm
OP more pictures of Adesua Etomi.
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Airforce1(m): 7:12pm
Adesua is no doubt one of the most beautiful women on earth
wow
watched her on AMVA, oboy, I fell Inlove with her instantly.
She's so beautiful.
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by dacovajnr: 7:12pm
Dem never start sef
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by wordbank(m): 7:13pm
GHETTO UNIVERSITY
BAD GANG
WHO YOU EPP
EYAN MAYWEATHER
FADA FADA
MR EAZI
EMERGENCY
MASTERCRAFT
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:14pm
You can order for a free ride to the venue via SMART RIDE. Smartcabnigeria..
Picture of red carpet.
Red carpet starts 8:00pm Nigerian time.
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:15pm
dacovajnr:8:00pm Nigerian Time
7:00pm West African Time..
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:17pm
More pictures of Adesua Etomi
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:18pm
Airforce1:Hope u didn't fall inside lagoon
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by BossDanniee(m): 7:22pm
Headies gaan o
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:24pm
Adesua Etomi X FalzTheBahdGuy
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by alexiej(m): 7:25pm
Adekunle Gold's new album should have attracted more nominations for him na...
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Zceesneh(m): 7:34pm
Space booked
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by queenitee(f): 7:35pm
I'm following like kilode
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by mhizmayorall(f): 7:38pm
..
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Smellymouth: 7:43pm
My predictions ==>
¤ BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR==>
== PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR
¤ PRODUCER OF THE YEAR==>
== MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO..
¤ BEST MUSIC VIDEO==>
SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS..
¤ BEST R&B/POP ALBUM==>
== NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL
¤ BEST R&B SINGLE==>
== MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W..
¤ BEST POP SINGLE==>
== REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE..
¤ BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE==>
== NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE..
¤ BEST RAP ALBUM==>
== EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
¤ BEST COLLABO==>
== SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI..
¤ BEST RAP SINGLE==>
== EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE..
¤ BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
==>
== DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME..
¤ BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
==>
== SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW..
¤ NEXT RATED==>
== EAZI..
¤ HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION==>
== KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA...
¤ LYRICIST ON THE ROLL==>
== REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU..
¤ BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE..
== YCEE – JAGABAN..
¤ BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG==>
== PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD..
¤ ALBUM OF THE YEAR==>
== NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL..
¤ ARTISTE OF THE YEAR==>
== OLAMIDE..
¤ SONG OF THE YEAR==>
== FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE..
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by ominilongest(m): 7:44pm
just 1 nomination for runtown..d guy's just too underrated... lagos to Kampala deserves more recognition...
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by toludeman(m): 7:48pm
Following
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Laveda(f): 7:49pm
Here for Mr Eazi
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Smellymouth: 7:58pm
Laveda:
It's your BOY Eazi..
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by crowntoro(f): 8:00pm
queenitee:same here but they haven't started
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 8:01pm
I can't even watch using Tv coz no light,just following here but I know and believe by God grace next year I will grace this occasion live @ the required venue.
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 8:05pm
iamharkinwaley:I help you say Amen..
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by LesbianBoy(m): 8:06pm
Cool
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by comradespade(m): 8:08pm
booked
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by KingOfThePay: 8:09pm
When the show wan start la!!! 8 never pass like this
|Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Sirmuel1(m): 8:09pm
This sh#it is scam!
