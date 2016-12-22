₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,086 members, 3,269,888 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 December 2016 at 11:51 PM

Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates (39617 Views)

Headies Award 2016 Nominees / Winners List At The MTV Africa Music Awards 2016. / The Headies 2015 Nominees List. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (30) (Reply) (Go Down)

Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 6:59pm
The most anticipated entertainment award of the year, Headies 2016, will hold today. 7:00pm WAT
The award ceremony will take place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To be Hosted by: Falz, Adesua Etomi

Let's quickly take a quick look at the nominees:



BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’

PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE

LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID

YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL

MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO

OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY



BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA

MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI

SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL

WANTED – WANDE COAL

KLITORIS – BRYMO

Unclad – DAREY

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY



BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY

ADUKE – TJAN

SMILE – SHAYDEE



BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)

MAMA – KISS DANIEL

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR



BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).

NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE

BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY

JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ

OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN

PAM PAM – KETCHUP

TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY

BEST RAP ALBUM

A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.

EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

POWERFUL – ILL BLISS

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE

NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.

EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE

JAGABAN – YCEE

CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS

AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q

SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING

DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME

SHAYDEE – SMILE

WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN

RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE

SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW

ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME

OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY



NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.

YCEE

EAZI

HUMBLESMITH

ARAMIDE



HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.

KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA

SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY




LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI

REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU

YCEE – JAGABAN

BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING

A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’

MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT



BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP

AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG

KOKER – KO LE WERK

YCEE – JAGABAN

SMALL DOKTA – GBERA

2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI



BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ

WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE

GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL

WANTED – WANDE COAL

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY



ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.

WIZKID

TIWA SAVAGE

FALZ

YEMI ALADE

OLAMIDE



SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE


AFRICAN ARTISTE

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

SAUTI SOL

CASPER NYOVEST

DJ MAPHORISA

STONEBWOY

SARKODIE

Drop you predictions and follow live here

1 Like

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:00pm
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE


OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP WINNER


BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE



NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE



BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG


YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ


BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)


SHAYDEE – SMILE


BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE


BEST POP SINGLE



REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:02pm
Am following back to back.......
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:04pm
1. Adesua Etomi
One of the Hosts for tonight..


2. Venue

3. View of the tickets

4. The plaques

2 Likes

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:04pm
If you think Olamide is worthy of artist of d year, hit like....

52 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:06pm
GoggleB:
Adesua Etomi One of the Hosts for tonight..
She's pretty tho.....




Btw are you watching live?
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 7:09pm
OP more pictures of Adesua Etomi.
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Airforce1(m): 7:12pm
Adesua is no doubt one of the most beautiful women on earth

wow

watched her on AMVA, oboy, I fell Inlove with her instantly.

She's so beautiful.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by dacovajnr: 7:12pm
Dem never start sef undecided
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by wordbank(m): 7:13pm
GHETTO UNIVERSITY
BAD GANG
WHO YOU EPP
EYAN MAYWEATHER
FADA FADA
MR EAZI
EMERGENCY
MASTERCRAFT

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:14pm
You can order for a free ride to the venue via SMART RIDE. Smartcabnigeria..

Picture of red carpet.
Red carpet starts 8:00pm Nigerian time.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:15pm
dacovajnr:
Dem never start sef undecided
8:00pm Nigerian Time
7:00pm West African Time..

1 Like

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:17pm
More pictures of Adesua Etomi

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:18pm
Airforce1:
Adesua is no doubt one of the most beautiful women on earth

wow

watched her on AMVA, oboy, I fell Inlove with her instantly.

She's so beautiful.
Hope u didn't fall inside lagoon

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by BossDanniee(m): 7:22pm
Headies gaan o grin
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 7:24pm
Adesua Etomi X FalzTheBahdGuy

1 Share

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by alexiej(m): 7:25pm
Adekunle Gold's new album should have attracted more nominations for him na... undecided

1 Like

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Zceesneh(m): 7:34pm
Space booked
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by queenitee(f): 7:35pm
I'm following like kilode
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by mhizmayorall(f): 7:38pm
..

1 Like

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Smellymouth: 7:43pm
My predictions ==>

¤ BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR==>

== PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR

¤ PRODUCER OF THE YEAR==>

== MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO..

¤ BEST MUSIC VIDEO==>

SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS..

¤ BEST R&B/POP ALBUM==>

== NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL

¤ BEST R&B SINGLE==>

== MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W..

¤ BEST POP SINGLE==>

== REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE..

¤ BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE==>

== NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE..

¤ BEST RAP ALBUM==>

== EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

¤ BEST COLLABO==>

== SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI..

¤ BEST RAP SINGLE==>

== EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE..

¤ BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
==>

== DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME..


¤ BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
==>

== SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW..

¤ NEXT RATED==>

== EAZI..

¤ HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION==>

== KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA...


¤ LYRICIST ON THE ROLL==>

== REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU..


¤ BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE..

== YCEE – JAGABAN..


¤ BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG==>

== PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD..


¤ ALBUM OF THE YEAR==>

== NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL..


¤ ARTISTE OF THE YEAR==>

== OLAMIDE..



¤ SONG OF THE YEAR==>


== FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE..


11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by ominilongest(m): 7:44pm
just 1 nomination for runtown..d guy's just too underrated... lagos to Kampala deserves more recognition... angry

17 Likes

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by toludeman(m): 7:48pm
Following

2 Likes

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Laveda(f): 7:49pm
cool

Here for Mr Eazi
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Smellymouth: 7:58pm
Laveda:
cool

Here for Mr Eazi

It's your BOY Eazi..

1 Like

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by crowntoro(f): 8:00pm
queenitee:
I'm following like kilode
same here but they haven't started grin grin
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by iamharkinwaley: 8:01pm
I can't even watch using Tv coz no light,just following here but I know and believe by God grace next year I will grace this occasion live @ the required venue.

5 Likes

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by GoggleB(m): 8:05pm
iamharkinwaley:
I can't even watch using Tv coz no light,just following here but I know and believe by God grace next year I will grace this occasion live @ the required venue.
I help you say Amen..

3 Likes

Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by LesbianBoy(m): 8:06pm
Cool
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by comradespade(m): 8:08pm
booked
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by KingOfThePay: 8:09pm
When the show wan start la!!! 8 never pass like this
Re: Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates by Sirmuel1(m): 8:09pm
This sh#it is scam!

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (30) (Reply)

How Don Jazzy's Twitter Rants Exposed His Business Foolishness And Selfishness / List Of Banned Videos By NBC Including Psquare Alingo Dance! / 'No More' Video by Genevieve Nnaji

Viewing this topic: Macaulay10(m), Smjb, Philawole(m), kaey10(m), okiki1, PabloOmoEscobar, jam13, Dharkchild, Moseslimz(m), BJM1, omojerry, larride(m), pinky21(f), mikaael(m), idowus58, promisealor(f), Zee10(f), Drfash(m), life4rent, ellacute45(f), NaturalGod(m), bhybhar(m), Username189, preshizeee(m), plucky16(m), bdemix(m), Rotiix(m), Dicksonokeke(m), lafredo(m), BRAINZBox(m), bufness(m), Olabisi271, Oluwamuyeewa(m), BurnaKing21(m), okstone, johnoris(m), todyms, oshe11(m), sulaimanabolanl(f), essohjay1(m), Cod101(m), tremzy07(f), hardeyorlar1(m), samflex(m), temmylee(f), shyling, happykidArotiba(m), debque(m), kaywhynoni, Faremisodeeq(m), yerakola(m), Amusaopeyemi(f), Mzthowxeen(f), Chiadikaobi(m), iykenathan162(m), handysuzy(f), abiodun27(f), shurlar50(m), FaboyedeK(m), IamNat, Inik(m), balofulo, Chiscomax(m), GbovoLee(m), ddare05(m), Midegee, Alexyswiss(m), abuhson(m), Spolo1(m), ifenadi(m), anibo2(m), iamsholex(m), Abiolaseyi(m), scholes23(m), Frezhkid10(m), teejegs(m), elpatch(m), MallyZee, gottoboy(m), Gassa007, foxzy, nairalandankrah, jonathanOz, helphelp, kagari, AderibigbeAAA(m), Yomieluv(m), drepixel(m), iamElgee(m), Deejavuu(f), cecymiammy(f), yamunla(m), iRyan(m), Twizzy30(m), LtCZAR, olash, Mhizjay(f), Nastydude(m), something777, folalag, Itzfemi(m), Teedeechian(m), peterpen(m), 00Ademi(m), oliviaq(f), copg22(m), kratosonofzeus(m), EyitayoBoSs(m), Ymodulus, stan241(m), Peinstein, DavidAdeyemo(m), Damseldammy07(f), banjobanks(m), Aare2050(m), Peppermum(m), sainty2k3(m), greatestboss(m), funny272, sambina, Niyi47(m), matrixme(m), OMOTOWO(m), Lechkan(m), jidebabs8, Kaxmytex(m), streetdisciple, Femistico(m), mcevans1(m), moghulis, HIScraziness(m), ROYH(m), Debroslink, VellyG(m), hotboz, midehill(m), Banjo24, equilibrum, Jamo90, godwil114(m), kastroud(m), fabulousbrainzz(m), Emmy5359, hosex(m), Silverstone6578(m), mikeljims(m), UjSizzle(f), SirGentle2(m), Hardeybiryo(m), FunnyQuotes(f), seyema(m), cnnamoko(m), windowxp, DrObum(m), feyilag(f), alosiby92(f), chisombenedicta(f), YINKS89(m), Saraben(f), Thefashionguru, Jarchi(m), Viktoh(m), Birichie(m), prettyrosiemua(f), Cetona(f), youngcizza(m), Itxsamflexx, monemsis(m), iamharkinwaley, Funbii(f), jaykaylegend(m), classicyung(m), AnthonioAlsaid, Popebenedict(m), osigiepurr(m), thelastmediator, zyphr(m), Tomtoxic, danduj(m), Victurh(m), Cyberfire(m), Philosopher101, bareal(m), FreeSpirited(m), Tvegas(m), afolwalex20(m), wackpoet(m), bublin(m), dino2006(m), Ileriahur(m), hiidee(m), ifedolapo57(m), emperorbukky, icebazz(m), Jaymaestro, Doctorfitz(m), olamy2000, Daslim180(m), seyilee(m), Specyano(m), chefdoeuvre, phajeemy, mikelbewise(m), otunlexy(m), babiebearie, snakie86, slimiejazz(m), folamee, damfun, WestAB(m), y0rmee, sammyrollo, dkt001(m), zeke100(m), Deeypeey(m), feido, totalhouse(m), sammy500, realBliss(m), oboy3(m), KissChrix, jelil01(m), worisj(m), wheredemdey, Nneka297, zabadii, bizzy500(m), nomisimon, julimartins, danielnomzy(m), GoggleB(m), jutah(m), kennygee(f), ayox1, sammyke(m), mclaaro(f), jd3trice(m), contactlenz, dasensible1(m), vosquare, seedorfy134(m), trendiitee(f), eLcastro(m), ferarifero(m), btaliat(m), jaybillionaire(m), ruudcruise(m), niqqa(m), avoSunkanmi(m), BerryAnny(m), asiwajusirkay(m), vickystaring(m), flexyrule, oluwasike(f), Godprotectigbos(f), trinity001, ojay72(m), crowntoro(f), desoul, WaleGemu, richommie(m), olavoice(m), Dominiquez, hardewalleh(m), Centyakam(m), Chommieblaq(f), Varys, stred, biodun95, OlaBa, Timbuktu14(m), Ancientboy(m), kchaste(m), kelvinkul, accountbalance, ThierryJay, emerged01(m), Alhajimusa2010, Biamond(m), mylove4God(f), sammycarz(m), stevenson007, amadex(m), TheRealGEJ, adeinfinit(m), phaney3, DanPel(m), Mrnoniz(m), tolam08(m), Laveda(f), rashylous(m), AbuMikey(m), BulletThaDon, Ajehswag, Andalus(m), fetrillion(m), larabae13(f), karyode1997(m), drdams, greatside(f), Nelson2014(m), Dominionng(m), somez(m), kevoh(m), ecosystm(m), okotv(m), sheyiitee(m), Jessestunch, KunAviero(m), rafeelly(m), Primus9(m), Kriztovar13(m), bobot(m), Jtmanager(m), stephen13(m), plus7(m), maywes(m), schrondinger, Kineticist(m), Ajpharm(m), damola44(m), dammiecool(m), peddy231(m), pal4ril, NLbeachparty, oakson, damihayjay, Emisco1(m), firmytobad(m), Chrizoby(m), Iszboy(m), odebbs(m), Studs, Bonzoker(m), FREDDi(m), booqee(f), ayindejimmy(m), sultan457(m), wintersnow(m), Tnnig, yekparikpa(m), annie74(f), peaceonearth(m), cocaineaddict(m), yeezyquan, 9jagiveaways, inme, gift01, Zehner(f), Smellymouth, Lyndalyn55(f), MummyE(f), enemmo(f), icekream(m), ellahzy(f), Kendzyma, katerine7(f), sirfee(m), davidodufote, justjify(m), Sainty92, Zeus100(m), Vivly(f), yungest(m), Cuntslayer, superfelix, iykekelvins, sexxxxy(f), Terenceike(m), Cmfrt001(f), aceguy1(m), yinkus204(m), sennyaca(m), demola7, benob(m), paragon40(m), allytinted, Cachez(m), lekkie073(m), Oyenugachubby(f), maestromedal(m), Ayindesegun10(m), happney65, LilWarshy(m), ayayamedia(m), DonRaspy(m), dux14, samuel051(m) and 471 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 261
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.