The most anticipated entertainment award of the year, Headies 2016, will hold today. 7:00pm WAT

The award ceremony will take place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.



To be Hosted by: Falz, Adesua Etomi



Let's quickly take a quick look at the nominees:







BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR



A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.



EMERGENCY – D’BANJ



PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR



LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI



ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD



SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO







PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.



DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’



PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE



LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID



YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL



MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO



OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY







BEST MUSIC VIDEO



A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.



EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA



MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI



SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS



MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W



BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN



BEST R&B/POP ALBUM



A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).



NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL



WANTED – WANDE COAL



KLITORIS – BRYMO



Unclad – DAREY



SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY







BEST R&B SINGLE



A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).



LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI



MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W



SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL



PRAY FOR ME – DAREY



ADUKE – TJAN



SMILE – SHAYDEE







BEST POP SINGLE



A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)



MAMA – KISS DANIEL



FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID



PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD



OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO



REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE



EMERGENCY – D’BANJ



FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE



MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR







BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE



A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).



NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE



BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY



JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ



OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN



PAM PAM – KETCHUP



TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY



BEST RAP ALBUM



A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.



EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE



POWERFUL – ILL BLISS



STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ



LIL’ KESH – YAGI



BEST COLLABO



A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).



SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI



REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE



OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO



WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE



NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE



MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR



BEST RAP SINGLE



A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.



EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE



ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE



JAGABAN – YCEE



CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS



AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q



SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY



BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)



A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.



BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING



DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME



SHAYDEE – SMILE



WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN



RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN



BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)



A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.



SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE



SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW



ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME



OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY







NEXT RATED



This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.



YCEE



EAZI



HUMBLESMITH



ARAMIDE







HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION



A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.



KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA



SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY



LIL’ KESH – YAGI



RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY









LYRICIST ON THE ROLL



A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.



ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI



REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU



YCEE – JAGABAN



BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING



A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’



MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT







BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE



A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.



OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP



AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG



KOKER – KO LE WERK



YCEE – JAGABAN



SMALL DOKTA – GBERA



2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI







BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG



A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.



PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD



SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO



YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ



WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE



GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI







ALBUM OF THE YEAR



A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).



STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ



NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL



WANTED – WANDE COAL



SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY







ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.



WIZKID



TIWA SAVAGE



FALZ



YEMI ALADE



OLAMIDE







SONG OF THE YEAR



A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.



FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID



OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO



PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD



REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.



FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE





AFRICAN ARTISTE



A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.



SAUTI SOL



CASPER NYOVEST



DJ MAPHORISA



STONEBWOY



SARKODIE



Drop you predictions and follow live here 1 Like